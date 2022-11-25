ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: West Monroe Minute

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Staci Mitchell joins Ashley Doughty to discuss the upcoming holiday events starting this week in West Monroe. For more information on the upcoming holiday events, watch the video above.
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Semifinal ticket purchase information released

Prices for Ruston’s semifinal home matchup against Zachary have been released for Friday night’s contest in James Field at “Hoss” Garrett Stadium. Reserved seating tickets will be $18 while general admission will be $15. Ruston High students with an ID can purchase a ticket for $10...
RUSTON, LA
myarklamiss.com

Morning Weather – Monday, November 28th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — For today’s forecast, should be a relatively clear day with plenty of sunshine now that high pressure is settling into the region. Daytime highs are expected to reach the upper 60s along with a light breeze. Tonight, overnight lows fall to the lower...
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Hometown Holiday, Kickoff to Christmas changes due to forecasted weather

Due to inclement weather predicted for Saturday, changes have been made to the Hometown Holiday and Kickoff to Christmas events. The Makers Fair, which will last from 10 a.m. to. 5 p.m., has been moved to the Farmers Market building, located at 220 E. Mississippi Ave. in Ruston. The lighting...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Adopt-a-Pet: How to help keep cats warm this season

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The River Cities Humane Society for Cats is trying to keep cats warm this winter. River Cities Humane Society for Cats volunteer Debra Beeman said they collect Styrofoam coolers every year to do so. Beeman said the shelter collects the coolers to build homes for cats outside....
MONROE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
UNION PARISH, LA
myarklamiss.com

El Dorado Historic District Commission continues with its preservation plan

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — In 2020, a preservation plan was drafted for the El Dorado Historic District Commission, and the EHDC is continuing its efforts in implementing the next phase of the plan. Previously, the EHDC agreed to develop an African American context, which is one of several priority projects that the plan recommended.
EL DORADO, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

Notice of death — Nov. 24, 2022

Visitation: Friday 11/25/2022 3:00pm to 5:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Family Gathering: Saturday 11/26/2022 2:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Funeral Service: Saturday 11/26/2022 1:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Interment: Saturday 11/26/2022 at George Washington Carver Memorial Park. Martin Luther King Drive, Ruston. To report an issue or...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe restaurant hosts 5th Annual Holiday Bicycle Drive

Mike Jones Jr. - 11/26/2022 (Full Interview) LSU linebacker Mike Jones Jr. talks about the disappointing loss to Texas A&M ahead of the SEC Championship game.
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Destination Louisiane: Jimmie Davis State Park

CHATHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jimmie Davis State Park is located in Chatham, Louisiana. Some call it a waterfront refuge. “Come early when you come in the summer because you will want a spot and you will want to enjoy the beach and enjoy this area of the park,” said Fouad Harb, District 3 Manager for Northern Region State Parks.
CHATHAM, LA

