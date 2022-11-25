Read full article on original website
New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work
Would you pay to work? That question sounds ridiculous, but it's now a TikTok debate after a user shared her job-hunting experience.
Elon Musk's 2-year-old son ran around Twitter's office and played with toys while his dad talked to advisors about moderation, report says
Two-year-old X Æ a-Xii, Musk's first child with Grimes, ran round the room while Musk and his advisors met with Yoel Roth, per The Washington Post.
I wear pigtails to my waitressing job because men tip better when I do. It grosses me out, but the money is worth it.
Server Katelyn Boss tried the viral "pigtail theory" at work and immediately made her first $100 tip. But some male customers treat her like a fetish.
Mum of four creates controversy by revealing she allows her children to use swear words
A mother of four has sparked a discussion after admitting that she allows her children to curse. The TikTok user released a video in which she claimed that if her children curse, she will 'not correct them.' Casara, who goes by the handle @casaranjuan on the social media app, stated that she had a "very open and honest connection" with her children, according toTosBos.
MacKenzie Scott donates another $2bn as ex Jeff Bezos complains it is ‘hard’ to give away money
MacKenzie Scott just revealed she’s donated a whopping near $2bn to various causes on the very same day her ex Jeff Bezos announced he is struggling to give away his $124bn fortune. On Monday, Scott shared in a Medium blog post that she’d doled out “$1,990,800,000 to 343 organizations...
Men Are Admitting Things They Didn't Know Until They Lived With A Woman, And It's Insightful And...A Lot
FYI, they can be bigger slobs than men!!!!
Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected
Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
An ex-Twitter manager says she received a 10-year anniversary gift from the company days after she lost her job amid 'brutal' layoffs
Twitter laid off approximately 50% of its workforce on Friday, following Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the company.
22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsStimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's...
I retired, then 'unretired' 2 months later at the same company. I now have the best of both worlds.
"When I retired, I believed my chapter was over and I'd have to source a new avenue to make an impact. Imagine my delight when Manpower reached out."
Benzinga
Amazon Prepares For A Not-So-Happy New Year As CEO Tells Workers To Brace For More Layoffs
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN CEO Andy Jassy said there will be more "role reductions" at the e-commerce behemoth in early 2023 as the company leadership continues to "make adjustments." What Happened: Jassy said in a letter to employees that Amazon's "annual planning process" which the company is in the midst of...
Twitter employee says the NY office cafeteria is serving 2 types of mac and cheese but grilled shrimp is off the menu, as cost-cutting continues
Twitter's free lunches have faced scrutiny from Elon Musk before. He previously claimed the lunches were costing the company $400 per meal.
Elon Musk has 'worked every day to find new and creative ways to screw over the company's workers,' attorney suing Twitter over layoffs says
The attorney suing Twitter has filed an emergency motion to protect employees from signing away their rights. Musk has fired about half the company's staff, or about 3,700 people. Musk sent his first email to employees on Wednesday, giving them only one day to return to office. From firing CEO...
I made $40,000 last year doing other people's laundry through a gig app. It's the perfect side hustle for a stay-at-home mom like me.
Channa Patridge earns $10 per bag of laundry plus 100% of customer tips on Hampr. She says she loves the flexibility of choosing the orders she wants.
Woman serves meat to daughter's vegan friend because she thinks the child is malnourished
The woman secretly feeds the child meaty meals during sleepovers. **Information in this article was sourced from educational, blog, and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**
Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'
Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
Welcome to the new labor market, where everyone still quits all the time and some people will just never come back to work
The US labor market includes millions of Americans quitting in near-record numbers month after month. People exited the US labor force in October while the number of unemployed increased. Cyclical and structural changes are affecting labor force participation, according to one expert. The dust is settling a little bit on...
Dumpster Divers Are Sharing The Most Shocking And Expensive Things They've Found, And It Truly Amazes Me What People Will Throw Away
"$700 worth of free wine. I asked the dumpster gods if I should quit drinking. This was their answer."
