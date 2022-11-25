Michigan state troopers seize firearms

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Several firearms were seized after a traffic stop in Eaton County.

A traffic stop by Michigan State troopers on Thursday morning led to a person being arrested for illegally possessing a 12-gauge shotgun, a .32 auto pistol and a .22 pistol.

He was also charged for driving with open intoxicants and not having insurance.

The driver was taken to the Eaton County Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.