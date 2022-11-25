Read full article on original website
A fake Android app is turning victims' phones into SMS relays
Researchers recently discovered a malicious Android application that turns the devices into SMS relays used to verify various accounts on the internet. At press time, the app has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, and can still be downloaded. Oftentimes, when people create online accounts, they need...
Account takeover attacks spike as fraudsters take aim at fintech and crypto
People have stopped checking their crypto accounts regularly, a fact that is being exploited by hackers. The number of digital accounts stolen has gone through the roof recently, with cryptocurrency holders being a high priority target for the threat actors. According to a new report from fraud prevention experts Sift,...
Gmail now learns from your behaviour, but there's a catch
Gmail is set to get a huge improvement to its search function that will actually work for more users, so long as you turn on the right settings. The email provider has long provided a search function, even offering specific filters and parameters to help its users find the right content in an overflowing inbox, but despite these advanced efforts don’t make use of the platform’s full capabilities.
Meta hit with huge fine for leaking user data
Meta has been hit with a €265 million data protection fine from the Irish Data Protection Commission over claims the firm let down its users' privacy. The privacy watchdog alleged that the Facebook and Instagram parent company had failed to protect the data of more than half a billion users, potentially leaving a huge number of those impacted at much greater risk of frauds like Identity theft further down the line.
Twitter's security issues predate Elon Musk – and firing staff isn't going to help
A month of Twitter's new management passed and the blue bird icon hasn't stopped making headlines. A tumultuous series of back and forths finally led to Musk's takeover at the end of October, finally culminating in a $44 billion deal. The richest man in the world offered to buy the...
