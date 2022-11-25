Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAW
Rotary Winter Wonderland at Marshfield Zoo
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rotary Winter Wonderland at Marshfield Zoo opened Friday. It was started as a way to bring canned goods and money to local food banks and collects over $100,000 each year. “We usually bring 50 to 60 thousand cans of food in 36 days and then...
spmetrowire.com
Ring in the season at UWSP’s planetarium shows this December
View the universe through the eyes of an astronomer this December at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium. Planetarium shows are offered at 2 p.m. Sundays. The educational shows are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated. Shows in December include:. Dec. 4:...
spmetrowire.com
Worzalla raises nearly $50K for United Way of Portage County
Worzalla raised nearly $50,000 for the United Way of Portage County’s Live United, Give United campaign. Money raised for the campaign will go to United Way programs that help Portage County families in need. “Worzalla associates know that when we all come together, we can have a great impact...
spmetrowire.com
Stevens Point Area YMCA Foundation announces new board
The Stevens Point Area YMCA Foundation recently welcomed Kim Angell and Dr. Christopher “Kit” Swiecki to the YMCA Foundation Board of Trustees. They join current Board members: Bill Bushman, Dan Newhouse, Dan Revai, Joe M. Kinsella, Joseph Jarabek, Katie Young, Kathryn Goel, Liz Kammer, Mary Ann Nigbor, Melissa Goetter, Rachael Gadbois, and Tim Borchardt. Sue Koehl, Chairperson of the YMCA Board of Directors, serves as an Ex Officio member. Bob Taylor, Jay Warner Sr., Jerry O’Brien, E. George May, and Marg Coker-Nelson serve as Director Emeritus.
WSAW
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - It will be a deer season to remember for Payton Schreiber. The 15-year-old Abbotsford teen harvested a buck with an unusual rack. Schreiber’s mother, April, told NewsChannel 7 the animal was entangled in a type of fencing, causing a deformity to its antlers. They believe...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
spmetrowire.com
STATE OF WISCONSIN VILLAGE OF PLOVER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
STATE OF WISCONSIN VILLAGE OF PLOVER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at an election to be held in the Village of Plover on the first Tuesday of April, 2023, being the 4 th day of said month, the following offices are to be elected:. ONE VILLAGE PRESIDENT, for the term...
Recycling Today
Sonoco announces shutdown of tube, core operations at Wisconsin facility
Sonoco has confirmed it will discontinue its tube and core operations at its Wisconsin Rapids facility, a decision it says was driven by inflation and “excess machine and facility capacity” throughout the organization. According to a report from the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune, Christy Thompson, global marketing and communications...
spmetrowire.com
COLUMN: Proper holiday recycling and disposal, explained
American households produce 25 percent more trash between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. This includes everything from food waste, wrapping paper, discarded electronics, holiday decorations, packaging, and everything in between. We get caught up in the fun and forget about the environmental impact the holidays can have.
Vehicle crashes into semi on I-39 near Wausau
A portion of I-39 south of Wausau was closed for more than five hours early Tuesday after a vehicle struck a semi in a fiery crash, according to preliminary emergency scanner reports. The crash was reported at about 1:23 a.m. Nov. 29 in the southbound lanes of I-39, just north...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: A potential winter storm could impact the region early this week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 10s north to the low to mid 20s in Central Wisconsin. Partly to mostly cloudy to start the work week on Monday. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. We are monitoring Tuesday into early Wednesday for a...
Man injured while unloading gun in parking lot of Wisconsin mall
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — A 21-year-old Wausau man was injured Friday morning when the gun he was unloading in the parking lot of a northeastern Wisconsin shopping mall went off. The incident happened just before 9:10 a.m. at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute. In a news release, the town’s police department said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and...
spmetrowire.com
S.C. Swiderski, LLC vs. Jeffrey Baptiste et al Summons and Complaint Small Claims
S.C. Swiderski, LLC vs. Jeffrey Baptiste et al Summons and Complaint Small Claims. Plaintiff: S.C. Swiderski, LLC 401 Ranger St Mosinee WI 54455. Defendant: Jeffrey Baptiste Apt 116 3560 Willow Dr. Plover, Wis. 54467. Defendant: Keith Peterson Apt 116 3560 Willow Dr. Plover, Wis. 54467. This form does not replace...
Berlin rallies around family after fatal hunting incident
Berlin rallies around family after fatal hunting incident. Community raising money for family after 11-year-old's death.
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin man injured after gun accidentally discharges in Fox River Mall parking lot
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot on Black Friday, after reports of an accidental discharge of a firearm, sending one man to the hospital. According to the Grand Chute Police Department, the incident happened just after 9 a.m. on November 25. Officers...
wtaq.com
Accidental Shooting At The Fox River Mall
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 21-year-old Wausau man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at the Fox River Mall on Black Friday. The Grand Chute Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot. The initial investigation shows that the man...
Wausau area obituaries November 21, 2022
Donald “Don” M. Clark, 65, Wausau, died November 17, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born April 30, 1957 in Tigerton, son of RoseMary (Breitenstein) Clark and the late Marvin Clark. On June 16, 2018 he married Karen Anderson in Wausau. Don retired from Marathon Electric and...
WBAY Green Bay
Wausau man injured by alleged accidental weapon discharge at Fox River Mall parking lot
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities responded to the parking lot of 4301 W. Wisconsin Ave., Fox River Mall, at 9:08 AM on Friday for a report of a man injured from a firearm discharge. A preliminary investigation shows a 21-year-old man from Wausau was unloading a handgun in the...
fortatkinsononline.com
DNR: Deer harvest numbers updated; 6 firearms incidents reported, including a child fatality
As of Tuesday, some 103,623 deer have been harvested during the 2022 regular gun deer season, according to information released by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Of that number, 56,638 were bucks. The regular gun deer season remains open through Sunday, Nov. 27. Additionally, the department reported six...
Comments / 0