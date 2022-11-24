It has been speculated for weeks that Bray Wyatt may have someone or several people working with him or perhaps against him. Tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the question was raised on whether it was Bray Wyatt who attacked LA Knight or if it was someone else. As many of you will recall, before Knight was attacked, he was being interviewed backstage and someone in a mask was seen in the background. The attack happened after a commercial break but Wyatt was never shown.

