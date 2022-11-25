Shoppers Say This Glowy Moisturizer Brightened Acne Scars After ‘Only A Few Weeks’ & It’s 40% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Taking care of your skin is one of the best things you can do for yourself, especially during the cold winter months. And, if you have dry skin year-round, or are just looking to keep your skin plump and hydrated , then you’ll want to get your hands on a moisturizer that’ll do just the trick. For Black Friday, Sand & Sky is offering 40 percent off everything sitewide —that includes pore-clearing face masks , anti-aging serums , and more.

With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to narrow it down to just one (or a few), but you’ll want to add the Australian Glow Berries Intense Glow Moisturizer to your cart ASAP. Right now you can snag this top-rated moisturizer for $40, and considering shoppers say this product “works magically” on their skin, you definitely don’t want to miss out.

Made from Australian Glow Berries, Riberry, and Muntries, this moisturizer is rich in antioxidants that work to protect, nourish, and hydrate skin leaving you with a fresh and hydrated complexion. Other key ingredients include kakadu plum which breaks down hyperpigmentation, vegan squalane that moisturizes and improves elasticity, and vitamin C-IP which protects skin from UVA/UVB cell damage. These ingredients work together to protect and add instant brightness to the skin and a glowing complexion that will leave you looking radiant all day long.

Australian Glow Berries Intense Glow Moisturizer

Not only does this product give skin a bright glow, but it works to naturally break down hyperpigmentation to promote a more even complexion. Many reviewers said this moisturizing brightened their acne scars after ‘just a few weeks’ which isn’t something to be overlooked.

In addition to leaving your skin with a luminous glow, this moisturizer has been shown to also increase hydration levels, protect skin against free radicals and prevent wrinkles — it’s a triple-threat product which targets a plethora of skin concerns.

RELATED: I Tested ‘The Holy Grail of Acne Serums’ & It Cleared Up My Face in a Week—Get It For 30% Off

Still not sold? Reviewers call Sand & Sky’s Australian Glow Berries Intense Glow Moisturizer a game changer for their skin care routine. One shopper said: “ This moisturizer helped reduce the pigmentation on my face as I have quite a few acne scars. I feel that my skin became a bit more radiant and much brighter after a few weeks of using this product!”

Another shopper praised how well it worked underneath her makeup and said her skin has never felt so hydrated and soft and she can’t picture going back to any other moisturizer after using this one.

Now that your skin is screaming for some moisture, be sure to snag this glowing moisturizer from Sand & Sky while it’s on sale for Black Friday for just $40.