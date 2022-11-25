Colts vs. Steelers: Initial injury report for Week 12
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) released their first injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Considering the fact that Thursday was Thanksgiving, the Colts conducted a walkthrough. So the injury statuses are an estimation of what a player would have been had they held a real practice.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 12:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player Injury
Thur.
11/24
Fri.
11/25
Sat.
11/26
Status
DT DeForest Buckner Ribs DNP
TE Kylen Granson Illness DNP
C Ryan Kelly Knee DNP
DE Kwity Paye Ankle DNP
WR Parris Campbell Illness LP
DT Grover Stewart Shoulder LP
G/T Matt Pryor Illness FP
TE Jelani Woods Shoulder FP
Notes
- DE Kwity Paye still seems to be far from a return after suffering a setback in Week 10.
- OL Matt Pryor should be close to a return after being released from the hospital with an illness that forced him to miss Week 11.
- The ribs injury for DT DeForest Buckner is new so that should be monitored. The same goes for DT Grover Stewart, but he started as a limited participant, which is encouraging.
- TE Jelani Woods returned to practice after missing most of last week.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Steelers in Week 12:
Player Injury
Thur.
11/24
Fri.
11/25
Sat.
11/26
Status
WR Miles Boykin Oblique DNP
OL Mason Cole Foot DNP
DL Cameron Hayward Rest DNP
DL Larry Ogunjobi Rest DNP
RB Jaylen Warren Hamstring DNP
LB T.J. Watt Rest DNP
CB Ahkello Witherspoon Knee DNP
Comments / 1