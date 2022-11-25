Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed "Walker, Texas Ranger" and "Matlock" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
4 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Related
Metro arrests man in North Las Vegas murder
Las Vegas Metro Police have a man in custody they say shot and killed another man in North Las Vegas over the weekend in the 1200 block of Hassell Avenue.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police working barricade situation involving armed subject on roof
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is working a barricade situation Tuesday morning involving an armed subject on a roof. According to police, the incident is occurring in the 3400 block of E. Lake Mead Boulevard. NLVPD says an armed subject is on top of...
Man dead after running into burning apartment in North Las Vegas, officials say
A man is dead after running into a burning apartment in North Las Vegas, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.
Fox5 KVVU
Man fatally shot while jump starting vehicle at central Las Vegas home
Las Vegas police investigate after woman dropped off at hospital, pronounced deceased. The NCAA announced Tuesday that Las Vegas will host the 2028 men’s basketball Final Four at Allegiant Stadium. Ongoing challenges continue for Las Vegas Christmas light installation business. Supply chain and staffing challenges caused a major slowdown...
Thief caught on video stealing holiday decorations in North Las Vegas
A grinch was caught on camera stealing holiday decorations in North Las Vegas. The thief grabbed everything they could the day before Thanksgiving and then returned over the weekend to take some more.
Fox5 KVVU
8 homicides reported in 5 days in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas law enforcement investigated eight homicides over the past five days during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. There were three homicides alone reported Saturday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Of the eight homicides, six were gun-related. APARTMENT STABBING. On Wednesday, LVMPD responded to a...
Fox5 KVVU
Argument between husband, wife leads to murder-suicide, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An argument between a husband and a wife led to a murder-suicide Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Ardmore Street, near Eastern and Oakey, for reports of a shooting. Police found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on scene.
Deadly fire in North Las Vegas investigated after woman claims armed husband set fire to home, officials say
A deadly house fire is being investigated after a woman claims her husband set the house on fire while carrying a gun, according to NLVFD.
8newsnow.com
U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is found, with belongings, on Thanksgiving
The Bair family, which was completing its move from Maine to Las Vegas, woke up one morning last week to find the truck and their attached SUV missing. On Thursday, the truck and most of their possessions were located just blocks away. U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is...
news3lv.com
Heavy police activity near downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has a perimeter blocked off in downtown Las Vegas. On Saturday afternoon, authorities reported to the area of Main Street and Washington. Officials are still at the scene. No other information is available at this time. This is an...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say man fatally shot outside residence in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot and killed outside of a residence Saturday in the northeast valley. According to Las Vegas police, officers responded to a shooting at a residence in the 4800 block of Ballantine Drive at about 8:53 p.m. Saturday.
Fox5 KVVU
16-year-old girl missing from Las Vegas Paiute Reservation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Paiute Reservation Police are looking for a missing teen last seen Saturday. Nomi Armendariz, 16, was last seen Nov. 26 around 8:30 a.m. near the Snow Mountain residential area of the Las Vegas Paiute Reservation, which is located near northbound US 95 and Kyle Canyon.
Fox5 KVVU
Driver in Thanksgiving suspected DUI had suspended license, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The woman accused of driving in a suspected DUI crash on Thanksgiving Day that killed one and injured five had a suspended license, registration and no insurance, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Tierra Richardson, 24, faces charges of DUI and reckless driving after the...
Fox5 KVVU
Manner of death ‘undetermined’ after man found dead in Las Vegas desert
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s Office said the manner of death of a man found dead in the desert was undetermined. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police found the body of a man in a desert area near W. Lake Mead Boulevard and the 215 beltway around 10 a.m. June 19. Police said the victim had signs of trauma.
Fox5 KVVU
In-person Pokémon Go event to be held in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get ready, trainers! An in-person Pokemon Go event is set to take over a Las Vegas park next year. According to organizers, the Pokemon Go Tour will bring a two-day event to Sunset Park on Feb. 18-19. Pokémon from the Hoenn region of Pokémon Ruby...
Caregiver allegedly steals thousands of dollars from evicted, double-amputee veteran; friend helps look for shelter
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas veteran is close to homelessness after he claimed his previous caregiver stole thousands of dollars from him. But, with no intentions of prosecution, his close friend is now fighting to keep him off the streets. Richard Romano called an apartment complex near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, home […]
Las Vegas police unload 30-foot trailer of stolen goods
Las Vegas police and retailers are in the process of cataloguing a 30-foot moving trailer filled with stolen goods recovered from a suspected fencing operation.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate after woman dropped off at hospital, pronounced deceased
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a woman was dropped off at a local hospital and pronounced deceased by medical personnel. According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 5:34 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of a man beating a woman...
8newsnow.com
Henderson mother shares struggle to support service dog, family pet
A Henderson mother shared her struggle with 8 News Now as she attempts to maintain the family dog as her service animal. Henderson mother shares struggle to support service …. A Henderson mother shared her struggle with 8 News Now as she attempts to maintain the family dog as her...
Police arrest man suspected in fatal shooting near MLK, Lake Mead
38-year-old Jason Spellman is behind bars on Monday in connection with a fatal shooting outside a residence in central Las Vegas.
Comments / 4