TechRadar

Cyber Monday 2022 has started at Amazon - see all this weekend's best deals

There are already hundreds of Cyber Monday deals up for grabs. * Thousands of deals carried over from Black Friday. Cyber Monday starts tomorrow, November 28. But there are already thousands of deals to check out online this weekend. We're covering the Cyber Monday sales live, bringing you all the latest news and discounts, plus expert tips and tricks from across the TechRadar team for finding the best products at the lowest prices.
Dengarden

Woman Comes Up With No-Fail Way to Find Studs In the Wall

If you live alone - chances are you'd have to teach yourself all the DIY tricks out there, so that you eventually can install a slat wall without any help. Therefore, the more tricks you learn on the way, the less damage you will cause. TikTok creator Jennifer Gizzi (@makingprettyspaces)...
Android Police

LG's top-end OLED TV is a whopping 52% off for Black Friday

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. LG OLED TVs are the cream of the crop in home entertainment. The beautiful screen offers the most accurate blacks and impeccable contrast, making HDR content brilliantly pop. Plus, its low-latency input makes this the perfect companion for any who likes gaming. Even though this is last year's model, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better TV deal this Black Friday.
Digital Trends

Hurry — this $99 iPhone SE Black Friday deal is flying off the shelves

There are a lot of excellent Black Friday deals floating around, but this deal from Walmart on the iPhone SE is probably one of the cheapest Apple deals we’ve seen so far. Granted, it’s for the iPhone SE 2020 version, and you have to go through Straighttalk to get it, but Walmart is giving it away for $99, down from the usual $149, which is excellent.
pocketnow.com

Black Friday deals will get you $400 off the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an M1 chip

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The latest Black Friday deals are without a doubt one of the craziest we’ve seen in a while, as you can currently score up to $400 savings on the previous iPad Pro models, as the 12.9-inch WiFi-only model with 512GB storage space is now available for $1,000. This model comes packed with a 12.9-inch LED Retina Display, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s M1 chip, which still makes it one of the most potent iPads available.
TechRadar

This 20TB Black Friday desktop hard drive deal is all the storage you’ll ever need

You’ve got the PC, you’ve got the monitor, you’ve got the mouse and keyboard. This Black Friday, why not future-proof your storage needs with an absolutely ridiculous hard drive deal? Over at Amazon, the Western Digital 20TB Elements desktop hard drive is reduced to just £287.99 (opens in new tab), down from £485.99. That’s a giant 41% off, saving you £198.
CNET

Snag up to 63% Off DeWalt Tools and Accessories at Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Cyber Monday is upon us, and that means there are deals still available after Black Friday at great discounts. Right now, Amazon is running a Cyber Monday deal for up to 63% off DeWalt tools and accessories, just in time for your next home improvement project.
Creative Bloq

Rare Apple iPad Pro bundle deal just won Black Friday

With Black Friday in full swing, we're seeing lots of fantastic deals on the newer models of iPad just a few short months after release. Whilst the tablets themselves are seeing some good discounts, it's rare we see bundles that feature accessories. So imagine our delight when this bundle popped up at B&H Photo where the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro (M2, 128GB) with the Magic Keyboard has $150 off, dropping the price to £1,298. (opens in new tab)
ZDNet

iPad Pro Cyber Monday deals: Save up to $400 on 12.9-inch model

Missed Black Friday deals? We got you covered. Cyber Monday deals on tablets -- including Apple's own iPad -- are still going strong. Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering all-time lows on the year's hottest tech, including TVs, laptops, tablets, and more. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now.

