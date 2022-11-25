ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Man pranks wife into thinking that their Thanksgiving turkey was pregnant

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Before the Thanksgiving festivities could really kick off, a man pranked his wife into believing that the turkey they were about to prepare was pregnant.

In a TikTok video uploaded to the platform by the @thecordlefamily, Hunter, the husband, had a joke up his sleeve about the main course.

Within the clip, Hunter called out to his wife, Devin to take a look at the surprise in the kitchen.

He also panned the camera over to show the whole, uncooked turkey with what appeared to be a raw chicken or small turkey placed at the end to give the illusion of a poult.

“You’re not going to freaking believe this,” Hunter said. Come look at what I just pulled out of this huge turkey.”

Devin, who seemed to be apprehensive about what she was about to see, said: “I don’t know if I want to see it, honey.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

But as soon as Devin entered the kitchen, Hunter shouted out that it was “a baby,” which shocked her.

Devin continued asking Hunter if he was serious, to which he said he was.

“I just pulled it out of here. It’s like full-term,” Hunter added.

Devin, who now appeared to be teary-eyed, said it was “terrible” and asked why Hunter wasn’t sad about it.

And Hunter quipped that it was because they got a “good deal” on the turkey.

The couple continued to go back and forth about the turkey case until Devin suggested they contact the store where they purchased it.

Devin said: “We need to tell them that they don’t need to kill pregnant ones.”

Unable to contain his laughter at this point, Hunter asked Devin if they should cook both turkeys.

And when Devin said no, which was met with Hunter asking “which one” they should prepare, Devin said they should cook the mom.

@thecordlefamily

Devin — WHO WOULD WE CALL 🤣🤣🤣 #hunteranddevin #prank #turkeyday #thanksgiving #funny #coupletok

In a follow-up video , Hunter revealed the details of his prank, sharing that the baby turkey was actually a chicken.

Once viewers saw the video, they couldn’t help but express how adorable and funny they thought the whole situation was.

One person wrote: “Ohhh bless her heart (I probably would have had the same reaction in the moment).”

“Dude, your wife is so hilarious. She needs to [patent] her facial expressions!!” another added while a third wrote: “Why did I wonder if this could happen while forgetting they lay eggs?!?!?”

Someone else added: “Oh my gosh, the way she said “the mommm” don’t you cook that baby!"

Hunter and Devin regularly share wholesome content about family life with their daughter, shopping, hilarious impersonations of characters like the Grinch, and more.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Former 'Karen' transforms into Megan Fox look-a-like following divorce

In recent years, the name 'Karen' has become a derogatory slang term to describe a woman of a certain type i.e. white, middle class and enjoys complaining in shops. However, one woman, who describes herself as once being a 'Karen' has undergone a dramatic transformation and turned into a Megan Fox lookalike after going through a divorce. 29-year-old Marissa Pool, an alternative music lover, said that she became "deeply unhappy" and "lost herself" when she got married and felt that she had to look a certain way to be a mom. However, after a mutual split from her ex-husband, she...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Indy100

'Very sad and depressed' cat adopted after becoming a viral sensation

A stray cat, who was "very sad and depressed,' that became a viral sensation has finally found a new home thanks to his new found fame. The chunky tabby with chubby cheeks, known as Fishtopher became a hit after his picture from the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood, New Jersey was shared on Twitter by Molly Clarke. Fishtopher's bio described him as a "very sad and depressed" kitty but loved affection and would only eat when he had company around him. The photos of Fishtopher showed him crouched down with a sorrowful look on his face.Alas, his online...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Indy100

A baby girl was born healthy - but with a 'rare' tail

A baby girl in northeastern Mexico was born perfectly healthy. However, there was something quite unique about her - she had a very “rare” 2-inch-long tail that was covered in “fine hair.”According to a report published in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery, doctors were surprised as tails in humans “is extremely infrequent.”The newborn was born via cesarean section at a rural hospital to “healthy parents in their late 20s.” When she received her first examination, doctors discovered the “tail-like structure,” which was around 5.7-centimeters long and was covered with hair. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterIt was also...
Indy100

Man dives into ocean to rescue ring following botched proposal

Love conquers all, and even a botched proposal which saw a man drop a ring into the ocean couldn’t stop one couple’s special day. A man had planned a special moment out on the sea with his partner when he organised a boat trip at sunset. Scott Clyne was preparing to drop down on one knee and ask his then-girlfriend Suzie Tucker when he reached into his pocket for the ring box. Only, he fumbled the box and sent it splashing down into the water. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter The viral TikTok video has been viewed more...
Indy100

Country singer hits back at trolls who accused her of photoshopping six-packs onto kids

Country singer Jessie James Decker has hit back at haters who accused her of editing her children's bodies on Instagram. The 34-year-old took to the platform with a wholesome snap of Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr, 7, and Forrest, 4, while celebrating Thanksgiving in Mexico. "Vacation Decker style," she penned on the post of the kids wearing swimwear.While most people praised how "happy and content" the children looked, trolls accused Decker of editing their bodies – which she immediately shut down. She responded to one critic: "From one mother to another. Please don’t call my children’s appearance strange just because...
Indy100

