Eaton County, MI

Michigan state troopers seize firearms

By Skyler Ashley
 4 days ago

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Several firearms were seized after a traffic stop in Eaton County.

A traffic stop by Michigan State troopers on Thursday morning led to a person being arrested for illegally possessing a 12-gauge shotgun, a .32 auto pistol and a .22 pistol.

He was also charged for driving with open intoxicants and not having insurance.

The driver was taken to the Eaton County Jail.

