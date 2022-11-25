ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

Report: Iran Threatens to Torture Players’ Families Ahead of USMNT Match

Iran has threatened families of players on the Iranian World Cup team with “violence and torture” if the players don’t “behave” in the match vs. the United States men's national team on Tuesday, CNN’s Sam Kiley reports. A source told Kiley that Iran has...
Clayton News Daily

Iran Media Outlet Demands USMNT Be Expelled From World Cup

Iran has called for the United States to be expelled from the World Cup after the US Men’s National Team posted an image on its official social media accounts of Iran’s national flag without the emblem of the Islamic Republic. The United States Soccer Federation said that it...
Clayton News Daily

USMNT Manager Apologizes to Iran for Controversial Social Media Posts

United States men’s national team manager Gregg Berhalter apologized for controversial U.S. Soccer Federation social media posts that removed the emblem of the Islamic Republic from Iran’s flag, saying that he and his players had no involvement or knowledge of the decision to do so. “The players and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy