ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

Why do we call it Black Friday?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38RjTb_0jNRMoFa00

(NEXSTAR) – Many know the day after Thanksgiving is referred to as “Black Friday,” but why?

While some social media posts attribute the day’s roots as dating back to the practice of selling off slaves the day after Thanksgiving, the Associated Press says that isn’t the case .

Instead, the term “Black Friday” is first linked to a financial crash in the late 1880s.

Two investors, Jay Gould and Jim Fisk, drove up the price of gold, which lead to a market crash on Friday, September 24, 1869, according to Business Insider . The stock market dropped , foreign trade was put on hold, and farmers took a hit. The day was then dubbed “Black Friday.”

It wasn’t until the 1960s when large crowds took to the streets of Philadelphia before the annual Army-Navy game to take advantage of sales at stores that Black Friday was associated with shopping after Thanksgiving, according to the AP.

Wet weather could make post-Thanksgiving travel messy in parts of US

In a 1975 article from the AP, a sales manager at Gimbels department store said bus and cab drivers called the day after Thanksgiving Black Friday because of the “headaches it gives them” as police officers tried to control the crowds.

Because of the association between economic dark days and the term “black,” like Black Friday 1969, retailers tried calling the day “Big Friday,” The New York Times reports. Their efforts were futile and they later reclaimed “Black Friday,” largely because the major shopping day could boost profits out of the red.

Ever since, we have associated Black Friday with shopping. It has also given way to names for the days after it, like Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

Student loans: Here’s how soon payments, interest will restart

Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 by American Express, according to the company . Launched “in the midst of the recession,” American Express explains the day is intended to “encourage people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.”

According to Reader’s Digest , the term Cyber Monday was coined in 2005 by the senior vice president of research and strategic initiatives for the National Retail Foundation. The NRF reportedly noticed a spike in online revenue and traffic on the Monday after Thanksgiving, which was believed to be caused by people shopping on their computers at work where the Internet was likely faster and their children couldn’t see what was being bought.

You can find some Black Friday deals here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

One killed, one injured in I-135 crash near Newton

NEWTON, Kans. (KSNW) – One man is dead and another man is injured following a deadly crash on I-135 southbound near mile marker 29 Sunday morning. Harvey County Dispatch said around midnight Sunday, a black four-door passenger car was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic. Shortly afterward, the car collided with a transport […]
NEWTON, KS
KSN News

16-year-old dead after ATV crash in Marion Co.

MARION, Kan. (KSNW) – A 16-year-old Hillsboro teen has died after an ATV crash Saturday night in Marion Co, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. KHP reports show around 9 p.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old was heading west on 170th St. when the teen failed to move around a curve in the road. The teen’s ATV […]
HILLSBORO, KS
KSN News

Wichita man dies after west Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who was injured in a three-vehicle crash last Wednesday morning has died. The Wichita Police Department says the victim was 70-year-old John Gregory. The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Nov. 23 on west 21st Street about halfway between 119th Street West and 135th Street West. Police say […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Best Black Friday deals that are half-priced or better

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Black Friday deals are half off or better? Black Friday is the only time of year you’ll see countless name-brand products sold for less than half their original price. Still, numerous sales from all sorts of retailers are happening simultaneously, so finding the best deals can be tricky. […]
KSN News

The best products we’ve tested and loved on sale now for Cyber Monday

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best products on sale for Cyber Monday? There are plenty of amazing deals up for grabs this Cyber Monday. But just because you’re getting a deep discount doesn’t mean the sale item is worth your money. If you’re looking to spend a little more […]
KSN News

Best Black Friday gifts and essentials to buy for yourself

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Black Friday gifts to buy for yourself? With so many can’t-miss deals, Black Friday is the perfect time to get most of your holiday shopping done. But just because the holidays are right around the corner doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself […]
KSN News

KSN News

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy