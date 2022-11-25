Read full article on original website
coinjournal.net
Don’t fight crypto, regulate it, says Binance’s Changpeng Zhao
Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has urged governments to regulate crypto instead of fighting it. CZ claims that most governments now understand how cryptocurrencies work. The adoption of cryptocurrencies will happen regardless, the Binance CEO added. Governments should focus on crypto regulation. Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of leading crypto exchange Binance, believes...
coinjournal.net
Cardano hits a new milestone, but where are the buyers?
Cardano native token lost 3% in 24 hours. Cardano hit the highest level of assets minted on the blockchain. ADA remains on a downtrend and could find lower levels. The number of assets minted on the Cardano (ADA/USD) blockchain has hit a new milestone of 7,055,456. The increase in the native assets comes after the Vasil hard fork in September. It shows the impact the upgrade has played on attracting users to the Cardano blockchain.
coinjournal.net
Dogecoin confirms a breakout after Elon Musk news. Time to buy?
Musk’s hint of Twitter payment has increased speculation of DOGE utility. Just what the Dogecoin community has been waiting for – Elon Musk’s hint at DOGE payments on Twitter. On November 27, Musk shared slides of “Twitter company talk.” Musk’s slides showed that Twitter had made significant milestones since the billionaire investor bought the social media giant. These include an increase in new user signups and active minutes.
coinjournal.net
BNB initiates a mini breakout even as economist thinks Binance is the same as FTX
Crypto critic Roubini has accused a “shady” Binance. The cryptocurrency could hit $330 soon, and $360 next. Binance (BNB/USD) pushed above $295, setting the cryptocurrency on the course above $300. The area around $295 has been a minor resistance zone, although BNB has since fallen back to $292. Investors would be curious whether the current slowdown is a correction back, with a price of $330 in sight. But then, Binance has also come under sharp criticism.
coinjournal.net
What crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen thinks of BTC before a reversal occurs
Bitcoin could undergo another Capitulation event around Christmas – Cowen. The cryptocurrency is consolidating but lacks an upside momentum. When will Bitcoin price (BTC/USD) bottom-up after slipping below the crucial $19,000 level? Crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen believes Bitcoin has to undergo one capitulation event before a price reversal. Cowen examines the historical patterns to explain when this is likely to occur.
coinjournal.net
Ethereum price prediction as crypto risks continue
Ethereum price pulled back on Monday. DeFi, gaming, and NFTs activity have dropped sharply. It also dropped because of the ongoing China protests. Ethereum price came under intense pressure on Monday as global risks pushed asset prices lower. ETH/USD plunged to 1,170, which was the lowest level since November 23rd. It is a few points above this month’s low of 1,075. Other coins like BTC, XRP, MOB, COCOS, and FLUX also plunged.
Better Cloud Stock: Cloudflare vs. Fastly
Which edge networking play is a better long-term investment?
Reuters
No respite for Credit Suisse as investors dump rights in $2.3 billion cash call
MILAN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) tumbled to another lifetime low below 3 Swiss francs on Tuesday as investors dumped rights to subscribe to new shares in the loss-making lender.
coinjournal.net
Has ApeCoin turned bullish after weekly 25% gains?
ApeCoin token has registered 25% gains in the past one week. Bored Ape NFTs continue to attract high prices amid a prolonged crypto winter. APE could stay bullish up to the 50-day MA or descending trendline. With gains of 25% in a week, ApeCoin (APE/USD) is among the top 3...
coinjournal.net
Manage multiple wallets and private keys on Polygon’s MasterKey2.0
Billions worth of crypto assets disappeared on FTX. Education about handling personal wallets needs to be improved. MasterKey2.0 was launched to protect crypto assets and private keys. Billions worth of crypto assets disappeared on FTX, which was one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world. It is an incident...
coinjournal.net
Litecoin prediction as price corrects above a breakout zone
Crypto analyst Peter Brandt thinks LTC printed a bullish pattern. The cryptocurrency remains bullish and could embark on an uptrend after the correction. Litecoin (LTC/USD) has been gaining strength in the last one week. As CoinJournal reported, the recovery could be contributed by the next Litecoin halving event. The gains saw it initiate a breakout that has been pushing prices higher. However, the price of LTC is correcting, with an intraday loss of 6%. Will the downturn continue?
coinjournal.net
Router Protocol to test new cross-chain capabilities at ETHIndia
Router Protocol is bringing cross-chain dApps to the fore at ETHIndia. The team will test new cross-chain capabilities to spotlight interoperability at the event. Router Protocol’s technology stack makes it easier for blockchain projects to attract users. Router Protocol’s cross-chain capabilities on display at ETHIndia. Router Protocol, an...
