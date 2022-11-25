Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resignsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hurley’s historic documentary ‘South’ to be shown at Wexner Center TuesdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Schneider finds home away from home in the ‘ShoeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ryan Day and 3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for loss to Michigan
Ryan Day suffered his second straight loss to Michigan but the Ohio State head coach isn’t the only Buckeye to blame for losing The Game. It was a simple scenario for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. If they could get revenge against rival Michigan for last year’s loss in Ann Arbor with The Game now being played in Columbus, Ryan Day’s team would punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and almost surely the College Football Playoff.
College Football Playoff rankings 2022: Projected Week 14 Top 25 after Michigan dominates Ohio State, LSU and Clemson lay eggs
What will the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings hold in the Top 25 after Michigan blowing out Ohio State, LSU and Clemson losing, and more?. It’s almost clichéd to say that Rivalry Week is built for chaos, but we saw every bit of that throughout the weekend around Thanksgiving as the College Football Playoff rankings were put in an absolute blender. We should’ve known craziness was coming after the wild Egg Bowl ending with Ole Miss taking another loss.
3 college football programs that should fire their head coach but won’t
Not all college football programs are confident enough to make the changes they need to. With the college football coaching carousel in full tilt, it would be quite the shock if these three teams made a change at the helm this offseason. Whether it is money, reputation or a program’s...
Luke Fickell is a game-changing move for Wisconsin Football
Wisconsin football made a game-changing move on Sunday, hiring a head coach in Luke Fickell that seemingly everybody wanted. It shouldn’t shock anyone that Luke Fickell is leaving Cincinnati for a Power-5 head coaching coach. That was always going to happen. What should surprise people is that Luke Fickell...
Will Zach Wilson ever get his job back?
The Jets’ beleaguered former starting quarterback watched from the sideline as his replacement, Mike White, had a stellar game last week. Now the question is, can White keep up that kind of play and keep Wilson on the sideline?
Cowboys already have a huge advantage for Week 13
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, and they head into the game with a huge advantage. The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 13 with an 8-3 record, one of the best marks in the league. While they’re favored to beat the Indianapolis Colts anyway, they have the advantage of entering the game well-rested after roughly a week and a half off.
Oklahoma may have had the worst Saturday of any CFB program
There are bad Saturdays, and then there is whatever the Oklahoma Sooners just endured. Saturday was not a day to remember for Brent Venables and the Oklahoma football program. It was a rough year for Boomer Sooner Nation, no doubt, but Saturday has to be one of the worst days in program history. Not only did Oklahoma lose to Texas Tech in Lubbock in overtime to stumble to 6-6, but former Sooners of note flourished on the biggest of stages. Spencer Rattler is thriving now at South Carolina, while Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley are thinking about the CFP.
Packers fans make local connection for potential DC opening
Green Bay Packers fans are looking towards a local name to become the team’s next defensive coordinator. The Green Bay Packers enter Week 12 with just four wins to their credit. All of the attention is on the offensive side of the ball, whether it’s the wide receivers corps or quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ broken thumb. But the defense has been equally disappointing under coordinator Joe Barry. Specifically, they’ve struggled against the run (135.8 yards per game entering Week 12), although remain one of the best pass defenses in the game (192.5 yards per game).
FanSided
298K+
Followers
574K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0