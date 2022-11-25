ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Thielen had to spit out some very dry turkey in the middle of a post-win interview

Ah, the post-Thanksgiving NFL win turkey. Enjoyed by so many players after a victory on Turkey Day.

Except for Minnesota Vikings wideout Adam Thielen.

Just after catching the game-winning touchdown in the win over the New England Patriots, Thielen chowed down in the middle of his postgame interview on NBC. While delivering an answer, he couldn’t finish it because it was so dry … and then he stepped away to spit it out, which was captured by cameras.

To NBC, FOX and CBS: Maybe serve some gravy with future turkeys that you give to the players on the winning team?

Here’s the moment:

