The Erie school board held its November meeting with a focus on the building projects, the proposed tax levy, and a presentation of the audit for FY2022. The Panther Middle School Cross Country team was honored for qualifying both the boys’ and girls’ teams for the IESA State Cross Country Finals. Coach “Mama” Sheryl VonHolton presented her team with Coach Tiffany Garcea unable to attend. This year there were 35 athletes with 20 new members in grades 5 through 8, so coaches were excited about the growth of the team this year. VonHolton felt the team had “accomplished a lot and did very, very well”. So well, it made it hard to choose which team members would run in the Sectional race. It came down to academics, attendance, times, and love for the sport. In five years as part of the IESA, the Panther middle school team has made it to sectional 3 times. This year the girls placed 3rd with the boys taking 2nd. VonHolton said that she appreciated all the support they have received from the administration, bus drivers, the school staff, and parents. Her goal for next year is to do better and she feels with this year’s team consisting of a very young group, she hopes many will be returning and more success will be possible.

ERIE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO