New York City, NY

MiddleEasy

Cris Cyborg Sends Message To Kayla Harrison Following Upset Loss To Larissa Pacheco At PFL

Cris Cyborg reacted to two-time Olympic champion Kayla Harrison’s loss to Larissa Pacheco. The Brazilian also sent a message to PFL founder Donn Davis. Cris Cyborg is set for her second boxing match next month. However, the reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion still found time to react to the recent upset loss of Kayla Harrison to Larissa Pacheco at the PFL 2022 championships.
Yardbarker

Ovince St. Preux Gets Third New Foe, Meets Antonio Trocoli at UFC 282

Ovince St. Preux will remain on the UFC 282 card against a third different opponent, as the light heavyweight veteran will now square off against. Antonio Trocoli on Dec. 10. Multiple outlets have confirmed the new booking, and it has been updated on broadcast partner ESPN’s event page. St. Preux was booked first against Alexander Gustafsson and then against Philipe Lins before both opponents withdrew from the card for undisclosed reasons.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Michael Chandler gets real on taking damage, Arturo Gatti comparisons

To Michael Chandler, nothing has changed about the way he fights – only his opposition, which explains the extra blood he’s donated to the octagon canvas. “I think I do fight very similarly that I always have,” Chandler said recently on The MMA Hour. “Same speed, same tenacity – been beat down and then come back in fights. It happens. It just wasn’t on the biggest stage possible.”
Yardbarker

LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA

The NBA draft is a highly anticipated event every season, and a lot of teams are currently in the process of tanking so they can land Victor Wembanyama next season. While there is an incredible amount of hype around the young Frenchman, it pales in comparison to the excitement around LeBron James when he was in high school and getting ready to come into the NBA.
Yardbarker

Canelo Alvarez issues threat to Lionel Messi over perceived Mexico jersey disrespect

Canelo Alvarez is not happy with Lionel Messi over what he perceived to be a disrespectful act from the Argentine soccer star. Argentina beat Mexico 2-0 in Group C play at the World Cup in Qatar on Saturday. Messi is said to have swapped a shirt with a Mexican player after the match. Messi apparently had that Mexican jersey with him in the locker room after the match, which is when things went bad.
Yardbarker

Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA Pitcher Leaves for Kansas City

The Angels have already signed LHP Tyler Anderson this offseason, and they may be in the market for another starter. They also have Griffin Canning on track to return by Spring Training, so they shouldn't have any issues fielding six starters next season. Thus, one of their free agent pitchers...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury On Dillian Whyte-Jermaine Franklin: I Think It's A Real Pick 'Em Fight

Tyson Fury will watch with great interest on television Saturday night when Jermaine Franklin fights Dillian Whyte. Fury, who knocked out Whyte in the sixth round of his last fight, sparred with Franklin eight times over the past month in preparation for the WBC champion’s upcoming fight against Dereck Chisora. The undefeated Fury walked away from those sparring sessions certain that the skillful Franklin can legitimately test the 35-year-old Whyte in the hard-hitting contender’s first fight since Fury knocked him out.
MICHIGAN STATE
Boxing Scene

David Benavidez: "This Fight Is 100% Personal With Plant, Gonna Put A Beating On Him Worse Than Canelo"

Just the mere mention of Caleb Plant would often leave David Benavidez apoplectic. For years on end, the two former super middleweight champions took countless verbal jabs at one another as a showdown between them grew more and more likely. While it may have taken a bit longer than he wanted, Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) clutched his fist in triumph as the two have reportedly signed a deal to square off in the first quarter of the 2023 calendar.
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

WWE teases a new character getting involved with Bray Wyatt storyline

It has been speculated for weeks that Bray Wyatt may have someone or several people working with him or perhaps against him. Tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the question was raised on whether it was Bray Wyatt who attacked LA Knight or if it was someone else. As many of you will recall, before Knight was attacked, he was being interviewed backstage and someone in a mask was seen in the background. The attack happened after a commercial break but Wyatt was never shown.
CBS Sports

Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda fight prediction, odds, undercard, start time, preview, expert picks

In October 2019, Regis Prograis went to war with Josh Taylor and nearly left London as a two-belt world champion and winner of the World Boxing Super Series super lightweight tournament. Instead, Taylor won a narrow majority decision and went on to become undisputed champion two fights later. Prograis, meanwhile, has struggled to find his way back to big fights worthy of his talents. That changes Saturday night when Prograis faces Jose Zepeda for the vacant WBC title (PPV, 9 p.m. ET).

