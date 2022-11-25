ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts vs. Steelers: Initial injury report for Week 12

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYkVX_0jNROI8200

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) released their first injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Considering the fact that Thursday was Thanksgiving, the Colts conducted a walkthrough. So the injury statuses are an estimation of what a player would have been had they held a real practice.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 12:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury

Thur.

11/24

Fri.

11/25

Sat.

11/26

Status

DT DeForest Buckner Ribs DNP

TE Kylen Granson Illness DNP

C Ryan Kelly Knee DNP

DE Kwity Paye Ankle DNP

WR Parris Campbell Illness LP

DT Grover Stewart Shoulder LP

G/T Matt Pryor Illness FP

TE Jelani Woods Shoulder FP

Notes

  • DE Kwity Paye still seems to be far from a return after suffering a setback in Week 10.
  • OL Matt Pryor should be close to a return after being released from the hospital with an illness that forced him to miss Week 11.
  • The ribs injury for DT DeForest Buckner is new so that should be monitored. The same goes for DT Grover Stewart, but he started as a limited participant, which is encouraging.
  • TE Jelani Woods returned to practice after missing most of last week.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Steelers in Week 12:

Player Injury

Thur.

11/24

Fri.

11/25

Sat.

11/26

Status

WR Miles Boykin Oblique DNP

OL Mason Cole Foot DNP

DL Cameron Hayward Rest DNP

DL Larry Ogunjobi Rest DNP

RB Jaylen Warren Hamstring DNP

LB T.J. Watt Rest DNP

CB Ahkello Witherspoon Knee DNP

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares first photo of newborn son

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ son has officially arrived!. Mahomes took to social media to share the first picture of his newborn son, who is aptly named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. PMIII was born on Nov. 28, 2022, at a healthy seven pounds and eight ounces. The photo Mahomes shared includes a matching outfit and blanket, plus a chain with the nickname “Bronze.” No face reveal of the baby quite yet, but that will come in time as it did with Patrick and Brittany’s daughter Sterling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of Russell Wilson

It’s not exactly a secret that the Denver Broncos’ trade for Russell Wilson has been an unmitigated disaster. Giving up all kinds of draft capital and three players for the former Seahawks quarterback was supposed to be the deal that propelled Denver to the Super Bowl, but Wilson has appeared to be utterly lost in whatever offense head coach Nathaniel Hackett is putting out there. As the Broncos signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million contract extension after the trade, they’re stuck with him for several more years.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska commits react to the hiring of Matt Rhule

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have found their new head coach. After a lengthy process, they have hired former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule enjoyed great success as a collegiate head coach at both Baylor and Temple. In 2013, Temple had a 2-10 record in Rhule’s first season. He quickly turned the program around, and they won 10 games in 2015 and made it to the Boca Raton Bowl. In 2017, Rhule became the head coach at Baylor, and his tenure followed a similar pattern. They had an abysmal 1-11 record in his first season. In 2019, the Bears went 11-3 and made it to the Sugar Bowl. Some of Nebraska’s 2023 commits reacted the hiring. Let’s take a quick look. ATH Malachi Colemanhttps://twitter.com/ChiColeman23/status/1596521854897983493RB Arnold Barnes IIIhttps://twitter.com/Duda_gocrazy/status/1596537517259780096CB Dwight Bootle IIhttps://twitter.com/BootleII/status/1596557006864879616DL Riley Van Poppelhttps://twitter.com/Riley_VanPoppel/status/1596559403104501760[mm-video type=playlist id=01fvdd6z9hqw4epb9e player_id=none image=https://cornhuskerswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png] Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! [listicle id=7960]11
LINCOLN, NE
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception

The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Reveals His Pick For The NFL's Best Team

Mike Vrabel was extremely complementary of the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles as his team prepares to face off against them next Sunday. Speaking on Philly, Vrabel said: "The Eagles are playing like the best team in the National Football League ... A big challenge on Sunday." Philadelphia kept it rolling with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX59

Steelers at Colts: What to watch for

INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Monday night meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Lucas Oil Stadium: Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. Broadcast: ESPN. Spread: Colts by 2½. History lesson, Part I It remains the most lopsided series in Colts’ history. No, we’re not talking about Colts-Patriots. We’re talking about Colts-Steelers. Pittsburgh leads the overall series 25-6, […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

Penn State bowl possibilities: A week from selection Sunday, where do the Lions stand?

Penn State will not find out its postseason destination until next Sunday. The College Football Playoff committee will release two more sets of rankings. The first reveal comes this Tuesday, and the Lions should be inside the top 10. And, they should remain there once conference champion Saturday concludes and the final top-25 is released on selection Sunday, which this year is Dec. 4.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX Sports

NFL Week 12 live updates: Steelers taking on Colts on MNF

Week 12 of the NFL season comes to a close with Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) playing host to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they ball...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins make slew of practice squad moves on Monday

On Monday, just a day after defeating the Houston Texans to improve to 8-3 on the season, the Miami Dolphins announced four transactions involving practice squad players. Wide receiver Freddie Swain was restored to the practice squad after previously dealing with an injury. Miami also released offensive lineman Grant Hermanns and wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. from the unit.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
236K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy