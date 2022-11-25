Read full article on original website
The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Boston
Boston has a deep-rooted history in the battle for same-sex recognition and rights in the US. The GLAD (GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders) organization was formed in Boston in 1978 after a series of police raids targeting suspected gay men. In 1974, Elaine Noble joined the Massachusetts House of Representatives to become the first openly-LGBTQ+ candidate elected into her position in the US. Pressure coming from Boston’s LGBTQ+ community even moved Massachusetts into being the first state to declare same-sex marriage legal in 2003.
Disabled residents at apartment building waiting days for elevator repair
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Residents who live in a Mattapan Heights apartment building are speaking out after almost a week with their only elevator out of service.Several residents who live in 229A that WBZ-TV spoke to deal with a medical issue. One woman named Tai has severe asthma. "When I get up there I can barely breathe," Tai said. She's frustrated another day has passed by without the elevator being fixed. "I have a handicap plaque and everything, it's not like this is a joke."A man who recently had double knee surgery had to carry two packages up several flights...
Daily Free Press
Longtime veterans of the Boston retro scene open Vintage Underground steps away from BU’s campus
Is the Frank Ocean shirt from Hot Topic too ubiquitous? Have you ever wanted an item or piece of clothing that no one else has?. Just half a block from Agganis Arena and next to Raising Cane’s, there’s a building with an ATM inside. But if you take a walk down the stairs at 957 Commonwealth Avenue, you’ll find not a bank, but a world of records, posters, books and vintage clothing.
The Tide is High…like really high
If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
Tight security planned for Boston Royal visit
This week’s visit of the Prince and Princess of Wales to Boston will bring international star power to the area for three full days. Highlights of the trip include a Welcome event Wednesday at City Hall Plaza with Mayor Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, a trip to Dorchester’s JFK Presidential Library, and finally, Friday’s headliner: the Earthshot Prize Awards at the MGM Music Hall in Fenway.
huntnewsnu.com
Mishoon project ignites for the first time in 300 years
After centuries of Boston overlooking the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes, they are now reclaiming their culture and reminding the city they are not going anywhere. Spectators gathered Oct. 31 at the Charlestown Little Mystic Boat Slip as flames danced over a 1,400 pound log. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr., cultural steward of the Nipmuc Tribe, stood tending to the log. Gaines had been there for hours already. He burned the log, scraped the ash and wet the wood — this cycle repeated until his 24-hour shift was over. It wasn’t until Nov. 6 that the burning would come to a halt, and with that came the finished product: a mishoon.
WCVB
80th anniversary of Cocoanut Grove fire in Boston, deadliest nightclub fire in US history
BOSTON — In the blink of an eye the Cocoanut Grove, one of Boston's swankiest nightclubs, became an unimaginable inferno — trapping hundreds of panicked victims as they jammed the club's exits. In less than 15 minutes, 492 people were dead and another 166 injured, making the blaze...
Mass. regional buses will be free for the rest of the year
For the rest of 2022, all of Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities will be free for commuters as part of “Try Transit Holiday.”. “The program is designed to encourage new customers to ‘Try Transit’ by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season,” a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority press release stated.
Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston
BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
Legendary Wareham Restaurant Permanently Closes
There is shocking news to report out of Wareham. In what is becoming an all-too-common occurrence, another legendary restaurant is closing on the SouthCoast. We were stunned to learn Monday morning at Fun 107 that Lindsey's Family Restaurant in Wareham has closed its doors permanently. The restaurant has served summer...
WCVB
Sumner Tunnel closed into Boston after tractor-trailer gets stuck
BOSTON — The inbound lanes of the Sumner Tunnel were shut down to traffic for a time on Friday evening after an overheight tractor-trailer got stuck inside. State police said they rushed to the scene around 4:20 p.m. Friday for an over-height 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer on Route 1A southbound in the Sumner Tunnel in Boston.
americanancestors.org
Boston Roots in the Keweenaw Peninsula
I am incredibly fortunate that I have my dream job, working remotely as a Genealogical Researcher with the Boston-based New England Historical Genealogical Society (NEHGS), while living in my dream location – the remote Keweenaw Peninsula of northern Michigan. Last week I was sitting in Shute’s 1890 Saloon—an historic...
Here’s what Prince William and Princess Kate will do in Boston this week
The royal couple will spend three days visiting local organizations and non-profits. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston this week — their first visit to the United States since 2014. Kensington Palace announced Sunday that the couple will spend three days in Boston, from Wednesday through...
Activists, school officials clash over new regional school location in Wakefield
While local activists say the new location would be detrimental to the surrounding forest, one school official says their concerns are overblown and fueled by NIMBYism. Local activists and school officials in Wakefield are engaged in a bitter fight over the chosen location for a new regional vocational school. Friends...
whdh.com
Police investigation underway on Magnolia Street in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway on Magnolia Street in Boston. Officers were on scene Sunday night surrounding a car stopped in the middle of the road with its doors open. No further details have been released. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
whdh.com
Police: Remains of 4 infants found in South Boston home
BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities found the remains of four infants in a home in South Boston earlier this month, police said Monday. Officers responding to a radio call to investigate a premise at 838 East Broadway around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 17 found what appeared to be a human fetus or infant, according to Boston police.
nbcboston.com
Boston's Luxury Housing Market Has Cooled. Here's Where It Ranked
Luxury home sales have tanked nationally this year thanks to rising interest rates, inflation and economic uncertainty. Boston-area sales fell 15% this June, July and August, according to Redfin, which defines luxury listings as those in the top 5% of the market. Nationally, such sales plummeted 28%. Not one of the 50 largest markets saw the number of luxury sales rise.
thelocalne.ws
The red-headed woodpecker is a rare visitor to Ipswich, where the field meets the forest
If you are running in the fields at Appleton Farms, at the Trustees of Reservations landscape on 1A in Ipswich, run back past the farm store and straight down the path. Listen for a drumming sound that lasts about one second, then pauses, then repeats. You might hear the call, too: a loud “qurr.”
Thanksgiving fire leaves 300 without a home in Worcester
The Salvation Army of Massachusetts announced on Twitter a massive effort to support 300 residents who are without a home after a fire in Worcester on Thanksgiving.
Get these Logan Airport deals on Travel Deal Tuesday
Travelers can save money on domestic and international flights on Nov. 29. Bostonians can snag discounted airfare to Miami, Honolulu, Lisbon, and more destinations on Travel Deal Tuesday this year, according to flight tracker app Hopper. Travel Deal Tuesday, taking place Nov. 29, offers more deals than Black Friday and...
