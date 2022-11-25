ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In The Coinbase IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Global Inc COIN had one of the biggest public listings of all time. Here’s a look back at how shares have done since the Coinbase IPO. What Happened: Coinbase went public on April 14, 2021. The company chose a direct listing and went public at a time when it saw massive growth and the cryptocurrency market was booming.
Benzinga

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Apollo Endosurgery 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Apollo Endosurgery APEN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.77%. Currently, Apollo Endosurgery has a market capitalization of $412.18 million. Buying $100 In APEN: If an investor had bought $100 of APEN stock 5 years...
Benzinga

Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings

Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
Benzinga

Dogecoin Surges Over 10 Cents — What's Next For The Memecoin?

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.1035, a 28% jump in the last seven days. Dogecoin is still way off its all-time high of $0.737567, reached on May 8, 2021,. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD is soaring on Sunday. After rallying over 9% on Saturday, it traded above the 10-cent level on Sunday.
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Wait, DodgeCoin Or Dogecoin? Many Americans Don't Know The Difference

Despite being one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies in the world, many Americans may still be mispronouncing it. What Happened: Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD took the world by storm in 2021 with the crypto shooting up from under a penny to start the year to a high of $0.7375 and a year-end price of more than 17 cents.
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency NEAR Protocol's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours

NEAR Protocol's NEAR/USD price has increased 3.19% over the past 24 hours to $1.61, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 1.0% loss, moving from $1.61 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $20.44.
Benzinga

Here's Where Morgan Stanley Bets The Housing Market Goes In 2023

Researchers at Morgan Stanley MS expect the housing market to take a dive in 2023, blowing cold air on those who purchased a home in 2022. What Happened: Morgan Stanley anticipates a 4% year-over-year gain in U.S. home prices by the end of 2022 as determined by the Case-Shiller Index.
Benzinga

Hibbett, Enfusion And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 100 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Satixfy Communications Ltd. SATX shares dipped 17.4% to $16.82. Enfusion, Inc. ENFN dropped 16.7% to $10.24. Enfusion announced resignation of chief financial officer and reiterated...
Benzinga

Enterprise Software Stocks Gets Price Targets Cut Ahead Of Earnings

Keybanc analyst Michael Turits maintained Salesforce Inc CRM with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $210 to $200. Turits reiterated estimates ahead of 3Q earnings but trimmed FY24 estimates to reflect near-term concerns. Turits is positive on the long-term outlook for Salesforce as front office applications leader after...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
186K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy