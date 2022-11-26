ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predators postpone 2 games due to Nashville water main break

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators postponed home games scheduled for Friday and Saturday because of a water main break that soaked their downtown arena.

Hours after the Predators decided they couldn’t play Friday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche, the team announced it also postponed Saturday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Makeup dates for the two games will be announced later.

The NHL said the water main break that occurred Friday morning “significantly impacted the event level” of Bridgestone Arena. Team locker rooms and the ice surface are on the event level.

Predators President and CEO Sean Henry told reporters that the water in the event level ranged from 3 inches to 3 feet.

“We’re assessing it right now. We’re remediating it,” Henry said. “The good thing is, the water got shut off, the city responded in a pretty fast manner. I don’t think anyone is ready for things like this the Friday after Thanksgiving.”

Video posted by a WTVF-TV reporter shows the water puddled up on the main floor’s concourse area and the team store. The team was forced to close the store until further notice, pointing shoppers online for Black Friday specials.

The Predators’ next home game is now scheduled for Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks.

The water issue also resulted in a switch to a different venue for Friday’s college hockey game between Northeastern and Western Michigan. They also had been scheduled to play at Bridgestone Arena, a game that was moved to Ford Ice Center Bellevue.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

