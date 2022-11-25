Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The latest Black Friday deals are without a doubt one of the craziest we’ve seen in a while, as you can currently score up to $400 savings on the previous iPad Pro models, as the 12.9-inch WiFi-only model with 512GB storage space is now available for $1,000. This model comes packed with a 12.9-inch LED Retina Display, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s M1 chip, which still makes it one of the most potent iPads available.

3 DAYS AGO