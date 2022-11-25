ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartans Wire Picks: Our predictions for every Week 13 Big Ten game

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q1Zar_0jNRP3in00
Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten football wraps up this week, and we will finish the year with one more round of picks.

Here’s how the Spartans Wire staff has fared so far:

  • Andrew Brewster: 46-39
  • Cory Linsner: 44-41
  • Robert Bondy: 38-47

Here are our picks against the spread for each Big Ten game on this week’s slate — odds courtesy of BetMGM.

Nebraska at Iowa (minus-10.5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GH3lB_0jNRP3in00

Our Picks

Robert Bondy Nebraska

Cory Linsner Nebraska

Andrew Brewster Iowa

Minnesota at Wisconsin (minus-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3olGyL_0jNRP3in00

Our Picks

Robert Bondy Wisconsin

Cory Linsner Minnesota

Andrew Brewster Wisconsin

Illinois (minus-12.5) at Northwestern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKCSm_0jNRP3in00

Our Picks

Robert Bondy Illinois

Cory Linsner Illinois

Andrew Brewster Illinois

Purdue (minus-10) at Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y3di3_0jNRP3in00

Our Picks

Robert Bondy Purdue

Cory Linsner Purdue

Andrew Brewster Indiana

Rutgers at Maryland (minus-14)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YAqjb_0jNRP3in00

Our Picks

Robert Bondy Rutgers

Cory Linsner Maryland

Andrew Brewster Maryland

Michigan at Ohio State (minus-8.5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aunA9_0jNRP3in00

Our Picks

Robert Bondy Ohio State

Cory Linsner Michigan

Andrew Brewster Ohio State

Michigan State at Penn State (minus-18)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LT5n1_0jNRP3in00

