Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved This Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Related
Surprising SouthCoast Town Named Among Best in U.S. at Christmastime
Love filling your holiday season with lights, activities, parades and tree lightings? There is plenty to do during the holiday all across the SouthCoast, but it seems a couple of local spots are doing things bigger and brighter than everyone else around. Turns out you don't have to travel too...
ABC6.com
Amazon in Fall River handling record-breaking cyber Monday sales
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Cyber Monday, the busiest online shopping day of the year, was in full swing at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Fall River. The warehouse is where the online orders are sent and where the first stop in the delivery process is handled. The general...
Turnto10.com
Shoppers support Rhode Island shops on Small Business Saturday
Thousands of shoppers visited Rhode Island businesses for Small Business Saturday. At the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick, 165 small businesses gathered for the annual Shop RI event. "It's really important to be here and shop with these local community stores and the vendors that don't necessarily have the ability...
Stolen oil painting quickly returned to Providence restaurant
An oil painting of George Washington that was taken off the wall of a Providence restaurant has been inexplicably returned.
Legendary Wareham Restaurant Permanently Closes
There is shocking news to report out of Wareham. In what is becoming an all-too-common occurrence, another legendary restaurant is closing on the SouthCoast. We were stunned to learn Monday morning at Fun 107 that Lindsey's Family Restaurant in Wareham has closed its doors permanently. The restaurant has served summer...
Turnto10.com
New jewelry store opens on Mineral Spring Avenue
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A new jewelry store has opened its doors in North Providence. DeLuca Diamonds at 1744 Mineral Spring Avenue will be open daily through the holiday season. “I’ve been in this business for a long time and it’s great to see the same people after...
rinewstoday.com
Get your holiday(s) on! – Fairlawn Tree Lighting, activities, Santa in Pawtucket
TODAY, Sunday November 27, 2022, the city of Pawtucket, Mayor Donald R. Grebien and City Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak will host the Annual Fairlawn Tree Lighting Ceremony at Nathanael Greene Elementary. Starting at 4:00PM, the Pawtucket Public Safety Department and Public Works Department will host a Touch-a-Truck event for families...
Heartbreaking News For Fans of Somerset’s Beloved Railway Cafe
Another amazing SouthCoast restaurant is closing their doors, though they hope its not forever. In a pre-Thanksgiving Facebook post from the Railway Cafe in Somerset, the beloved breakfast spot shared the very sad news that they would have to close their doors due to decision out of their hands. They...
ABC6.com
Zoo cancels ‘Holiday Lights Spectacular’ for Sunday night
PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo has canceled their Holiday Lights Spectacular. The zoo said the event, that would have taken place Sunday night, was canceled because of “predicted inclement weather.”. Anyone who has already purchased a ticket will be allowed to use those tickets...
Tiverton family has plenty to be grateful for this Thanksgiving
David Ryan spent two weeks fighting for his life hundreds of miles away from home.
Popular Chicken Finger Chain Officially Coming to SouthCoast and Rhode Island in 2023
He was told a restaurant that only served chicken fingers would never succeed, but Louisiana native Todd Graves believed in his dream, and since 1996, Raising Cane’s has become one of the fastest-growing large restaurant brands in the country. Chicken lovers in New England must make the trip to...
‘Insane’: Heading to the Wrentham Outlets for Black Friday deals? You better pack your patience
You better pack your patience if you’re heading to the Wrentham Outlets for Black Friday deals. A video shared by Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath showed a miles-long line of vehicles on Interstate 495 approaching Wrentham. “Everyone seems happy & nice in spite of insane traffic. Tis the season...
ABC6.com
Bishop Tobin kicks off ‘Keep the Heat On’ at St. Cecilia’s School in Pawtucket
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin kicked off the annual “Keep the Heat On” campaign Tuesday morning. Tobin was at St. Cecilia’s School in Pawtucket, where students presented him with a check of $1,250 from donations collected at the school. “Keep the Heat On”...
fallriverreporter.com
Unique Somerset restaurant known for big portions closes its doors
A Somerset restaurant has closed its doors and it is currently unclear what will become of it. The Railway Cafe announced on social media on Wednesday that the restaurant will no longer be in business at 938 Lees River Avenue. “It is with great sadness that we have to share...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Providence 2022
Dubbed as the Creative Capital for its mind-blowing street art installations and buildings featuring impressive graffiti art, Providence is one of the best cities to experience the beauty and old-world charm of Rhode Island. For centuries, Providence has been the hub of New England’s architectural and industrial legacy, offering travelers...
mybackyardnews.com
GREATER ATTLEBORO AREA “CHRISTMAS IS FOR KIDS”
ATTLEBORO, MA. – November 21, 2022 – The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children is pleased to announce that donor phone lines for Christmas Is for Kids opened yesterday. This week, the phone lines are open November 21 and 22 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. They...
GoLocalProv
This Rhode Island City Is Ranked Worst for Singles in the U.S.
Heartbreaker for the Warwick single man or woman — a new study ranks Warwick as the worst city to be single in the United States. Warwick is ranked #182....out of 182. Don’t get too giddy Providence, you didn’t do great either. According to WalletHub, Providence came in...
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to Miss
WHERE: Brant Rock (278 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050) TIME: Festivities begin at 4:15 & the tree lighting will be at 5 PM. The Jetty, who is hosting this year's event, invites you to the Brant Rock Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 3rd at 4:15 PM! There will be treats and drinks available prior to the main event; the tree lighting will be at 5:00 PM. The family-friendly event has also announced that"Theatre Plus will be performing a great array of Holiday music prior to the tree lighting."
GoLocalProv
One of Providence’s Ultimate Neighborhood Bars Has New Owners
Brenden Oates can recall going to his family’s bar on Chalkstone Avenue for as long as he can remember. His father Terry Oates had bought Gilligan’s Pub in 1992, in a space that has served as a neighborhood watering hole dating back to 1933. According to Brenden Oates,...
ABC6.com
Children in Massachusetts can ‘name a plow’
BOSTON (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is looking for some help from elementary and middle schoolers as part of its new “Name A Snowplow” contest. The contest invites children to submit name ideas for the 12 Department of Transportation plows that will be in service...
