Mum of four creates controversy by revealing she allows her children to use swear words

A mother of four has sparked a discussion after admitting that she allows her children to curse. The TikTok user released a video in which she claimed that if her children curse, she will 'not correct them.' Casara, who goes by the handle @casaranjuan on the social media app, stated that she had a "very open and honest connection" with her children, according toTosBos.
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsStimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's...
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.

