North Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Man fatally shot while jump starting vehicle at central Las Vegas home

Las Vegas police investigate after woman dropped off at hospital, pronounced deceased. The NCAA announced Tuesday that Las Vegas will host the 2028 men’s basketball Final Four at Allegiant Stadium. Ongoing challenges continue for Las Vegas Christmas light installation business. Supply chain and staffing challenges caused a major slowdown...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

8 homicides reported in 5 days in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas law enforcement investigated eight homicides over the past five days during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. There were three homicides alone reported Saturday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Of the eight homicides, six were gun-related. APARTMENT STABBING. On Wednesday, LVMPD responded to a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Argument between husband, wife leads to murder-suicide, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An argument between a husband and a wife led to a murder-suicide Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Ardmore Street, near Eastern and Oakey, for reports of a shooting. Police found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Heavy police activity near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has a perimeter blocked off in downtown Las Vegas. On Saturday afternoon, authorities reported to the area of Main Street and Washington. Officials are still at the scene. No other information is available at this time. This is an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

16-year-old girl missing from Las Vegas Paiute Reservation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Paiute Reservation Police are looking for a missing teen last seen Saturday. Nomi Armendariz, 16, was last seen Nov. 26 around 8:30 a.m. near the Snow Mountain residential area of the Las Vegas Paiute Reservation, which is located near northbound US 95 and Kyle Canyon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Manner of death ‘undetermined’ after man found dead in Las Vegas desert

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s Office said the manner of death of a man found dead in the desert was undetermined. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police found the body of a man in a desert area near W. Lake Mead Boulevard and the 215 beltway around 10 a.m. June 19. Police said the victim had signs of trauma.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

In-person Pokémon Go event to be held in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get ready, trainers! An in-person Pokemon Go event is set to take over a Las Vegas park next year. According to organizers, the Pokemon Go Tour will bring a two-day event to Sunset Park on Feb. 18-19. Pokémon from the Hoenn region of Pokémon Ruby...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Caregiver allegedly steals thousands of dollars from evicted, double-amputee veteran; friend helps look for shelter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas veteran is close to homelessness after he claimed his previous caregiver stole thousands of dollars from him. But, with no intentions of prosecution, his close friend is now fighting to keep him off the streets. Richard Romano called an apartment complex near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, home […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Henderson mother shares struggle to support service dog, family pet

A Henderson mother shared her struggle with 8 News Now as she attempts to maintain the family dog as her service animal. Henderson mother shares struggle to support service …. A Henderson mother shared her struggle with 8 News Now as she attempts to maintain the family dog as her...
HENDERSON, NV

