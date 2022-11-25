Read full article on original website
aroundptown.com
Prophetstown Lighted Parade Winners (photos)
The winners have been named in five categories including the overall winning entry for the 2022 edition of the Prophetstown Lighted Christmas Parade.
ourquadcities.com
Celebrate all things holiday at Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities
Bring out the whole family as Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities celebrates all thing holiday!. The 5th annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities features locally-crafted art and gifts, traditional German foods and much more. The children’s tent provides activities for the kids, and everyone can meet with Santa, the Christkind and even Krampus! Live music and holiday beverage options are also available.
Kewanee man honors his late mother with lighting display
William Ornelas puts some finishing touches on his lighting display at his residence on East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Over the weekend, a Kewanee man lit up his lawn on the corner of East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue with 51,000 twinkle lights. The display, in part, is to honor his late mother, who loved decorating for the holidays, but the annual Christmas lighting started off simply enough with just a few lights seven years ago.
southernillinoisnow.com
Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School Sterling Dinner raises $186,779
Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School held its annual Sterling Evening dinner and auction last month netting $186,779 to support the continued operation of the school. This was the first time the auction was held during the school year since the onset of the COVID pandemic. More than 300 people...
aroundptown.com
PES Playground Vandalized (photos)
Prophetstown Fire and Police were dispatched to the Prophetstown Elementary School at approximately 6:00PM on Sunday night for a report of fire on the playground. Upon arrival a piece of plastic playground equipment was found burned and had been extinguished by a resident living on Locust Street across from the playground according to PFPD Chief, Gerald Armstrong.
aroundptown.com
AroundPtown Parade Coverage
Once again his year AroundPtown.com will record the Prophetstown Lighted Christmas Parade made possible by the generosity of many local businesses. Make sure to stop by and say “HI” to the us at the corner of Main and 3rd Streets during the evening. The parade production will posted...
aroundptown.com
SVCC Greenhouse Ground Broken
Sauk Valley Community College broke ground this week for a greenhouse for the SVCC Ag program. The implementation of a greenhouse was made possible through community partnerships including the Lee County Board, the Sterling Park District, and various Dixon organizations. The SVCC Agriculture program will utilize the greenhouse to expand...
Meet The Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Oscar!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We’d like you to meet, Oscar! He is a short pitbull mix born in 2019. What he lacks in height, he more than makes up for with his larger-than-life personality! He loves to wiggle and bounce around! Oscar thinks the best place for him is the center of your attention, and will do best as your only fur baby in the home. Our little “hot dog” will do best in a home with kids ages 12+. Can you give Oscar a furever family?
aroundptown.com
Erie BOE Celebrates Student Accomplishments
The Erie school board held its November meeting with a focus on the building projects, the proposed tax levy, and a presentation of the audit for FY2022. The Panther Middle School Cross Country team was honored for qualifying both the boys’ and girls’ teams for the IESA State Cross Country Finals. Coach “Mama” Sheryl VonHolton presented her team with Coach Tiffany Garcea unable to attend. This year there were 35 athletes with 20 new members in grades 5 through 8, so coaches were excited about the growth of the team this year. VonHolton felt the team had “accomplished a lot and did very, very well”. So well, it made it hard to choose which team members would run in the Sectional race. It came down to academics, attendance, times, and love for the sport. In five years as part of the IESA, the Panther middle school team has made it to sectional 3 times. This year the girls placed 3rd with the boys taking 2nd. VonHolton said that she appreciated all the support they have received from the administration, bus drivers, the school staff, and parents. Her goal for next year is to do better and she feels with this year’s team consisting of a very young group, she hopes many will be returning and more success will be possible.
nrgmediadixon.com
Group Seeks to Commemorate 150th Anniversary of Often Forgot Tragic Dixon Event That Impacted the Nation
On Sunday, May 4 of 1873, a few hundred people went down to the Rock River to watch a large-scale baptism being held by one of the Dixon Churches. None of them imagined the day would end with a disaster that would claim dozens of lives and have an impact across the nation.
espnquadcities.com
Watch This Lowlife Steal The Gear Of Band Set To Perform In East Moline
On December 10, The Rust Belt will not be silent...even though as you can see below, some scumbag stole all the gear of one of the bands performing that night. And it wasn't a couple of items from backstage. It was their entire trailer with nearly everything they had taken from them.
This Galesburg business was featured on GMA’s ‘Deals & Steals’ for Cyber Monday
A small Galesburg business received some big-time exposure on the national media stage on Cyber Monday. Galesburg-based Lux Blox, a manufacturer and seller of a construction toy platform that is enjoyed by children worldwide, was a featured retailer on Good Morning America’s “Deals & Steals” segment Monday on ABC TV. It marked the third straight year Lux Blox was featured on GMA.
‘Fearless, ultra-demanding’: Students remember Galesburg band director Sally Rynott
A longtime former Galesburg High School band director described as a brilliant musician with a fierce personality is being remembered for her life-altering impact on hundreds of former students. Sally Rynott, affectionately known as “Sgt. Sal” for her intense leadership style, died Monday, Nov. 21 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice...
osfhealthcare.org
OSF HealthCare welcomes new primary care provider
OSF HealthCare is pleased to add a new primary care provider to its staff to better serve the community of Princeton and surrounding areas. The addition of Jennifer Comerford, APRN, on November 28 will ensure continued access for patients in need of primary care at the OSF Medical Group office at 535 Park Ave. E.
ourquadcities.com
St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey
St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
Galesburg authorities: Fire that destroyed unoccupied bar Saturday was intentional
GALESBURG, Ill. — A fire that destroyed an old Galesburg bar early Saturday morning may have been set intentionally, according to the Galesburg Fire Department. At about 3:18 a.m. on Nov. 26, all three fire stations and 11 on-duty personnel responded to 2051 Grand Avenue after a building was found engulfed in flames.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: CITY OF ROCKFORD ISSUES TRAVEL ADVISORY PRIOR TO STROLL ON STATE FESTIVITIES IN DOWNTOWN ROCKFORD
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. City Issues Travel and Parking Information for Downtown Events. Saturday November 26th,...
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 17-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 17-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list. (This week’s list is abbreviated due to the holiday.)
Central Illinois Proud
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg department responds to two fires
The Galesburg Fire Department responded to two structure fires within a 12-hour period this weekend. The first structure fire occurred Friday, Nov. 25th, at 8:44 p.m., at 1094 Garden Lane, according to a Saturday release. The response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire were showing from the single-story structure.
