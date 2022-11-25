Read full article on original website
Several injured after truck drives into Mel’s Diner
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several people were injured after a pickup truck crashed through the front door of Mel’s Diner on Howe Avenue Sunday morning. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that the impact injured four people, mostly with minor injuries and paramedics took two patients to the hospital. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup, […]
KCRA.com
Employees work to reopen Mels Diner in Sacramento following crash that hurt 4
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Repairs are underway at The Original Mels Diner off Howe Avenue just north of Fair Oaks Boulevard, after a car crashed into the establishment on Sunday morning. The front entrance has been boarded up after it was smashed by a driver. Four people were injured around...
KCRA.com
37-year-old Sacramento man killed in Land Park shooting identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's office identified theman killed in a Land Park shooting as 37-year-old Joshua Benjamin Gunderson. The shooting happened Friday shortly before 4 p.m. in the 4100 block of 23rd Street, near Sacramento City College, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Before officers got there, friends of the victim took him to the 76 gas station at Del Rio and Sutterville roads where Gunderson was then transported by ambulance.
Rocklin's Santa Tour | Need to know
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Rocklin's Santa Tour is back again this year, keeping up the holiday spirit that's been a tradition since the 70s. Santa will embark on his journey around 5:30 p.m. each night, according to the Rocklin Fire Department. The tour kicked off Monday and is scheduled to be seven more days including Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 1, 2, 5, 6, 7.
KCRA.com
Large law enforcement presence in Rancho Cordova after bicyclist assaulted
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — There is a large law enforcement presence Monday evening in Rancho Cordova after a bicyclist was assaulted, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Spokesperson Rod Grassmann said the assault was reported at 5:30 p.m. and that the victim was transported to the hospital with unknown...
KCRA.com
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after shooting, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Sacramento on Monday morning, police said. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 28) The shooting happened on the 7500 block of Jacinto Avenue around 11 a.m., police said. The man was hospitalized with serious injuries...
Christmas lights in Folsom Historic District vandalized after less than a week of being up
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom community is outraged and saddened after Christmas lights were vandalized in the Historic Folsom District. "Our local ‘downtown,' better known as the Historic Folsom District has been decorated beautifully and covered in Christmas lights by volunteers and small business owners,” said Sarah Woods, Vice President of Friends of Folsom.
The following roads will be closed for the California International Marathon in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California International Marathon will be taking place through the Sacramento area, closing several roads throughout the morning and afternoon on Sunday, Dec. 4. The race will begin at the Folsom Dam and continue through the streets of Orangevale, Fair Oaks, Carmichael and Sacramento, ending at the state Capitol building. The […]
Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run
OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run left one man dead in Oroville on Friday, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and East Lincoln Street at around 5:30 p.m. they found an unknown man laying in the ground. The man was determined to be suffering from […]
Fox40
Tractor-trailer goes over side of road in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A tractor-trailer went over the side of Norton Grade Road in Placer County Sunday night, the California Highway Patrol said. According to the CHP, no one was injured in the incident. CHP said that the road was shut down and that a powerline above...
All about Roseville's free vacation house check program
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Going on vacation for the holidays? You can have someone check on your home while you're out of town by signing up for Roseville's Vacation House Check program. Volunteers with the Citizens On Patrol program will check people's houses for suspicious activity like open doors, broken...
Rio Vista Firefighters extinguish stolen car fire
RIO VISTA, Calif. — A stolen car was found on fire early Saturday morning, officials with the Rio Vista Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Around 4:42 a.m. Saturday, firefighters said they responded to a car fire on Twitchell Island Road. Evidence at the scene led fire crews to believe that the fire was intentionally started.
KCRA.com
Highway 50 in El Dorado County clear after crash, officials say
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — All westbound lanes of Highway 50 in El Dorado County are clear after a crash Monday evening, officials said. The crash was reported at 9:20 p.m. on the highway just east of Schnell School Road by the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans. The two-vehicle crash...
Fire started at Valley Springs homeless encampment during alleged turf war
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — A fire that burned a homeless encampment in the foothill town of Valley Springs Wednesday was intentionally set because of a turf war, officials with the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post. At 10 p.m. Wednesday, crews in Calaveras County responded...
mymotherlode.com
Caltrans and Calaveras County Host Free Dump Days
Calaveras, CA– Caltrans District 10 and Clean California are partnering with Calaveras County to hold a Free Dump Day event for area residents. The event will take place on Saturday, December 10th, from 8:00 AM to 12 PM at the Calaveras County Government Center, located at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas.
Stockton restaurant reopens year after being set ablaze
STOCKTON, Calif. — El Forastero Mexican Food has been brought back to life after being closed for more than a year due to a devastating fire set by an arsonist. There's a bit of nostalgia making a much anticipated comeback on East Hammer Lane in Stockton. "I said let's...
Firefighters battle early morning outdoor blaze in Carmichael that killed four birds
SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Firefighters from the Sacramento Metro Fire Department were able to contain an early morning outdoor fire as it pushed up against a Carmichael home Sunday.Firefighters were called to the 5500 block of Woodleigh Drive just before 4:30 a.m. where they found heavy flames on the side of the house. They quickly extinguished the fire and searched for possible victims.The cause of the fire was determined to be an electric warming blanket over a bird cage on the exterior of the home that was being used to keep a family of parakeets warm.There were no human injuries, but four birds perished, according to a fire department spokesman.
Video shows wrong way driver along Highway 99 North of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Video shows an alleged DUI driver going the wrong way along Highway 99 on Nov. 25. The California Highway Patrol responded to reports about a driver going the wrong way along Highway 99 near Elverta Road in the early morning hours. CHP spotted the vehicle...
"It's uplifting": Stockton restaurant reopens after arsonist burned it down last year
STOCKTON — Reborn from the ashes, a restaurant in Stockton opened its doors Friday after a fire closed them last year.El Forastero Mexican Food, located at 1718 E Hammer Ln., held its grand reopening as customers lined up to welcome them back.CBS13 first reported the fire in August 2021 after the building was nearly destroyed by an arsonist.Stockton police previously said the fire was set by a homeless man who wanted a soda but did not want to pay for it. Investigators said, before leaving, the man used a lighter to set the building on fire.No one was injured, but...
One person dead after allegedly firing at officers in Fairfield
One person died after they allegedly fired a gun at officers on Sunday morning and officers returned fire, according Solano County Sheriff's Office.
ABC10