Awkward moment Andy Cohen forgets he's met Meghan Markle ... twice

It happens to the best of us, you introduce yourself to someone you think you're meeting for the first time only to be informed, you've met before. The awkward moment happens to everyone, including Meghan Markle and Andy Cohen. Cohen, 54, sat down with Meghan, 41, on her podcast Archetypes to speak about the way men perceive the archetypes of women and manhood.At the top of the conversation, Cohen opened with, "nice to meet you" only to have Meghan return with a "good to see you". "I've met you before," Markle said, later adding, "twice."The moment was met with giggles...
Indy100

The Rock returned to the store he used to steal from to 'right the wrong'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has admitted to stealing chocolate bars in his youth - and decades on has decided to finally "right this wrong."The Black Adam actor took to Instagram to post to his 349m followers about his trip to the 7-Eleven he used to frequent as a teenager in Hawaii and admitted he would nab bars of Snickers from the store before his workouts when he was "broke as hell.""I finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that’s been gnawing at me for decades," he wrote in the video caption.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"We were evicted from...
HAWAII STATE
Indy100

This interaction between Kylie Jenner and Christine Quinn is incredibly awkward

Kylie Jenner has gone viral as the internet couldn't help but notice the awkward red-carpet interaction between her and ex-Selling Sunset cast member Christine Quinn.The make-up mogul was at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City earlier this month with an A-list guest list that included the likes of Cher, Lenny Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, as well as members of Jenner's family such as Kim and Khloe Kardashian.Jenner often features on her family's Hulu show The Kardashians while Quinn previously starred on the popular real estate Netflix series but left the Oppenheim Group earlier this year to pursue other projects.Sign...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indy100

A Toy Story 3 scene is causing people to hear two very different things

A scene from Toy Story 3 has gone viral as people have just noticed that it creates an audio illusion where people are hearing two different words.Despite the Disney film coming out in 2010, a viral TikTok has just shown that it is possible to hear two different things from a line of dialogue spoken by the Ken doll character, voiced by Michael Keaton, during a scene with Barbie. In the scene, Barbie is torturing Ken by destroying some of his clothes. After she tears up a pair of shorts, Ken yells "Oh Barbie! Those were vintage!"Sign up to our...
Indy100

Sweden’s bizarre Gavle goat arson tradition explained

T’is the season to be jolly or whatever, but for one city in Sweden, it may well be the season where someone risks a criminal record to burn down a giant straw goat.Yes, really.Every year in Gävle, a cute straw goat – known as the Gävle goat or Gävlebocken in Swedish – is erected in Castle Square as part of the area’s Christmas celebrations. This year’s ‘inauguration’ takes place on Sunday.It all sounds innocent enough, and that alone wouldn’t be enough for us to report on, but since it became a tradition in 1966, the goat has only survived the...
Indy100

Woman reunited with her family after being kidnapped as a baby 51 years ago

A woman who was missing for 51 years has been reunited with her birth family after being abducted as a baby. Melissa Highsmith was one year old when she was abducted by her babysitter in 1971 in Fort Worth, Texas. A single mother to Highsmith, Alta Apantenco posted an ad in a local newspaper seeking help with childcare and hired a woman without meeting her first. Apantenco’s roommate handed the baby over to the babysitter, but no one could have guessed it would be 51 years until the mother and child were reunited. The baby was reported missing and every year her friends and...
FORT WORTH, TX
Indy100

Piers Morgan tries to do Salt Bae’s signature technique - and butcher's it completely

There are many things we don’t need or want to see on a Sunday morning, and Piers Morgan attempting to salt a steak like viral sensation Salt Bae is absolutely one of them.In a video posted to Twitter, the broadcaster and journalist wrote that he was “showing Salt Bae how to salt a steak” - by somehow managing to get most of the seasoning on his elbow.And we thought Morgan was known for being salty…Fortunately, after such a dire approach by Morgan, Salt Bae - real name Nusret Gökçe - gives the outspoken commentator a quick fist bump before showing...
Indy100

There is a mistake in this question and it has left the internet stumped

A brain teaser (or should it be an optical illusion?) has left TikTok baffled.In the two-minute clip shared by the account @houseofhighlights two women are asked to look at a simple number sequence and find the mistake. The text on the piece of paper says: "Can you spot the the MISTAKE? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9"And that's it. Nothing more beyond that but did you spot the error? The two women in the video are initially baffled by the conundrum. They realise that there is nothing wrong with the numbers and figure out that the mistake...
Indy100

A horror version of Bambi 'on rabies' is now in the works

Earlier this year it was announced that a horror version of Winnie The Pooh was going to be released after Disney's copyright on the character expired.Now another beloved animated character is going to be turned into a horror movie slasher villain and its probably one of the most innocent and delicate characters of them all. The team that created Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey and now working on Bambi: The Reckoning. When you think about it Bambi is ripe for a horror film. For those that haven't seen the classic Disney movie from 1942, based on the 1923 Austrian...
Indy100

Woman says she’s ‘done with men’ after date ‘only’ bought her one drink

A woman has called on men to “do better” after she was left fed up by her treatment on a first date. The frustrated would-be Juliet was filmed by her friend after an unsuccessful two-hour meet-up, during which her suitor bought her a single drink. Her pal, TikTok user Tasia Taderara later posted the video of the rant, in which the two women deplored the behaviour of “disgusting” boys. It begins with the deflated date-returnee announcing: “I'm so done with men, they're disgusting."Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter She then goes on: "Look at me! Take me to dinner,” before Tasia interjects...
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
18K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy