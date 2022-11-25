Read full article on original website
Report: Iran Threatens to Torture Players’ Families Ahead of USMNT Match
Iran has threatened families of players on the Iranian World Cup team with “violence and torture” if the players don’t “behave” in the match vs. the United States men's national team on Tuesday, CNN’s Sam Kiley reports. A source told Kiley that Iran has...
Iran Media Outlet Demands USMNT Be Expelled From World Cup
Iran has called for the United States to be expelled from the World Cup after the US Men’s National Team posted an image on its official social media accounts of Iran’s national flag without the emblem of the Islamic Republic. The United States Soccer Federation said that it...
USMNT Manager Apologizes to Iran for Controversial Social Media Posts
United States men’s national team manager Gregg Berhalter apologized for controversial U.S. Soccer Federation social media posts that removed the emblem of the Islamic Republic from Iran’s flag, saying that he and his players had no involvement or knowledge of the decision to do so. “The players and...
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mohammed Kudus said there wasn’t much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match ag
Qatar says worker deaths for World Cup 'between 400 and 500'
A top Qatari official involved in preparing his country's hosting of the World Cup has put the number of worker deaths for the tournament "between 400 and 500" for the first time
House price ‘correction’ fears after UK mortgage approvals hit lowest since June 2020 – business live
Rising interest rates have hit demand for mortgages, as economists predict prices will fall in 2023
