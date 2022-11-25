Oakland group encourages Pittsburghers to ‘Shop Small’

PITTSBURGH — Oakland Business Improvement District is encouraging Pittsburghers to “Shop Small and Local.”

The Big Tent in Schenley Plaza will feature a pop-up by Argyle Studio and treats from the Hilton Garden Inn - Pittsburgh University Place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

More than 3,000 products from Pittsburgh-area makers will be 15% off. After visiting Impulse and Argyle’s pop-up, shoppers can head into Oakland’s business district to shop local.

The event is a part of Glowland, a month-long winter festival that began Nov. 18 featuring art installations, live music and illuminations throughout Oakland.

