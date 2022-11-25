Read full article on original website
Related
The Weeknd Teases The Next Leg Of The ‘After Hours’ Tour
The Weeknd has spent the last few months touring North America. Beginning July 14, he’s sold out venues such as MetLife Stadium, Ford Field, Soldier Field, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Allegiant Stadium, Most recently, he celebrated Thanksgiving by putting on back-to-back sold-out shows in Los Angeles, California at SoFi Stadium. Simply put, he’s a superstar. Now, he hopes to take his act overseas.
Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton Passes Away
Music executive and entrepreneur Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton has reportedly passed away. The tragic news was confirmed through his Instagram account on November 26, 2022. “It is with deep regret that we message to all family, friends and colleagues that Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton passed away while at his home on Friday, November 25. He was a beloved and devoted father, husband, son, brother and proud Brooklyn representative,” the statement reads.
IDK Teases Follow-Up To Kaytranada Produced EP
This year, the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia area has managed to put out a number of great projects, including It’s Almost Dry by Pusha T and The Hurtbook by Pusha T. Virginia’s own Pharrell brought Something In The Water to the nation’s capital and Wale appeared alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Ambulance. Most recently, Masego worked with Fetty Wap to put a new twist on “Yamz” just in time for Thanksgiving. With all of that going on, the contributions of IDK cannot be forgotten.
Nippa Teases New Music Video
Nippa is undoubtedly one of the fastest-rising voices in R&B today. Less than two years ago, he emerged as an artist to watch by way of R&B Radar and he has steadily ascended to the top throughout the year. He’s earned co-signs from Jack Harlow, Boi-1da, BLXST and Craig David. Riding high off of the success of his 2021 self-titled EP, it appears that the U.K. artist is heading back into the lab and preparing to drop his next project.
Fact check: Video shows collective prayer at Russian stadium in 2019, not 2022 World Cup
A video shows 15,000 people praying after breaking their fast at Kazan Arena in Russia. It is unrelated to the 2022 World Cup.
Jennifer Lopez Announces ‘This Is Me…Now’ Album
A lot can change in 20 years and Jennifer Lopez is ready to talk about all that has happened. Two decades after the release of This Is Me…Then, she is ready to release her ninth studio album, This Is Me…Now. “Heralding a new era of music for Jennifer...
Netflix Bumps Up ‘You’ Season Four Premiere
Christmas is still a month away, but Netflix is already putting a few gifts under the tree. During the November holiday break, the streaming service revealed that the first half of the fourth season of You would arrive a day earlier than originally anticipated. Originally, the Penn Badgley-led cast was scheduled to return to Netflix on Friday, February 10, 2023. Instead, the series will return to the streaming platform on February 9, 2023. While it is not a major shift, it is an improvement for You fans nonetheless. To top it all off, the second installment of the show’s fourth season will return one month later on March 9, 2023.
My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 21 Absolutely Incredible Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week
Okay, all of these are absolutely throwing my mind for a loop.
Joseph Sikora, T.I. & Terrence J Star In The ‘Fear’ Trailer
What’s your worst fear? Heights? Snakes? Well, it’s best not to say it out loud. In the event that you do, it may become your reality. In this horrific thriller, Joseph Sikora, Clifford “T.I.” Harris and Terrence J must confront their worst nightmares if they hope to survive.
H&M Launches ‘Buy From a Black Woman Holiday Market’ Campaign
For the second consecutive year, H&M has partnered with Buy From A Black Woman to support Black-owned businesses from coast to coast. This year, the campaign will kick off in Times Square on November 25, 2022. In the Big Apple, H&M will work with Buy From A Black Woman to host a holiday market that features vendors and products designed and developed by Black women. Shortly after supporting Black entrepreneurs in the tri-state area, H&M and Buy From A Black Woman will open up markets in Glendale and Century City, California. From there, the two organizations will set up shop in Chicago, Illinois and Miami, Florida. Across all locations, 5 Black Women-owned businesses will be featured, with new businesses rotating each day.
defpen
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv, food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0