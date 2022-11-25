Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Related
macaronikid.com
MacKID Shreveport Bossier Guide To Drive-Thru Christmas Light Displays
DID SANTA LEAVE JUMP SWIM SCHOOLS SHREVEPORT GIFT CERTIFICATES IN YOUR CHILD'S STOCKING THIS HOLIDAY SEASON?. Ready to celebrate the holidays by loading up and taking the family out to enjoy the area drive-thru Christmas Light Displays?. We have gathered all the fun places to explore including a few walk-thru's...
KSLA
Christmas tree farms not immune to inflation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “Inflation has definitely affected me,” said Mark Weaver, owner of Weaver’s Christmas tree farm. Like everything else, inflation impacts his pockets to upkeep the trees. According to the American Christmas Tree Association, a survey found that the average cost of a real tree...
KSLA
Shreveport police, fire departments launch annual Operation Santa Claus
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Operation Santa Claus kicked off Monday morning (Nov. 28). The event is held annually by the Shreveport Police and Fire departments. On Monday morning, Santa arrived on a fire engine at Town Square Media and was greeted by excited children. The toy drive will continue through...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport church struck by bullets in rolling shootout
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a rolling shootout that left a Mooretown neighborhood church riddled with bullet holes Monday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police say no one was injured, but the nearby Whites Temple Church of God in Christ was hit.
arklatexweekend.com
The Honky Tonk Angels Holiday Spectacular presented by the Shreveport Little Theatre
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The Shreveport Little Theatre’s (SLT) Christmas show Honky Tonk Angels Holiday Spectacular will ignite the spirit of the season. On Dec. 8, SLT’s Christmas show by Ted Swindley, Honky Tonk Angels Holiday Spectacular will be kicking off. The musical is directed and choreographed by Denise Dion.
KSLA
Artists connect with community through Small Business Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many businesses opened their doors for big discounts on Black Friday, but small businesses saw their spotlight today for Small Business Saturday!. The day is an opportunity for smaller businesses to get the same attention as big corporations. Agora Borealis is an artisan marketplace in downtown Shreveport and it’s home to many artists in the Shreveport-Bossier area.
KSLA
Shreveport shoppers flock to stores for Black Friday deals
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another year means another Black Friday! Shoppers wasted no time heading out in search of the best deals. “There’s a lot of people out. So, I think Black Friday in Shreveport is a go,” said Ivy Woodard. The National Retail Federation says over 166...
70-year-old man with Alzheimer’s found, brought home safe in Texarkana
UPDATE: Texarkana Police Department said in a Facebook post that Willie Franklin Childs was found late Saturday night and returned to his home safe. TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Police Department announced on Saturday, Nov. 26 that they are searching for a missing man, 70-year-old Willie Franklin Childs. Officials said that Childs, who has been […]
KSLA
Shreveport holding surplus auction on Dec. 1
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is holding an online surplus auction of various vehicles and equipment on Thursday, Dec. 1. The auction will include a large number of retired police cruisers, administrative vehicles, SUVs, a firetruck, rescue truck, a garbage truck, various pickup trucks, office furniture, and more. All bids can be made online here.
Here’s Why It’s So Hard Being Single… Especially in Shreveport
If you've ever found yourself wondering why being single is so tough, try asking why is it even harder being single in Shreveport-Bossier City. According to a recent WalletHub.com study, being single in Shreveport sucks. In fact, it's the 6th worst city for dating in America. Here's what they found.
q973radio.com
Severe Storms Coming to Shreveport
Severe weather could be headed our way this week in the Shreveport area. Across the ArkLaTex it should be pleasant on Monday (November 28th), but, Tuesday the story is expected to change. According to KTAL NBC 6:. Things will go downhill by Tuesday as very warm temperatures arrive along with...
KSLA
Sunny start to the week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Sunny skies and not much else to say about the day. Highs are expected to reach the mid-60s. It will be a very nice day to get out and enjoy before getting back to the swing of things this coming work week. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s again thanks to clear skies.
q973radio.com
Popular Shreveport Restaurant Announces Closure After Eight Years on Youree
This week, one of my absolute favorite restaurants in town announced their upcoming closure. Anyone who knows me knows I love Japanese cuisine; I would eat hibachi every day of the week if I could. Living in Shreveport in the Broadmoor area, Jabez & Jabes is my go-to stop for sushi and/or hibachi.
cenlanow.com
Wanna help the Caddo Nation thatch a grass house roof Sunday?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Would you like to help members of the Caddo Tribe thatch the roof of a traditional grass house at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site on Sunday, November 27?. Kay O’Neal is a member of the Caddo Nation’s Tribal Council and the liaison between the Caddo...
KSLA
Texas Parks & Wildlife predict ‘moderate’ harvest for deer season
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 3 weeks into the East Texas deer hunting season, and this is when game wardens say they see a slight ‘lull’ in hunting, after the Thanksgiving holiday. A super bowl for hunters, deer season has traditionally been a time when the bulk of Texas...
Shreveport Man Shot Multiple Times in Cooper Road Area
On Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 8:03 pm Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Hersey Drive Wilson Drive in North Shreveport. Upon arrival SPD located a 37 yr-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs. The male victim was transported to Oschner LSU Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
KSLA
A few strong to severe storms possible this afternoon in parts, but not all, of the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Tornado Watch is in effect until 7pm for Sabine, Natchitoches, Desoto, Red River and Bienville parishes in northwest Louisiana. A few strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon for portions of the ArkLaTex, mainly across northern Louisiana. Large hail is the primary threat followed by damaging wind and possibly a tornado. The severe weather threat will end this evening with a cold front sweeping across the region tonight. After a brief cool down, we’ll return to mild and muggy weather this weekend with showers and storms possible at times.
KSLA
Severe storms possible Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has been a beautiful day in the ArkLaTex with highs reaching the low-70s in some places. This day has gone exactly to plan. Clear skies tonight and lows will drop to the low-40s overnight. Tomorrow will be another sunny day with highs in...
KSLA
Man injured during shooting at Pier Landing Apartments
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting at Pier Landing Apartments leads to one victim being injured. On Nov. 26, around 9:37 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting at 3131 Knight Street, at the Pier Landing Apartments. When they arrived they discovered a male victim that was shot once in the leg.
ktalnews.com
Teen pedestrian hit while crossing the street in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A young juvenile pedestrian was hit by a car in Shreveport Friday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said a young male got off the SporTran bus on Hearne Avenue and attempted to run across the street when he was hit by an oncoming car. The boy was taken to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 0