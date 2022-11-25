Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Cyber Monday 2022 has started at Amazon - see all this weekend's best deals
There are already hundreds of Cyber Monday deals up for grabs. * Thousands of deals carried over from Black Friday. Cyber Monday starts tomorrow, November 28. But there are already thousands of deals to check out online this weekend. We're covering the Cyber Monday sales live, bringing you all the latest news and discounts, plus expert tips and tricks from across the TechRadar team for finding the best products at the lowest prices.
Phone Arena
Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
If the deeply discounted fourth-gen iPad Pro 11 with a state-of-the-art Apple M2 processor under the hood still feels too rich for your blood and the "regular" iPad 10 with a 10.9-inch screen doesn't seem powerful enough to handle your daily mobile computing needs, there's only one thing to do right now.
The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is on sale at Best Buy for its lowest price ever today
The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is at its lowest price yet for Black Friday, allowing you to save hundreds of dollars no matter which size you choose.
Apple Watch 8 price drops lower than 7 in Cyber Monday deal
Cyber Monday seems to be heating up already, and one top product that we've had our eyes on has just received a good amount of money off. Over at Amazon, you can get $50 off the 41mm GPS Apple Watch 8 in red, down from $399 to $349 (opens in new tab).
Cyber Monday TV deals live blog: the biggest discounts on LG, Sony and Samsung OLEDs, QLEDs and LCDs
Our pick of the very best Cyber Monday TV deals, including the LG C2, Samsung S95, Sony A90K and more...
Woman Comes Up With No-Fail Way to Find Studs In the Wall
If you live alone - chances are you'd have to teach yourself all the DIY tricks out there, so that you eventually can install a slat wall without any help. Therefore, the more tricks you learn on the way, the less damage you will cause. TikTok creator Jennifer Gizzi (@makingprettyspaces)...
Home Depot Currently Has Immense DeWalt Deals
Home DepotThese Black Friday DeWalt tool deals won't last long.
LG's top-end OLED TV is a whopping 52% off for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. LG OLED TVs are the cream of the crop in home entertainment. The beautiful screen offers the most accurate blacks and impeccable contrast, making HDR content brilliantly pop. Plus, its low-latency input makes this the perfect companion for any who likes gaming. Even though this is last year's model, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better TV deal this Black Friday.
Digital Trends
Hurry — this $99 iPhone SE Black Friday deal is flying off the shelves
There are a lot of excellent Black Friday deals floating around, but this deal from Walmart on the iPhone SE is probably one of the cheapest Apple deals we’ve seen so far. Granted, it’s for the iPhone SE 2020 version, and you have to go through Straighttalk to get it, but Walmart is giving it away for $99, down from the usual $149, which is excellent.
This might be the best Dolby Atmos soundbar deal we've seen this Black Friday
You can save £440 on this Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar, which originally retailed for £799, and is now just £359.
laptopmag.com
M2 iPad Pro is already down to its lowest price in shock Black Friday Deal — It's only been out for a month!
The M2 iPad Pro has only been out for a month, but you can already get up to $100 off both the 11-inch (opens in new tab) and 12.9-inch (opens in new tab) models in probably the most surprising Black Friday deal so far. Why is it surprising? Well, the...
pocketnow.com
Black Friday deals will get you $400 off the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an M1 chip
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The latest Black Friday deals are without a doubt one of the craziest we’ve seen in a while, as you can currently score up to $400 savings on the previous iPad Pro models, as the 12.9-inch WiFi-only model with 512GB storage space is now available for $1,000. This model comes packed with a 12.9-inch LED Retina Display, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s M1 chip, which still makes it one of the most potent iPads available.
TechRadar
This incredible iPhone 14 Pro deal includes a free Apple Watch, iPad, and headphones
If you haven’t already scooped up a bargain in the past few days then this amazing Cyber Monday deal on the iPhone 14 Pro could be the one to go for – it nets you basically an entire Apple ecosystem in one fell swoop at a hefty discount.
TechRadar
This 20TB Black Friday desktop hard drive deal is all the storage you’ll ever need
You’ve got the PC, you’ve got the monitor, you’ve got the mouse and keyboard. This Black Friday, why not future-proof your storage needs with an absolutely ridiculous hard drive deal? Over at Amazon, the Western Digital 20TB Elements desktop hard drive is reduced to just £287.99 (opens in new tab), down from £485.99. That’s a giant 41% off, saving you £198.
CNET
Snag up to 63% Off DeWalt Tools and Accessories at Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Cyber Monday is upon us, and that means there are deals still available after Black Friday at great discounts. Right now, Amazon is running a Cyber Monday deal for up to 63% off DeWalt tools and accessories, just in time for your next home improvement project.
Rare Apple iPad Pro bundle deal just won Black Friday
With Black Friday in full swing, we're seeing lots of fantastic deals on the newer models of iPad just a few short months after release. Whilst the tablets themselves are seeing some good discounts, it's rare we see bundles that feature accessories. So imagine our delight when this bundle popped up at B&H Photo where the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro (M2, 128GB) with the Magic Keyboard has $150 off, dropping the price to £1,298. (opens in new tab)
Finally! The Nintendo Switch OLED gets a record-breaking US discount
Update: This deal has now sold out, but we've found the same price on a refurbished model from a reputable seller – get a refurbished Switch at Gamestop for $319.99 (opens in new tab). Hurrah! The US has been short-changed on Switch OLED deals so far, but we finally...
Wi-Fi should be fast in every room, make it so with mega 50% off savings on Nest Wifi from Google
Nest Wifi has plenty of speed for most people with strong coverage, easy setup and management, and the right price on a three-pack with this Black Friday deal.
ZDNet
iPad Pro Cyber Monday deals: Save up to $400 on 12.9-inch model
Missed Black Friday deals? We got you covered. Cyber Monday deals on tablets -- including Apple's own iPad -- are still going strong. Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering all-time lows on the year's hottest tech, including TVs, laptops, tablets, and more. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now.
Pay $95 and get Microsoft Office for life, thanks to this Cyber Monday deal
While Microsoft 365 is a popular subscription, you can also purchase the Office suite for a one-time fee. The starting price is just under $95 on Cyber Monday.
