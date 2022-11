PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Plans for The Parke Community Rail Trail are shaping up as its construction continues through the countryside of Parke County. Bids were entered last week for the newest addition of two and a half to three miles of trail, projected to be completed by next spring, while the full 10.5-11 miles of trails are aimed to be completed in 2024.

PARKE COUNTY, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO