Stevens Point, WI

WSAW

Rotary Winter Wonderland at Marshfield Zoo

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rotary Winter Wonderland at Marshfield Zoo opened Friday. It was started as a way to bring canned goods and money to local food banks and collects over $100,000 each year. “We usually bring 50 to 60 thousand cans of food in 36 days and then...
MARSHFIELD, WI
spmetrowire.com

Ring in the season at UWSP’s planetarium shows this December

View the universe through the eyes of an astronomer this December at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium. Planetarium shows are offered at 2 p.m. Sundays. The educational shows are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated. Shows in December include:. Dec. 4:...
STEVENS POINT, WI
spmetrowire.com

Worzalla raises nearly $50K for United Way of Portage County

Worzalla raised nearly $50,000 for the United Way of Portage County’s Live United, Give United campaign. Money raised for the campaign will go to United Way programs that help Portage County families in need. “Worzalla associates know that when we all come together, we can have a great impact...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

Stevens Point Area YMCA Foundation announces new board

The Stevens Point Area YMCA Foundation recently welcomed Kim Angell and Dr. Christopher “Kit” Swiecki to the YMCA Foundation Board of Trustees. They join current Board members: Bill Bushman, Dan Newhouse, Dan Revai, Joe M. Kinsella, Joseph Jarabek, Katie Young, Kathryn Goel, Liz Kammer, Mary Ann Nigbor, Melissa Goetter, Rachael Gadbois, and Tim Borchardt. Sue Koehl, Chairperson of the YMCA Board of Directors, serves as an Ex Officio member. Bob Taylor, Jay Warner Sr., Jerry O’Brien, E. George May, and Marg Coker-Nelson serve as Director Emeritus.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - It will be a deer season to remember for Payton Schreiber. The 15-year-old Abbotsford teen harvested a buck with an unusual rack. Schreiber’s mother, April, told NewsChannel 7 the animal was entangled in a type of fencing, causing a deformity to its antlers. They believe...
ABBOTSFORD, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
spmetrowire.com

STATE OF WISCONSIN VILLAGE OF PLOVER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

STATE OF WISCONSIN VILLAGE OF PLOVER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at an election to be held in the Village of Plover on the first Tuesday of April, 2023, being the 4 th day of said month, the following offices are to be elected:. ONE VILLAGE PRESIDENT, for the term...
PLOVER, WI
Recycling Today

Sonoco announces shutdown of tube, core operations at Wisconsin facility

Sonoco has confirmed it will discontinue its tube and core operations at its Wisconsin Rapids facility, a decision it says was driven by inflation and “excess machine and facility capacity” throughout the organization. According to a report from the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune, Christy Thompson, global marketing and communications...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
spmetrowire.com

COLUMN: Proper holiday recycling and disposal, explained

American households produce 25 percent more trash between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. This includes everything from food waste, wrapping paper, discarded electronics, holiday decorations, packaging, and everything in between. We get caught up in the fun and forget about the environmental impact the holidays can have.
WausauPilot

Vehicle crashes into semi on I-39 near Wausau

A portion of I-39 south of Wausau was closed for more than five hours early Tuesday after a vehicle struck a semi in a fiery crash, according to preliminary emergency scanner reports. The crash was reported at about 1:23 a.m. Nov. 29 in the southbound lanes of I-39, just north...
WAUSAU, WI
wtaq.com

Accidental Shooting At The Fox River Mall

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 21-year-old Wausau man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at the Fox River Mall on Black Friday. The Grand Chute Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot. The initial investigation shows that the man...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries November 21, 2022

Donald “Don” M. Clark, 65, Wausau, died November 17, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born April 30, 1957 in Tigerton, son of RoseMary (Breitenstein) Clark and the late Marvin Clark. On June 16, 2018 he married Karen Anderson in Wausau. Don retired from Marathon Electric and...
WAUSAU, WI

