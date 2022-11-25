Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Berlin man pleads no contest in fatal hit and run in Berlin that killed New Britain resident
BERLIN - A local man has declined to fight the charge against him in a fatal hit and run. Emanuel Story, 34, took a plea deal last week in New Britain Superior Court, pleading no contest to one count of evading responsibility in an accident involving a death. The 34-year-old...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Fay Maria Findlayson, 60, 171 Wilcox St., New Britain, ill discharge of firearm, second-degree breach of peace. Andre Fabian Gordon, 31, 171 Wilcox St. Flr. 2, New Britain, interfere w/ officer/resisting, second-degree breach of peace, failure comply fingerprint reqs. Alberto Ramos, 34, 101 Monroe St., New Britain, disorderly conduct. Jose...
Arrest made in Hartford shooting
Hartford police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting from September. Forty-five-year-old Donald Parker is charged.
Springfield man arrested in connection with shooting on Hancock Street
A Springfield man was arrested in connection with a shooting on Hancock Street early Saturday morning.
Eyewitness News
Man accused of invading Norwich family’s home; second suspect still at large
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after he invaded a Norwich family’s home while armed with an assault rifle, according to police. Authorities said a second suspect is still at large. Police said it happened Monday morning at a home on Cliff Street. Residents told...
New Britain Herald
Michael Allen Nowek Sr.
Michael Allen Nowek, Sr., 69, of Kensington, died peacefully at home on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022, surrounded by his family after his courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. He was born and raised in New Britain, son of the late Florence (Szufnarowski) Nowek and Philip Nowek, Sr. He attended area...
Two arrested at Chicopee football Sword game, firearm located
Two teenagers were arrested after police broke up a large disturbance during the annual Chicopee football Sword game.
New Britain Herald
State police responded to fewer crashes over Thanksgiving break, issued fewer DUIs
State police this past holiday week responded to fewer crashes and incidents of driving under the influence than the same time last year, though more serious and fatal accidents were reported around the state, including one in New Britain. From Wednesday to Sunday, state police fielded 6,569 calls for service,...
Norwich homeowners pin down suspect armed with assault rifle during a home invasion
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was arrested for allegedly entering a home in Norwich with an assault rifle while a family of five was in the house. Police said on Monday just after 5:30 a.m., officers received a 911 call from a homeowner on Cliff Street stating that a man entered their home with […]
Wethersfield PD search for suspect who struck 2 police cruisers, fled
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who struck two police cruisers and fled from the scene on Monday morning. Just before 2:30 a.m., a Wethersfield officer said he was on his routine patrol near the Almar Motel when he saw a license plate that was […]
Eyewitness News
2 people steal elderly victim’s wallet in Enfield, go on shopping spree totaling thousands
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Enfield hope the public can help track down two people who they said stole an elderly man’s wallet and went on a shopping spree. Police on Tuesday posted surveillance photos of the suspects. “These individuals are suspected in the theft of an 80-year-old...
1 Shot, 1 Pistol-Whipped Outside Bridgeport Nightclub, Police Say
A woman was shot and a man was pistol-whipped outside a Fairfield County nightclub known for calls for police service. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 1:40 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27 outside Club Azul located on Federal Street. According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police, officers were...
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Jose A. Pabon, 70, of 5 Lyman St., New Britain, was charged Nov. 12 with sixth degree larceny. Makayla Goldberg-Rodriguez, 23, of 36 Walnut Road, Rocky Hill, was charged Nov. 17 with second degree criminal mischief. Marlena Cruz, 25, of 70 Pierremount Ave., New Britain, was charged Nov. 17 with...
Manchester man accused of driving 132 mph in Colchester
COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A Manchester man was arrested for driving 132 mph on Route 2 in Colchester and attempting to evade state police on Monday, officials said. According to state police, troopers conducting speed testing on Route 2 near Exit 17 saw a 2014 Range Rover driving traveling in a 65 mph zone. 5 […]
City of New Haven, Officers in Randy Cox case on the defensive
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The city of New Haven and the officers being sued by the family of Randy Cox filed documents with the court defending themselves and their involvement in the case. Cox’s own actions are being cited as leading to his severe injuries while in custody. Sgt. Betsy Segui and Officers Oscar […]
Eyewitness News
Teen arrested after violent armed robbery in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Bridgeport Police responded to Peking Chinese Restaurant on Wood Avenue for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they discovered the restaurant had been subject to a violent armed robbery where the owner of the restaurant was shot at twice. The 48-year-old...
Manchester man killed in crash over holiday weekend
State police responded to more than 400 accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including one that killed a Manchester resident. On Saturday, Tajay Walsh was killed when the car in which he was a passenger ran off the road onto a grass embankment and collided with a tree on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford, one mile north of Exit 66.
vineyardgazette.com
Police Arrest Second Robbery Suspect in Connecticut
Police have arrested a second individual in connection with the Rockland Trust armed bank robbery, taking a New Hampshire resident into custody late Friday evening in Connecticut. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H. has been charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with...
Hartford sees highest homicide rate in decades
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford’s homicide rate has reached its highest number in decades with the city seeing its 38th homicide of 2022 this week. Police believe the startling trend is caused in part by emotion. Hartford police said they are seeing arguments escalate quicker than ever and with people in close quarters, armed with […]
Fire breaks out at apartment above liquor store in Middletown
Firefighters are investigating what caused an apartment fire early Tuesday morning in Middletown.
