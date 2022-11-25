Read full article on original website
Bangor Area Recovery Network helping community for the holidays
BREWER, Maine — For those going through addiction recovery, holiday shopping can be especially difficult, but one community organization is hoping to ease that stress. The Bangor Area Recovery Network, a community recovery center for those affected by addiction, is giving back to its community through its Giving Tree.
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of Maine
OLD TOWN — We had it rough as kids — even if we didn’t know it at the time. While the neighbor kids had Lucky Charms, Cocoa Crisps, or Sugar Smacks, we ate surplus oatmeal, rice, or cornmeal, and biscuits for breakfast.
themainewire.com
Climate Change Alarmism is About Control, Not Maine’s Environment
For more than 30 years, Americans have been propagandized with a climate alarmist apocalyptic message: global warming (now climate change) is an existential threat to the planet caused by humans (specifically by capitalism, greed and fossil fuels) and we must stop using fossil fuels to save the planet. The propagandists include the left, the Democratic Party, academia and most of the grant-driven science community. They have now been joined by the Sunrise County Economic Council, which was originally a center-right non-profit established to promote economic development in Washington County, but has now morphed into a full service leftist grant whore promoting state power and climate alarmism.
Acadia Light Show Open in Trenton through the End of the Year
If you're like me, you like to take a ride and look at holiday lights and decorations! Now the Acadia Light Show is open at Timberland RV Park in Trenton!. The show is open Thursday-Sunday nights, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. now through December 11th and then 7 nights a week December 15 through the end of the year.
wabi.tv
United Maine Craftsmen Craft Fair returns for 47th year in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Some were on the hunt for a locally made gift. This weekend saw the return of the annual Thanksgiving Arts and Crafts Show in Brewer. The event, hosted by United Maine Craftsmen is in its 47th year. Crafters from all over New England display and sell...
mainepublic.org
Judge orders bankrupt Maine biomass company to sell assets
Two biomass plants in Maine were sold at auction Wednesday in bankruptcy court in Bangor. The corporate owner, Stored Solar, filed for bankruptcy in September. Hartree Partners, an energy investment group that was Stored Solar's primary creditor, assumed ownership of the company. Hartree Partners now owns the biomass plants in...
newscentermaine.com
Downtown Bangor's 'Plaid Friday' encourages shopping local
BANGOR, Maine — Black Friday is back, meaning long lines and some great deals when shopping for the perfect gift for the holidays. To encourage Mainers to shop small this time around, businesses in downtown Bangor are showing off their plaid for "Plaid Friday." "Plaid is colorful, it's quirky,...
Betsy Webb, former Bangor superintendent of schools, dies
BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor community has lost a significant educational leader. According to a Friday release from the Bangor School Department, Dr. Betsy Webb, former longtime Bangor superintendent of schools has died. Webb served as the superintendent for Bangor schools for 13 years, and as a public educator...
mainebiz.biz
In face of housing crunch, Bar Harbor employer proposes employee dorm
Courtesy / Hedefine Engineering & Design Inc. The proposed site, outlined in red, is close to downtown Bar Harbor. As the town of Bar Harbor tackles a shortage of affordable workforce housing, a new proposal by a major Bar Harbor hotelier would construct an 84-bed shared accommodation in order to provide affordable housing for employees.
Health officials warn Maine bird owners about 'highly contagious' avian bird flu
AUGUSTA, Maine — Animal health officials in Maine warn bird owners to protect their flock against the "highly pathogenic" avian flu virus (HPAI). The reminder came on Friday after the deadly virus was detected in a group of backyard birds in Washington County, according to an email by Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) spokesperson Jim Britt.
Orono's Ruth White runs her way to Cross Country National Championship
The impressive running career of Orono High School Junior Ruth White continues after she qualified for the 'Champs National Cross Country Championship' on Saturday. White finished in fourth place in the Northeast Regional held at Van Cortlandt Park in New York, finishing the 5k race with a time of 17:51.8.
'They're all home!' | Maine National Guard members arrive in Bangor for Thanksgiving
BANGOR, Maine — A group of Maine soldiers is finally home in Bangor after 13 months away. The last 43 soldiers from the 488th Military Police Company of the Maine National Guard arrived at the Bangor Aviation Readiness Center on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the Maine National Guard.
'Tis the Season: Bangor's Christmas tree delivered downtown
BANGOR, Maine — 'Tis the season for big evergreen trees being delivered to the center of Maine's towns and cities, and Bangor got a special delivery to West Market Square on Tuesday morning. This year's holiday tree is a Norway Spruce from Bangor standing at about 42 feet, according...
newscentermaine.com
Former Bangor educational leader dies
Betsy Webb worked in education for 38 years. For 13 years, she served as superintendent for Bangor's schools before retiring in 2020.
Maine Teacher Charged For Alleged Assault Of 5 Year Old
A teacher in the state's mid-coast region has been charged for allegedly assaulting a student. According to an article on the WABI TV website, police have charged 52 year old Christian Koelbl for allegedly assaulting a kindergarten student at the GH Jewett School in Bucksport. Police were notified of the...
wabi.tv
Bucksport teacher charged with assaulting student
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A RSU 25 teacher has been charged with assault after an incident involving a student. According to Bucksport Police, they got a call on November 21st about an alleged assault that occurred on October 20th between a teacher and a five-year-old male student. Police say after...
UMaine police deactivate Twitter account
ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that it has deactivated its Twitter account. The department wrote it would continue to use Facebook, as well as Instagram, to continue issuing updates and announcements. The department wrote it would use Facebook, as well as Instagram, to continue issuing updates and announcements.
Municipal Review Committee closing in on sale of Hampden waste facility
HAMPDEN, Maine — The Hampden waste processing facility that has been closed since May of 2020 is close to having a new owner. The Municipal Review Committee purchased the plant for $1.5 million this past summer as it looked to close a deal with the potential new owner, Revere Capital Advisors, a New York-based investment firm.
207 Recipe: Miso maple roasted parsnips
PORTLAND, Maine — Daron Goldstein of Provender Kitchen + Bar in Ellsworth stopped by the 207 kitchen to share a recipe for miso maple roasted parsnips with a ginger carrot puree. Miso maple roasted parsnips ingredients:. 3-4 medium-large parsnips, about 550-600 grams. 1 tbsp. neutral oil, like canola. 2...
Ellsworth Elementary Middle School to offer telehealth mental health services for students
ELLSWORTH, Maine — From homework to making friends to extracurricular activities, students can have a lot on their plates at once. When it comes to mental health support in schools, the National Association of School Psychologists recommends one in-house psychologist for every 500 students. But, in Maine, the average is one school psychologist per 1,500 students.
