Shreveport, LA

macaronikid.com

MacKID Shreveport Bossier Guide To Drive-Thru Christmas Light Displays

DID SANTA LEAVE JUMP SWIM SCHOOLS SHREVEPORT GIFT CERTIFICATES IN YOUR CHILD'S STOCKING THIS HOLIDAY SEASON?. Ready to celebrate the holidays by loading up and taking the family out to enjoy the area drive-thru Christmas Light Displays?. We have gathered all the fun places to explore including a few walk-thru's...
KSLA

Christmas tree farms not immune to inflation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “Inflation has definitely affected me,” said Mark Weaver, owner of Weaver’s Christmas tree farm. Like everything else, inflation impacts his pockets to upkeep the trees. According to the American Christmas Tree Association, a survey found that the average cost of a real tree...
ktalnews.com

Shreveport church struck by bullets in rolling shootout

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a rolling shootout that left a Mooretown neighborhood church riddled with bullet holes Monday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police say no one was injured, but the nearby Whites Temple Church of God in Christ was hit.
KSLA

Artists connect with community through Small Business Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many businesses opened their doors for big discounts on Black Friday, but small businesses saw their spotlight today for Small Business Saturday!. The day is an opportunity for smaller businesses to get the same attention as big corporations. Agora Borealis is an artisan marketplace in downtown Shreveport and it’s home to many artists in the Shreveport-Bossier area.
KSLA

Shreveport shoppers flock to stores for Black Friday deals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another year means another Black Friday! Shoppers wasted no time heading out in search of the best deals. “There’s a lot of people out. So, I think Black Friday in Shreveport is a go,” said Ivy Woodard. The National Retail Federation says over 166...
KSLA

Shreveport holding surplus auction on Dec. 1

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is holding an online surplus auction of various vehicles and equipment on Thursday, Dec. 1. The auction will include a large number of retired police cruisers, administrative vehicles, SUVs, a firetruck, rescue truck, a garbage truck, various pickup trucks, office furniture, and more. All bids can be made online here.
q973radio.com

Severe Storms Coming to Shreveport

Severe weather could be headed our way this week in the Shreveport area. Across the ArkLaTex it should be pleasant on Monday (November 28th), but, Tuesday the story is expected to change. According to KTAL NBC 6:. Things will go downhill by Tuesday as very warm temperatures arrive along with...
KSLA

Sunny start to the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Sunny skies and not much else to say about the day. Highs are expected to reach the mid-60s. It will be a very nice day to get out and enjoy before getting back to the swing of things this coming work week. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s again thanks to clear skies.
cenlanow.com

Wanna help the Caddo Nation thatch a grass house roof Sunday?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Would you like to help members of the Caddo Tribe thatch the roof of a traditional grass house at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site on Sunday, November 27?. Kay O’Neal is a member of the Caddo Nation’s Tribal Council and the liaison between the Caddo...
KSLA

A few strong to severe storms possible this afternoon in parts, but not all, of the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Tornado Watch is in effect until 7pm for Sabine, Natchitoches, Desoto, Red River and Bienville parishes in northwest Louisiana. A few strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon for portions of the ArkLaTex, mainly across northern Louisiana. Large hail is the primary threat followed by damaging wind and possibly a tornado. The severe weather threat will end this evening with a cold front sweeping across the region tonight. After a brief cool down, we’ll return to mild and muggy weather this weekend with showers and storms possible at times.
KSLA

Severe storms possible Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has been a beautiful day in the ArkLaTex with highs reaching the low-70s in some places. This day has gone exactly to plan. Clear skies tonight and lows will drop to the low-40s overnight. Tomorrow will be another sunny day with highs in...
KSLA

Man injured during shooting at Pier Landing Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting at Pier Landing Apartments leads to one victim being injured. On Nov. 26, around 9:37 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting at 3131 Knight Street, at the Pier Landing Apartments. When they arrived they discovered a male victim that was shot once in the leg.
ktalnews.com

Teen pedestrian hit while crossing the street in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A young juvenile pedestrian was hit by a car in Shreveport Friday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said a young male got off the SporTran bus on Hearne Avenue and attempted to run across the street when he was hit by an oncoming car. The boy was taken to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.
