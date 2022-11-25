We’ve come to the second to last trading day of the month, with only December remaining for 2022. For those still hoping we might see positive returns for the year overall, that ship has sailed: we’re -15% on the S&P 500 year to date, following gains of +27% and +16% in 2021 and 2020, respectively. Yet aside from a yield curve having now been inverted some eight months, we do not see recessionary doom in the economy the way many market participants had thought.

