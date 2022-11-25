Read full article on original website
Compost bins rolling out in San Diego
Green waste bins are being prepared to be rolled out to homes across the city of San Diego as the Department of Environmental services starts up their green waste program.
nomadlawyer.org
Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Vista, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Vista California. Located in northern San Diego County, Vista California is a vibrant city. This community offers a rich cultural scene, including a range of theaters. The Broadway Theater on East Broadway is one of Vista’s most popular live entertainment venues. Vista also...
KPBS
Low-cost computers available for sale to South County families
Families in the South County have a chance to purchase low-cost computers next weekend as the holiday season gets underway. The San Diego County Office of Education partnered with the non-profit Computers-2-Kids, offering refurbished desktop, laptop, and tablet devices loaded with educational software for as little as $100. “Students that...
localemagazine.com
8 Restaurants Whipping Up Fa-La-Lavorful Christmas Dinners in San Diego
Skip the Cooking This Year and Indulge in These Multi-Course Meals!. With the most wonderful time of year right around the corner, we all are in need of some Christmas spirit, and what better way to celebrate the holiday season than with a holly jolly dinner? San Diego may be famous for its sunny skies and pristine surf, but it’s also home to some of the finest dining experiences in California, which you can enjoy at its best on Christmas Day itself! So have yourself a merry little Christmas with our lineup of San Diego Restaurants serving decadent Christmas dinners.
‘Lights at the Lake’ drive-through holiday display open in Santee
A drive-through holiday show is now open on select dates at Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve, said Park and Recreation Operations Administrator Shawna Fakhouri.
delmartimes.net
San Diego County might owe you money: $1M still unclaimed
San Diego County might owe you money, but the deadline to get it back is quickly approaching. There is roughly $1.1 million left to be given back, said the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office. The deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 30at 11:59 p.m. The most common reason why the county might owe you money is overpaying on taxes.
December Nights to bring the holiday spirit to Balboa Park
Balboa Park will once again be transformed into a winter wonderland full of holiday activities, food and entertainment.
localemagazine.com
San Diego’s MRKT Space Is a One-Stop Shop When It Comes to Holiday Hosting
This Community-Focused Convenience Store Will Make You Look Like the Hostess With the Mostess. The holidays are here, and not only are we reveling in the crisp weather, but we’re also prepping our homes for some merrymaking! This year, we’re heading to MRKT Space for all the goodies needed to host a holiday soirée. With two convenient locations in Encinitas and La Jolla, this one-stop shop combines a community-minded cafe, an Insta-worthy cocktail scene, a local gift store and a high-quality supermarket packed with single-batch products and international goods. Here’s why MRKT Space is about to be your new holiday-hosting go-to for seasonal sips, wow-worthy gifts and gorgeous event spaces.
kusi.com
Black Friday attracts fewer AM crowds this year
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Black Friday is typically an insane and hectic day with injury reports pouring out of places like Walmart and Target from overzealous shoppers. This year, the crowds were less impressive at the front gates of local shopping centers. KUSI’s Mark Mathis went live at places...
sandiegomagazine.com
San Diego Events Calendar: December 2022
ICA North (Encinitas) hosts Cog•nate Collective in December as part of its ongoing “Limitless Growth, Limited World” exhibition. Starting in November and running through January 1, Lightscape at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas is an after-dark, illuminated trail that runs for a mile and features over a million twinkling lights. Attendees will enjoy towering artistic installations from international artists bursting with color, imagination, sound—and, of course, light—that have all been custom-designed for San Diego. Guests can also toast marshmallows over a fire, drink hot chocolate, and snack on other seasonal treats along the trail.
San Diegans hit the stores for Black Friday
SAN DIEGO — Shoppers hit the stores bright and early on Black Friday. By 10:00 a.m. the Target parking lot in Mission Valley was already packed. Joe Gonzalez, his wife and two little boys were out looking for deals on toys and pajamas. "I feel like a lot of...
KPBS
Prefabricated construction could lower housing prices in San Diego
A prefabricated house may look like most other modern homes, but the process to get there is rather different. “Prefabricated simply means that it's built in a factory off-site. People sometimes confuse the terminology — modular is a term we use in the industry, it's built in sections in a factory (and) delivered to the site for assembly,” Todd Kesseler said.
cohaitungchi.com
Lake Calavera and Volcano Hiking Trail
Lake Calavera is a moderate to heavily trafficked hiking trail located in Carlsbad, California. Lake Calavera lies within the Calavera Nature Preserve and is unique in that it lies at the base of Mount Calavera which is an extinct volcano. The entire system is maintained by the City of Carlsbad and is a great place for novice to moderately experienced hikers, dog walkers, and mountain bikers.
Business Roundup: Some La Jolla restaurants to close while new ones emerge along with other establishments
Truluck's, Great Maple and Herringbone are bidding farewell.
4kids.com
Best Places to See Holiday and Christmas Lights in San Diego with Kids
Create lasting memories by bringing your kids to festive events and holiday lights extravaganza in San Diego and feel the spirit of Christmas!. The Christmas season is here to bring families together, and what better way to get into the festive spirit than with some twinkling lights? As the holiday cheers take over San Diego, you’ll see the excitement of your kids and the smile on their faces as they engage in some festive events and express all the joy of the season. So, grab your kids, hop in the car, put on your favorite holiday tunes, and drive out to visit some of the best Christmas lights in San Diego!
Drug use, homelessness, and crime: Ocean Beach community said area is on brink of disaster
SAN DIEGO — After CBS 8 aired a story about an Ocean Beach nurse anesthetist who was attacked leaving an OB restaurant, many people started posting their Ocean Beach experiences online. Stories of getting assaulted, threatened, peeping Toms, and harassed. We called San Diego Police to find out why...
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diegans who stay on the I-5
We pass the merge, the infamous junction of I-5 and 805, and paradoxically the traffic slows down even heading south, where four lanes become eight, as we all change lanes and get our bearings. Suddenly only six other vehicles are in sight. “There’s a zone in here where you don’t ever want to go more than five miles an hour over the speed limit, from here down to Pacific Beach. If you see someone going really fast through here, you’ll often see them pulled over just past Sea World.” (Sept. 12, 1996)
Police crackdown on street vending after a hot dog vendor stabbed a person
SAN DIEGO — A person stabbed by a street vendor after an alleged turf war between hot dog vendors outside Petco Park led to San Diego police enforcing a strict street vending ban. Even though street vending has been banned in the Gaslamp, East Village, and Little Italy since...
iheart.com
Non-Profit Receives Grant to help Seniors from becoming Homeless
CHULA VISTA - Some seniors in San Diego's South Bay will continue to have a roof over their heads thanks to some new grant funding. The Community Congregational Development Corporation recently awarded a $350,000 grant to Serving Seniors for its Senior Homelessness Prevention Program. The program provides a small amount of financial support and services to low-income elderly adults in the South Bay who are deemed at risk of becoming homeless.
a-z-animals.com
See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year
See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year. The narrator in this video starts by explaining that it’s March and that it’s sunny. Well, of course, this is definitely Southern California where there are hardly any notable seasons. Really, what you get to experience is a lot of sunlight on a regular basis with very mild weather.
