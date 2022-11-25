ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Oakland group encourages Pittsburghers to ‘Shop Small’

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CMR57_0jNRNHD600

PITTSBURGH — Oakland Business Improvement District is encouraging Pittsburghers to “Shop Small and Local.”

The Big Tent in Schenley Plaza will feature a pop-up by Argyle Studio and treats from the Hilton Garden Inn - Pittsburgh University Place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

More than 3,000 products from Pittsburgh-area makers will be 15% off. After visiting Impulse and Argyle’s pop-up, shoppers can head into Oakland’s business district to shop local.

The event is a part of Glowland, a month-long winter festival that began Nov. 18 featuring art installations, live music and illuminations throughout Oakland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AKqD7_0jNRNHD600

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Schenley skating rink opens for the season

PITTSBURGH — Lace up your skates, Pittsburgh, because Schenley Park Skating Rink is open. The rink, at 10341 Overlook Drive, is open seven days a week and will offer several special events, including a skate with Santa on Dec. 10. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $4...
PITTSBURGH, PA
restaurantclicks.com

New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Pittsburgh

The year may be coming to an end, but the fun is only just beginning here in Pittsburgh. One thing this city knows how to do is party, especially on New Year’s Eve. If you’re planning a trip to Pittsburgh for the holidays, or even if you already live here in the Steel City, you may be wondering where to go on New Year’s Eve for a good time, and I think I can help with that.
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

33 kid-friendly holiday events in Pittsburgh — many of them free!

Photo above by Yevhen Buzuk used by permission via Unsplash. The most wonderful time of the year is here, and the Pittsburgh community finds dozens of ways to celebrate. From miniature trains, laser lights and a menorah parade to a holiday sweater drive, cookies with Santa and Kwanzaa fun for all, there are so many holiday events in Pittsburgh for folks of all ages.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh looking for some ‘Angels’ this winter

PITTSBURGH — The city of Pittsburgh announced the launch of the 2022-23 Snow Angels program, pairing volunteers with seniors and residents with disabilities who need assistance shoveling and salting walkways this winter. “This program provides a vital service for our neighbors in need and ensures that our sidewalks stay...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

What Should Pittsburgh’s Allegheny Riverfront Park Look Like?

Riverlife is one step closer to bringing its ongoing developments to Allegheny Riverfront Park to fruition with the receipt of $1.5 million in state grant funding. This investment will support the restoration of the upper promenade at Allegheny Riverfront Park, which sits between Stanwix and Ninth Streets, on the edge of the Cultural District Downtown, according to a Riverlife press release.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Gingerbread Display open to public

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s 20th Annual Gingerbread Display is open to the public and can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends in the lobby of the City-County Building, 414 Grant Street. Nearly 300 entries were received for this year’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
macaronikid.com

Dazzling Lights is Coming to Pittsburgh This Season

If you are looking for something new to do this year, Dazzling Nights Pittsburgh is what you have been looking for!. Macaroni KID was graciously hosted by Dazzling Nights Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Botanic Gardens and can't wait to return with our families. This 2 mile journey of light experiences is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
insideradio.com

Frank Iorio Jr. Flips Butler Radio Network For $2.55 Million.

After buying Butler Radio Network for $1.8 million in early September, veteran radio station owner Frank Iorio Jr. has cut a deal to sell the trio of stations located north of Pittsburgh. The 50-year broadcaster will pocket a handsome profit for holding on to rock WLER (97.7), country “Butler 1050” WBUT, and talk WISR (680) in Butler, PA for less than three months. St. Barnabas Broadcasting is reportedly paying $2.55 million for the stations and two FM translators: the Butler, PA-licensed W298CW at 107.5 FM which simulcasts WISR; and the Butler, PA-licensed W247DF at 97.3 FM which simulcasts WBUT.
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Chick-fil-A to open new location in Collier Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chick-fil-A is coming to Collier Township.The fast-food chain says the new location is set to open on Dec. 1 on Washington Pike in the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center.The Collier Township location joins more than 25 other Chick-fil-A establishments in the Pittsburgh region, the company says. The new chain will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
COLLIER TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

These are the wines and spirits that are most popular in Pennsylvania

Allegheny County topped Pennsylvania for the highest liquor sales revenue in the state, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s yearly report. In fiscal year 2021-2022, Allegheny County reported $348.9 million in total dollar sales, up 0.38% from last year’s $347.6 million. Philadelphia County, which came in second place, saw $267.5 million in sales. Westmoreland County also landed in the top 10 at spot number nine, with $72.4 million in sales. Allegheny County saw the highe.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
111K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy