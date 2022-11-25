Read full article on original website
Is SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) a Strong ETF Right Now?
XTN - Free Report) made its debut on 01/26/2011, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Industrials ETFs category of the market. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.
Should JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) Be on Your Investing Radar?
JPSE - Free Report) was launched on 11/15/2016, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by J.P. Morgan. It has amassed assets over $306.21 million, making it one of...
Insurance ETF (IAK) Hits New 52-Week High
IAK - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up about 20% from its 52-week low price of $77.83/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Is Nuveen ESG SmallCap ETF (NUSC) a Strong ETF Right Now?
NUSC - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Growth category of the market. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Top-Performing ETFs of Thanksgiving Week
Wall Street remains typically upbeat in Thanksgiving week, marking the start of a year-end Santa rally. This year isn’t any different. Stocks offered moderate gains last week, with the S&P 500 adding 2%, the Dow Jones advancing about 2.4% and the Nasdaq inching up just 0.7%. Minutes from the...
5 Quality ETFs for Outperformance This Holiday Season
Higher inflation, Fed’s aggressive rate hikes and China’s zero-COVID policy continue to wreak havoc on the stock market and are feared to retain the momentum for the rest of this year. However, optimism around the holiday season is expected to fuel stocks (read: 5 ETFs That Deserve Special Thanks in Rotten 2022).
Should ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) Be on Your Investing Radar?
EQL - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/07/2009. The fund is sponsored by Alps. It has amassed assets over $328.54 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. Why Large...
Why SVB Financial (SIVB) Is Out of Favor for Investors
SIVB - Free Report) is turning out to be one of the worst-performing S&P 500 stocks in the Finance sector. So far this year, shares of this bank have plunged 67.2% compared with the industry’s decline of 31.2%. Likewise, the stock is trading way below the Zacks Finance sector and the S&P 500, which have lost 11.8% and 16.8%, respectively.
Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street remains typically upbeat in Thanksgiving week, marking the start of a year-end Santa rally. This year isn’t any different. Stocks offered moderate gains last week, with the S&P 500 adding 2%, the Dow Jones advancing about 2.4% and the Nasdaq inching up just 0.7%. Minutes from the...
Saratoga Investment (SAR) Stock Jumps 5.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?
SAR - Free Report) shares rallied 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $26.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.1% gain over the past four weeks. Saratoga...
Are Finance Stocks Lagging BancFirst (BANF) This Year?
BANF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question. BancFirst is one of 885 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #1...
3 Shipping Stocks Worth Betting on Despite Industry Headwinds
GLOP - Free Report) , Teekay Tankers (. STNG - Free Report) should grace one’s portfolio, given the improvement in the demand scenario from the pandemic lows. High tanker rates also support top-line growth. About the Industry. The companies belonging to the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry, which is...
China Stocks Improve, Case-Shiller Cools
We’ve come to the second to last trading day of the month, with only December remaining for 2022. For those still hoping we might see positive returns for the year overall, that ship has sailed: we’re -15% on the S&P 500 year to date, following gains of +27% and +16% in 2021 and 2020, respectively. Yet aside from a yield curve having now been inverted some eight months, we do not see recessionary doom in the economy the way many market participants had thought.
3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income
Here's an eye-opening statistic: older Americans are more afraid of running out of money than of death itself. Also, retirees who have constructed a nest egg have valid justifications to be concerned, since the traditional ways to plan for retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses. Some retirees are now tapping their principal to make a decent living, pressed for time between decreasing investment balances and longer life expectancies.
3 Medical Instruments Stocks With Potential to Outperform
In recent years, the medical instrument industry, part of the wider Medical sector, has seen a transformation in the nature of its business, leading to higher research and development activities for developing cutting-edge technologies. The industry’s landscape changed further with the onset of the COVID-19 crisis that put robotic and remote services in the limelight. Although the majority of economies have opened up following strict lockdowns in the past couple of years, the demand for robotic and remote services is likely to remain.
MasTec (MTZ) Stock Sees 17.8% One-Month Gains Amid Inflation
MTZ - Free Report) is well positioned for growth in the near term given persistent customer demand for renewable power generation, power grid transmission and distribution, and civil infrastructure services. Also, the acquisition of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) and significant shift in 2022 operations to non-Oil & Gas segments bode well.
How Much Upside is Left in Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 54%
BHVN - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $15.85, gaining 3.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $24.33 indicates a 53.5% upside potential.
Stock Market News for Nov 29, 2022
Wall Street closed sharply lower following political unrest in China against the nation’s COVID-19 related restrictions. Moreover, hawkish statement of an important Fed official also dampened market participants’ sentiment. All the three major stock indexes recorded their biggest daily decline in nearly three weeks. How Did The Benchmarks...
Should You Go Bottom Fishing Big Tech ETFs Following Soros?
U.S. tech stocks have been hitting rough weather this year as surging inflation has been weighing on their lofty valuations caused by massive policy easing since the COVID-19 outbreak. Although tech stocks tried to recoup losses several times, investors remained cautious about betting big on growth stocks. Hence, shares of high-growth technology companies remain in a tight spot.
