Boston, MA

matadornetwork.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Boston

Boston has a deep-rooted history in the battle for same-sex recognition and rights in the US. The GLAD (GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders) organization was formed in Boston in 1978 after a series of police raids targeting suspected gay men. In 1974, Elaine Noble joined the Massachusetts House of Representatives to become the first openly-LGBTQ+ candidate elected into her position in the US. Pressure coming from Boston’s LGBTQ+ community even moved Massachusetts into being the first state to declare same-sex marriage legal in 2003.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Disabled residents at apartment building waiting days for elevator repair

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Residents who live in a Mattapan Heights apartment building are speaking out after almost a week with their only elevator out of service.Several residents who live in 229A that WBZ-TV spoke to deal with a medical issue. One woman named Tai has severe asthma. "When I get up there I can barely breathe," Tai said. She's frustrated another day has passed by without the elevator being fixed. "I have a handicap plaque and everything, it's not like this is a joke."A man who recently had double knee surgery had to carry two packages up several flights...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Longtime veterans of the Boston retro scene open Vintage Underground steps away from BU’s campus

Is the Frank Ocean shirt from Hot Topic too ubiquitous? Have you ever wanted an item or piece of clothing that no one else has?. Just half a block from Agganis Arena and next to Raising Cane’s, there’s a building with an ATM inside. But if you take a walk down the stairs at 957 Commonwealth Avenue, you’ll find not a bank, but a world of records, posters, books and vintage clothing.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

The Tide is High…like really high

If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tight security planned for Boston Royal visit

This week’s visit of the Prince and Princess of Wales to Boston will bring international star power to the area for three full days. Highlights of the trip include a Welcome event Wednesday at City Hall Plaza with Mayor Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, a trip to Dorchester’s JFK Presidential Library, and finally, Friday’s headliner: the Earthshot Prize Awards at the MGM Music Hall in Fenway.
BOSTON, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Mishoon project ignites for the first time in 300 years

After centuries of Boston overlooking the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes, they are now reclaiming their culture and reminding the city they are not going anywhere. Spectators gathered Oct. 31 at the Charlestown Little Mystic Boat Slip as flames danced over a 1,400 pound log. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr., cultural steward of the Nipmuc Tribe, stood tending to the log. Gaines had been there for hours already. He burned the log, scraped the ash and wet the wood — this cycle repeated until his 24-hour shift was over. It wasn’t until Nov. 6 that the burning would come to a halt, and with that came the finished product: a mishoon.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. regional buses will be free for the rest of the year

For the rest of 2022, all of Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities will be free for commuters as part of “Try Transit Holiday.”. “The program is designed to encourage new customers to ‘Try Transit’ by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season,” a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority press release stated.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston

BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Legendary Wareham Restaurant Permanently Closes

There is shocking news to report out of Wareham. In what is becoming an all-too-common occurrence, another legendary restaurant is closing on the SouthCoast. We were stunned to learn Monday morning at Fun 107 that Lindsey's Family Restaurant in Wareham has closed its doors permanently. The restaurant has served summer...
WAREHAM, MA
WCVB

Sumner Tunnel closed into Boston after tractor-trailer gets stuck

BOSTON — The inbound lanes of the Sumner Tunnel were shut down to traffic for a time on Friday evening after an overheight tractor-trailer got stuck inside. State police said they rushed to the scene around 4:20 p.m. Friday for an over-height 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer on Route 1A southbound in the Sumner Tunnel in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
americanancestors.org

Boston Roots in the Keweenaw Peninsula

I am incredibly fortunate that I have my dream job, working remotely as a Genealogical Researcher with the Boston-based New England Historical Genealogical Society (NEHGS), while living in my dream location – the remote Keweenaw Peninsula of northern Michigan. Last week I was sitting in Shute’s 1890 Saloon—an historic...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigation underway on Magnolia Street in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway on Magnolia Street in Boston. Officers were on scene Sunday night surrounding a car stopped in the middle of the road with its doors open. No further details have been released. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police: Remains of 4 infants found in South Boston home

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities found the remains of four infants in a home in South Boston earlier this month, police said Monday. Officers responding to a radio call to investigate a premise at 838 East Broadway around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 17 found what appeared to be a human fetus or infant, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston's Luxury Housing Market Has Cooled. Here's Where It Ranked

Luxury home sales have tanked nationally this year thanks to rising interest rates, inflation and economic uncertainty. Boston-area sales fell 15% this June, July and August, according to Redfin, which defines luxury listings as those in the top 5% of the market. Nationally, such sales plummeted 28%. Not one of the 50 largest markets saw the number of luxury sales rise.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Get these Logan Airport deals on Travel Deal Tuesday

Travelers can save money on domestic and international flights on Nov. 29. Bostonians can snag discounted airfare to Miami, Honolulu, Lisbon, and more destinations on Travel Deal Tuesday this year, according to flight tracker app Hopper. Travel Deal Tuesday, taking place Nov. 29, offers more deals than Black Friday and...
BOSTON, MA

