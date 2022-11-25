SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Tornado Watch is in effect until 7pm for Sabine, Natchitoches, Desoto, Red River and Bienville parishes in northwest Louisiana. A few strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon for portions of the ArkLaTex, mainly across northern Louisiana. Large hail is the primary threat followed by damaging wind and possibly a tornado. The severe weather threat will end this evening with a cold front sweeping across the region tonight. After a brief cool down, we’ll return to mild and muggy weather this weekend with showers and storms possible at times.

RED RIVER PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO