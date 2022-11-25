Donovan Mitchell says the Cavs are a ‘different team’ than they were a week ago: ‘There’s a swagger we have’

Read full article on original website
LeBron James Has Blunt Reaction To Ohio State's Loss
LeBron James is a well-known Ohio State superfan. Naturally, the NBA superstar was not too pleased by the Buckeyes' performance in Saturday's home loss to the rival Michigan Wolverines. "Good Ole Old Fashion A** Kicking!!!" James wrote on Twitter. LeBron certainly isn't wrong. Despite entering the game as eight-point favorites,...
Lakers News: LeBron James Once Again Uses An Off Day To Thirst After An Elite Shooter
This time, it's a Brooklyn Nets marksman.
The Golden State Warriors Are Interested In Trading For Jae Crowder
The Golden State Warriors are one of the teams interested in trading for disgruntled Suns forward Jae Crowder.
The All-Time NBA GOAT Pyramid: There Is Only One GOAT
There is a lot of great players in NBA history, but only one is the GOAT. Check our latest NBA GOAT Pyramid.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Buzz: Trade Rumors, Osman, Allen, Injury Updates
Rounding up the latest NBA buzz surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers, including trade rumors and injury updates. Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert are both questionable for the Cavaliers’ matchup against the Pistons on Sunday. Cleveland is already without Kevin Love in the frontcourt because of a thumb injury. Detroit has several players questionable as well with rookie Jaden Ivey among those uncertain to play.
NBA roundup: LeBron scores 39 for sizzling Lakers
LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points — 16 of them in a decisive stretch — as the visiting Los
Kevin Stefanski must deal with big problems beyond the offense – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face Tampa Bay:. 1. There’s one big reason I’d love to see the Browns win this – it’s probably the last start of the season for Jacoby Brissett. As I wrote in my weekend column, the blame for Cleveland’s 3-7 record has little to do with Brissett playing QB.
Cleveland Browns waive backup quarterback
Joshua Dobbs served as the backup to Jacoby Brissett for the first 11 games this season
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' gritty win over the Utah Jazz
The Chicago Bulls pulled out a close victory against the Utah Jazz on Monday night.
Jazz HC Addresses Bizarre End-of-Game Sequence vs. Suns
The Utah Jazz left fans scratching their heads Saturday night in Phoenix.
Yardbarker
The Cavaliers’ Newest Star Shines Again
Many fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers were very worried on Sunday night as their team lagged behind Detroit for a long stretch of the game. Was Cleveland really going to lose to the Pistons?. But the fans breathed a sigh of relief as the game came to a close and...
Cavs Top 3: Donovan Mitchell carries shorthanded Cleveland Cavaliers to win over the Detroit Pistons
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons were both shorthanded on Sunday night. After a disastrous appearance against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Cleveland Cavaliers were able to figure things out a bit against the Detroit Pistons. Both teams were missing key players, with Cade Cunningham sitting out for the Pistons, and Caris LeVert and Kevin Love out for the Cavs.
NBA
Cavs Road Trip Comes to a Close with Loss to Raptors
WRAP-UP The Cavaliers were playing their third road contest in four nights – and on Monday night north of the border, they looked like it. Facing the tenacious Raptors doesn’t help. A pair of key pieces returned to Toronto’s rotation, and that energy was apparent early – taking...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Dean-led comeback keeps Cavs unbeaten
WISE — “We needed a spark and I wanted to be that guy,” Bradley Dean said.
FOX Sports
Mitchell leads Cleveland into matchup against Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers (12-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (13-8, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers square off against the Philadelphia 76ers. Mitchell currently ranks seventh in the league scoring 28.9 points per game. The Cavaliers are 11-4 against Eastern Conference...
Raptors Injury Report Against The Cavs
The Toronto Raptors are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Big Man Had A Big Night
There was a moment on Sunday night when it seemed like the Cleveland Cavaliers could be taken down by the 5-16 Detroit Pistons. This was possible even though the Pistons were missing some of their biggest stars: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Isaiah Stewart. But the Cavs were able to...
