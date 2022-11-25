ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, ME

Related
themainewire.com

Climate Change Alarmism is About Control, Not Maine’s Environment

For more than 30 years, Americans have been propagandized with a climate alarmist apocalyptic message: global warming (now climate change) is an existential threat to the planet caused by humans (specifically by capitalism, greed and fossil fuels) and we must stop using fossil fuels to save the planet. The propagandists include the left, the Democratic Party, academia and most of the grant-driven science community. They have now been joined by the Sunrise County Economic Council, which was originally a center-right non-profit established to promote economic development in Washington County, but has now morphed into a full service leftist grant whore promoting state power and climate alarmism.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

United Maine Craftsmen Craft Fair returns for 47th year in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Some were on the hunt for a locally made gift. This weekend saw the return of the annual Thanksgiving Arts and Crafts Show in Brewer. The event, hosted by United Maine Craftsmen is in its 47th year. Crafters from all over New England display and sell...
BREWER, ME
mainepublic.org

Judge orders bankrupt Maine biomass company to sell assets

Two biomass plants in Maine were sold at auction Wednesday in bankruptcy court in Bangor. The corporate owner, Stored Solar, filed for bankruptcy in September. Hartree Partners, an energy investment group that was Stored Solar's primary creditor, assumed ownership of the company. Hartree Partners now owns the biomass plants in...
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Downtown Bangor's 'Plaid Friday' encourages shopping local

BANGOR, Maine — Black Friday is back, meaning long lines and some great deals when shopping for the perfect gift for the holidays. To encourage Mainers to shop small this time around, businesses in downtown Bangor are showing off their plaid for "Plaid Friday." "Plaid is colorful, it's quirky,...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Betsy Webb, former Bangor superintendent of schools, dies

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor community has lost a significant educational leader. According to a Friday release from the Bangor School Department, Dr. Betsy Webb, former longtime Bangor superintendent of schools has died. Webb served as the superintendent for Bangor schools for 13 years, and as a public educator...
BANGOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

In face of housing crunch, Bar Harbor employer proposes employee dorm

Courtesy / Hedefine Engineering & Design Inc. The proposed site, outlined in red, is close to downtown Bar Harbor. As the town of Bar Harbor tackles a shortage of affordable workforce housing, a new proposal by a major Bar Harbor hotelier would construct an 84-bed shared accommodation in order to provide affordable housing for employees.
BAR HARBOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Health officials warn Maine bird owners about 'highly contagious' avian bird flu

AUGUSTA, Maine — Animal health officials in Maine warn bird owners to protect their flock against the "highly pathogenic" avian flu virus (HPAI). The reminder came on Friday after the deadly virus was detected in a group of backyard birds in Washington County, according to an email by Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) spokesperson Jim Britt.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
92 Moose

Maine Teacher Charged For Alleged Assault Of 5 Year Old

A teacher in the state's mid-coast region has been charged for allegedly assaulting a student. According to an article on the WABI TV website, police have charged 52 year old Christian Koelbl for allegedly assaulting a kindergarten student at the GH Jewett School in Bucksport. Police were notified of the...
BUCKSPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Bucksport teacher charged with assaulting student

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A RSU 25 teacher has been charged with assault after an incident involving a student. According to Bucksport Police, they got a call on November 21st about an alleged assault that occurred on October 20th between a teacher and a five-year-old male student. Police say after...
BUCKSPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

UMaine police deactivate Twitter account

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that it has deactivated its Twitter account. The department wrote it would continue to use Facebook, as well as Instagram, to continue issuing updates and announcements. The department wrote it would use Facebook, as well as Instagram, to continue issuing updates and announcements.
ORONO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

207 Recipe: Miso maple roasted parsnips

PORTLAND, Maine — Daron Goldstein of Provender Kitchen + Bar in Ellsworth stopped by the 207 kitchen to share a recipe for miso maple roasted parsnips with a ginger carrot puree. Miso maple roasted parsnips ingredients:. 3-4 medium-large parsnips, about 550-600 grams. 1 tbsp. neutral oil, like canola. 2...
ELLSWORTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Ellsworth Elementary Middle School to offer telehealth mental health services for students

ELLSWORTH, Maine — From homework to making friends to extracurricular activities, students can have a lot on their plates at once. When it comes to mental health support in schools, the National Association of School Psychologists recommends one in-house psychologist for every 500 students. But, in Maine, the average is one school psychologist per 1,500 students.
ELLSWORTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

