myarklamiss.com
Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt happening December 2 in Camden
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is hosting a Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt on December 2, 2022. The free event is for children 10 years and younger and will feature over 700 candy canes hidden throughout downtown for the kids to find. Special colored candy canes will...
myarklamiss.com
Camden candidate says she did not agree to advertised debate
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — This weekend, Camden Mayor Julian Lott went live on Facebook to challenge his opponent, Charlotte Young, to a runoff debate. However, despite the debate being advertised on Facebook, Young says she has not accepted or agreed to the debate. A debate to be held at...
Southwest Arkansas police investigate as thieves continue to strike at ATMs
Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, including recent thefts in Southwest Arkansas.
magnoliareporter.com
Saline River Chronicle : Warren’s longest serving mayor, Gregg Reep, returns with a forward looking vision
A familiar face in the Warren mayor’s office will return to that position in January as Gregg Reep will take office. Reep, now 68, first took office as mayor in January 1987. He became Warren’s longest-serving mayor when he was elected to five four-year terms. He served 18 years before resigning in 2005 to take a seat as the District 8 state representative.
myarklamiss.com
Annual Christmas village display called Christmasville opens again in Smackover
SMACKOVER, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Every year, Paul and Kay Smith of Smackover, Ark., share the Christmas spirit through their collection of Christmas village displays. The large display, called Christmasville, is a free experience open to people of all ages to come and enjoy the mini village set ups. Christmasville...
El Dorado Police Department investigate vehicle thefts and ATM robberies
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A series of ATM and vehicle thefts reported in several southern states and the central United States is being investigated by the El Dorado Police Department in conjunction with several other law enforcement agencies. Local, state, and federal authorities in Arkansas believe the thefts were committed by an out-of-state criminal […]
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases take rise in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases increased in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,435. Total Active Cases: 24. Up seven since Saturday. Total...
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas Arts Center to host Lecture Series with Gay Bechtelheimer on December 1
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado, Ark., is hosting The Profane Hour for the Arts, a lecture series with Gay Bechtelheimer, on December 1, 2022 at 6 PM. The lecture will “expound on current work that is created in reaction to controversial elements of society and how art is a vehicle for protest in the context of history, past and present.”
arkadelphian.com
Nevada County crash leaves 1 dead
A Lafayette County man was killed Monday in a car crash near Rosston. John P. Rogers, 51, of Buckner, was killed in the Nov. 28 accident. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary, Rogers was westbound on U.S. Highway 278 in a 2014 Nissan Altima. Near the highway’s junction with state Highway 53, Rogers “traveled off the south side of the highway into the ditch” and collided with a tree, the report states.
magnoliareporter.com
Two companies want Oil and Gas Commission to formulate landowner royalties for South Arkansas lithium
Property owners in the brine production belt of Union, Columbia and Lafayette counties may soon learn what they will receive in royalty payments from lithium production. Lanxess Corporation and Standard Lithium subsidiary Arkansas Lithium Corporation are asking the state Oil and Gas Commission to create a method to determine royalties for lithium chloride, lithium carbonate or any other final product from their facilities.
myarklamiss.com
Senator Joyce Elliot announced as speaker for SAU Tech’s 2023 Black History Celebration
EAST CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Southern Arkansas University Tech in East Camden, Ark., is announcing its lineup and schedule for the 2023 Black History Celebration, and the school has announced that Senator Joyce Elliot will be the guest speaker for the event. Elliot is a native Arkansan, from the...
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren arrest report for November 21-28, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Bond set at $30k for suspect in Union County roadside shooting
A bond was set at $30K for Thomas Jerry, 71, who is facing felony charges of first-degree battery following a roadside shooting incident. The shooting took place on Wednesday afternoon.
cenlanow.com
Former Camden radio host, Lasker Bell Sr., gets street named after him in honor of his legacy
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Camden officials renamed Cherry Street to Lasker Bell Sr. Street in honor of Lasker Bell Sr. who was a television personality that was prevalent in the ArkLaMiss. From 1967 to 1985, Bell hosted his radio show “Las Bell Variety Show“.
Overnight shooting takes place in Camden; investigation underway
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Progress Street Friday, November 15, 2022, around 9:45 PM. According to reports, the shooting was an apparent drive-by and came after officers completed a security check in the area. Police were completing a security check at […]
MuleKick at MAD in El Dorado closes its doors after over a year of business
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — After opening its doors in September 2021, Mulekick @ MAD has closed its doors for the last time on November 23, 2022. The restaurant that featured craft beer, original pizzas, and live music, had its last dinner service on Wednesday evening. MuleKick started in Magnolia in 2018 and branched out […]
arkadelphian.com
Highway 79 crash kills young Camden man
A one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Stephens left a Camden man dead. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary report released by Arkansas State Police, Jacob Marks, 20, was traveling north on Highway 79 in a 2002 Chevrolet when he left the roadway and struck an embankment. The crash...
