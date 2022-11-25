Crypto analyst Peter Brandt thinks LTC printed a bullish pattern. The cryptocurrency remains bullish and could embark on an uptrend after the correction. Litecoin (LTC/USD) has been gaining strength in the last one week. As CoinJournal reported, the recovery could be contributed by the next Litecoin halving event. The gains saw it initiate a breakout that has been pushing prices higher. However, the price of LTC is correcting, with an intraday loss of 6%. Will the downturn continue?

20 HOURS AGO