TheDailyBeast

Arrest Warrant Issued for Femicide in U.S. Woman’s Mexico Vacation Death

An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the death of a North Carolina woman who died while on vacation in Mexico, according to a report. Shanquella Robinson, 25, traveled to Cabo with six others on Oct. 28 and was dead the following day. Her loved ones are demanding answers after her friends, her death certificate, and a local police report have all given conflicting explanations as to how Robinson died. Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, told ABC News Wednesday that an arrest warrant for femicide had been issued, but did not name the suspect. “We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America,” he said. “It’s about two Americans, the victim and the culprit.”Read it at ABC News
HeySoCal

FBI says fugitive arrested in Mexico was returned to LA

A fugitive wanted for his alleged involvement in a murder and attempted murder in 2009 was arrested and returned to Los Angeles this week, the FBI announced Friday. In December 2009, Steven Aguilar-Medina allegedly shot two Los Angeles gang rivals, one of whom died, according to Don Alway, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.
borderreport.com

Tijuana and Baja California no longer lead Mexico in kidnappings

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The Mexican border state of Baja California, which is home to Tijuana, has fallen out of the top 10 for kidnappings in Mexico. According to Marco Antonio Vargas González, a coordinator with Mexico’s Anti-kidnapping Association, Baja ranked number 11 for the month of September.
KTVU FOX 2

Mexican woman allegedly killed for her organs after online courtship gone bad

The remains of a Mexican woman who traveled to Peru to pursue a romantic relationship with a medical student she met online washed up on a beach earlier this month and authorities believe her organs may have been harvested. Blanca Arellano, 51, told her family she was taking a trip...
hotnewhiphop.com

Shanquella Robinson: Mexican Prosecutors File Charges, Want U.S. Woman Extradited

At this time, the suspected killer’s name remains unpublicized information. The one-month anniversary of Shanquella Robinson’s tragic death is nearing closer. Thankfully, positive updates are coming from authorities working on the case. Just a few days ago, an arrest warrant was issued for a suspect involved in the case. Authorities were able to confirm that it was a “friend” of the late 25-year-old’s who was on vacation with her, though their name remains anonymous at this time.

