Spartans Wire Picks: Our predictions for every Week 13 Big Ten game
Big Ten football wraps up this week, and we will finish the year with one more round of picks.
Here’s how the Spartans Wire staff has fared so far:
- Andrew Brewster: 46-39
- Cory Linsner: 44-41
- Robert Bondy: 38-47
Here are our picks against the spread for each Big Ten game on this week’s slate — odds courtesy of BetMGM.
Nebraska at Iowa (minus-10.5)
Our Picks
Robert Bondy – Nebraska
Cory Linsner – Nebraska
Andrew Brewster – Iowa
Minnesota at Wisconsin (minus-3)
Our Picks
Robert Bondy – Wisconsin
Cory Linsner – Minnesota
Andrew Brewster – Wisconsin
Illinois (minus-12.5) at Northwestern
Our Picks
Robert Bondy – Illinois
Cory Linsner – Illinois
Andrew Brewster – Illinois
Purdue (minus-10) at Indiana
Our Picks
Robert Bondy – Purdue
Cory Linsner – Purdue
Andrew Brewster – Indiana
Rutgers at Maryland (minus-14)
Our Picks
Robert Bondy – Rutgers
Cory Linsner – Maryland
Andrew Brewster – Maryland
Michigan at Ohio State (minus-8.5)
Our Picks
Robert Bondy – Ohio State
Cory Linsner – Michigan
Andrew Brewster – Ohio State
Michigan State at Penn State (minus-18)
