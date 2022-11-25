ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Fay Maria Findlayson, 60, 171 Wilcox St., New Britain, ill discharge of firearm, second-degree breach of peace. Andre Fabian Gordon, 31, 171 Wilcox St. Flr. 2, New Britain, interfere w/ officer/resisting, second-degree breach of peace, failure comply fingerprint reqs. Alberto Ramos, 34, 101 Monroe St., New Britain, disorderly conduct. Jose...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Michael Allen Nowek Sr.

Michael Allen Nowek, Sr., 69, of Kensington, died peacefully at home on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022, surrounded by his family after his courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. He was born and raised in New Britain, son of the late Florence (Szufnarowski) Nowek and Philip Nowek, Sr. He attended area...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Jose A. Pabon, 70, of 5 Lyman St., New Britain, was charged Nov. 12 with sixth degree larceny. Makayla Goldberg-Rodriguez, 23, of 36 Walnut Road, Rocky Hill, was charged Nov. 17 with second degree criminal mischief. Marlena Cruz, 25, of 70 Pierremount Ave., New Britain, was charged Nov. 17 with...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Manchester man accused of driving 132 mph in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A Manchester man was arrested for driving 132 mph on Route 2 in Colchester and attempting to evade state police on Monday, officials said. According to state police, troopers conducting speed testing on Route 2 near Exit 17 saw a 2014 Range Rover driving traveling in a 65 mph zone. 5 […]
COLCHESTER, CT
WTNH

City of New Haven, Officers in Randy Cox case on the defensive

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The city of New Haven and the officers being sued by the family of Randy Cox filed documents with the court defending themselves and their involvement in the case. Cox’s own actions are being cited as leading to his severe injuries while in custody. Sgt. Betsy Segui and Officers Oscar […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Teen arrested after violent armed robbery in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Bridgeport Police responded to Peking Chinese Restaurant on Wood Avenue for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they discovered the restaurant had been subject to a violent armed robbery where the owner of the restaurant was shot at twice. The 48-year-old...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester man killed in crash over holiday weekend

State police responded to more than 400 accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including one that killed a Manchester resident. On Saturday, Tajay Walsh was killed when the car in which he was a passenger ran off the road onto a grass embankment and collided with a tree on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford, one mile north of Exit 66.
MANCHESTER, CT
vineyardgazette.com

Police Arrest Second Robbery Suspect in Connecticut

Police have arrested a second individual in connection with the Rockland Trust armed bank robbery, taking a New Hampshire resident into custody late Friday evening in Connecticut. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H. has been charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford sees highest homicide rate in decades

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford’s homicide rate has reached its highest number in decades with the city seeing its 38th homicide of 2022 this week. Police believe the startling trend is caused in part by emotion. Hartford police said they are seeing arguments escalate quicker than ever and with people in close quarters, armed with […]
HARTFORD, CT

