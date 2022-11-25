ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LaVera Ruth Pinkie Guillan
3d ago

Terrific idea wish it would be done in my area. Would love to gift someone

Tracey Folly

I quit buying Christmas gifts cold turkey

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. It's that time of the year again. The time when our budgets are slim, and the pressure to give is high. You find yourself spending hours scouring the internet for the perfect gift for someone you barely know. Your children plead with you to buy them one more thing from the toy store, even though they just got a birthday present two months ago. We've all been there...
Upworthy

Elderly woman shares her own experience to comfort overwhelmed newly single mom: 'You can do it'

Being a single parent is a full-time job with nobody to share responsibilities and it can feel exhausting. It is challenging for single mothers as they juggle childcare and work simultaneously. However, an elderly woman is helping young single mothers by sharing some tips that helped her back in the day. SJ Mendelson, a TikTok user, reacted to another woman's video in which she is in her car, weeping, and seeking advice as a "newly single mom."
Edy Zoo

Opinion: A two year old child starves to death because good neighbors are hard to find in America

Why do we seem so quick to ignore our neighbor's needs, and what can we do to change that?. A bone-chilling air rolled off the shores of Seneca Lake and crashed against Geneva, NY. In that cold, officers conducted a welfare check on a man and his toddler who lived on Hamilton Street. David Conde Sr. and his son David Conde Jr. hadn't been heard from in over a week.
GENEVA, NY
Tyla

People left divided after woman reveals she washes her Christmas tree

One woman's festive trick when it comes to her Christmas tree has left people very split over whether it's the right thing to do. The exact date you're allowed to put up the Christmas tree is getting closer and obviously, you want it up as soon as possible to enjoy the maximum tree time in the year.
Aabha Gopan

Mom of two hospitalized with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve

A single mom of two who lives on a single meal a day to keep her children fed has been hospitalized twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, a 43-year-old single mother, earns just $46 per week (approx.) to feed her family. She said that her universal credit card pays her $1500 (approx.) and covers a few other costs, leaving her with just $184 (approx.) left for everything else.
Tracey Folly

Man refuses to pick up his daughter walking to school in the rain: 'Dad used to drive past me and wave out the window'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a teenager back in the 1950s, it was normal for most kids to walk to school in the morning and walk home in the afternoon. My mother happened to be one of those kids. Every morning, she would trek three miles to school no matter the weather. In the afternoon, she walked three miles in the opposite direction.
Abby Joseph

Couple Does Not Want to Take on the Responsibility of Raising Two Children Who Have Just Lost Both of Their Parents

While the notion of a family being an everlasting unit persists in many cultures, the reality is that even the most stable and close-knit relationships can fall into irreparable disrepair. This is often due to prolonged periods of unhappiness in the connection between family members. And when at least one member begins distancing themselves from others, it can be very detrimental to the family unit as a whole.
The Independent

Woman, 102, finally discovers what happened to stillborn baby 76 years on

A 102-year-old great-grandmother has spoken of her “relief” after discovering the grave of her stillborn baby, 76 years after she fell pregnant.Marjorie Rigby found out she was having her first child after marrying her military hero husband Charlie, who fought for five years in Italy and Africa during World War Two.The retired secretary, who had also worked in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, headed to a private nursing clinic to have the baby, named Laura, in September 1946.Tragically, after spending three days in labour, she overheard her consultant doctor say that the baby had passed away.Marjorie was rushed to a...

