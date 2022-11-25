ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get the UGG Look For Just $44.95 With This Dearfoams Shearling Scuff

 4 days ago
When it comes to Black Friday shopping, you’ve probably got a lot on your list! Gifts for the whole family, something to bring to the office white elephant party, tech purchases that have finally gone on sale—plus maybe a little something extra for yourself if you find a good enough deal. Black Friday does fall in the perfect spot on the holiday shopping calendar too. It's right after Thanksgiving so all of your family’s gratitude is still fresh in your mind, and far enough away from the December holidays so you can shop with ease knowing your purchases will reach you before its time to wrap. Also, since it takes place in the coldest season of the year, it's the perfect time to swap out your much-loved slippers for a fresh and cozy pair.

Here at Parade, we’re big fans of the brand UGG. From one of the hottest footwear trends of the 2000’s, to one of the most dependable labels for super comfy shoes, the Australian-inspired, Southern California-founded company has garnered and maintained a justified fan base. That being said, the beloved brand also comes with a less lovable price tag. Don’t get us wrong, we’re totally down to pay for quality, but during the holiday season when there is so much shopping to be done, we’re also looking for those deals!

That’s where the Dearfoams Women's Fireside Sydney Shearling Water Resistant Scuff Slipper comes in. Featuring a genuine suede outer shell and a soft sheepskin fur lining, these slides were designed for durable comfort. The sole is specifically developed to have walkable traction, so you won’t be slipping in these slippers. Dreamed up in 15 different color combinations, only 10 shades are available in select sizes—these are really that popular! Perfect for running a quick errand or hurrying to see what’s under the tree on Christmas morning. This affordable alternative is a nearly identical match for the fan favorite UGG Women’s Scufette Li Slipper, at a way better price.

Compared to its premium counterpart, these Dearfoams slippers are a double deal. Originally priced at $75, this budget-friendly buy was already $20 more affordable than their UGG inspiration. But with the current Black Friday sale on Amazon? This deal is truly unbeatable. On sale for 40% off right now, these shearling slides come down to just $44.95. At that price, we’re grabbing one pair for ourselves and another for whoever deserves a little extra warmth this holiday season! You won’t want to drag your feet to this sale though, with a discount like this, the variety of colors and sizes won’t last!

Dearfoams Women's Fireside Sydney Shearling Water Resistant Scuff Slipper, Was $75, Now $44.95

