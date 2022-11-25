AiTax is thrilled to announce the launch of its proprietary software that uses artificial intelligence designed specifically to prepare income tax returns for business owners, self-employed individuals and entrepreneurs. The software is capable of identifying present and future tax planning strategies for business owners, guaranteeing that the users of the tax platform pay the lowest amount of tax legally possible. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005713/en/ The use of artificial intelligence eliminates risk of human error and increases opportunities to help clients find more deductions than they would with other tax software programs that lack Ai. A common complaint from taxpayers about tax software is that the quality of the end result (the amount of tax you pay) is only as good as the data that the software is able to extract from the user. If the software is not intuitive and user friendly, the result will be substandard. The patented and proprietary artificial intelligence powering AiTax makes it extremely easy for users and allows AiTax to easily extract the relevant data needed to mitigate tax exposure.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO