Spartans Wire Picks: Our predictions for every Week 13 Big Ten game

Big Ten football wraps up this week, and we will finish the year with one more round of picks.

Here’s how the Spartans Wire staff has fared so far:

Andrew Brewster: 46-39

Cory Linsner: 44-41

Robert Bondy: 38-47

Here are our picks against the spread for each Big Ten game on this week’s slate — odds courtesy of BetMGM.

Nebraska at Iowa (minus-10.5)

Our Picks

Robert Bondy – Nebraska

Cory Linsner – Nebraska

Andrew Brewster – Iowa

Minnesota at Wisconsin (minus-3)

Our Picks

Robert Bondy – Wisconsin

Cory Linsner – Minnesota

Andrew Brewster – Wisconsin

Illinois (minus-12.5) at Northwestern

Our Picks

Robert Bondy – Illinois

Cory Linsner – Illinois

Andrew Brewster – Illinois

Purdue (minus-10) at Indiana

Our Picks

Robert Bondy – Purdue

Cory Linsner – Purdue

Andrew Brewster – Indiana

Rutgers at Maryland (minus-14)

Our Picks

Robert Bondy – Rutgers

Cory Linsner – Maryland

Andrew Brewster – Maryland

Michigan at Ohio State (minus-8.5)

Our Picks

Robert Bondy – Ohio State

Cory Linsner – Michigan

Andrew Brewster – Ohio State

Michigan State at Penn State (minus-18)

