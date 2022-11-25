ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KEVN

South Dakota troopers patrol for drunk drivers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you plan on celebrating the holidays with a drink or two, remember that the South Dakota Department of Public Safety is conducting sobriety checkpoints. There will be 14 sobriety checkpoints in 12 counties throughout December. The counties are: Pennington, Lawrence, Meade, Beadle, Brown, Lyman,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Drive with caution in expected snowfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they usually see many accidents occur with the first snowfall and urge drivers to proceed with caution. A Winter Weather Advisory is set to go into effect starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday and last until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Some parts of the region, especially south and east of Sioux Falls, could see two to four inches of snow.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

DPS announces 14 sobriety checkpoints for December

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Fourteen sobriety checkpoints are scheduled to be held during the month of December, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced Monday. The December checkpoints are scheduled for 12 South Dakota counties: Beadle, Brown, Lawrence, Lyman, Meade, Mellette, Minnehaha, Moody, Pennington, Roberts, Stanley and Walworth.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
nwestiowa.com

South Dakota driver arrested as fugitive

LARCHWOOD—A 42-year-old Rapid City, SD, man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, near Larchwood on charges of being a fugitive from justice, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts. The arrest of Cornell Lamone Miles stemmed from the stop of a...
LARCHWOOD, IA
KELOLAND TV

How snow impacts time, distance to stop your car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While southeast KELOLAND has missed out on the recent snow, that will soon change. So it’s time to be reminded of your winter weather driving skills. As light snow moves west to east across southern KELOLAND tonight, don’t be surprised to see snow...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

South Dakota certifies 39 new-certified law enforcement officers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has 39 newly-certified law enforcement officers who recently graduated from the state’s Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course in Pierre. The 13-week course, conducted at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, included instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling,...
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota DOT prepping for freezing rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some freezing rain is in the forecast for a portion of South Dakota, and the DOT is preparing. KELOLAND Meteorologist Adam Rutt tells us that the best chances for the freezing rain will be near and southeast of Sioux Falls beginning early on the morning of November 29, though cold air is expected to quickly turn the precipitation to snow as the day progresses.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Officials investigating vandalism in Harrisburg

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Harrisburg are asking for the public’s help in solving a recent vandalism. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at new buildings for the baseball diamonds at Central Park, near Liberty Elementary. Several areas of concrete and electrical boxes...
HARRISBURG, SD
kotatv.com

Finding help in a South Dakota mental healthcare desert

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Having access to mental health services in a rural area can be difficult. A recent study found 47% of South Dakota counties don’t have a mental health provider. In rural South Dakota, mental health care services are generally provided by a nonprofit community mental health center, such as Southern Plains Behavioral Health Services in Winner.
WINNER, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Porch pirates scout packages in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With all the online shopping deals circulating, officer Sam Clemens says to take precautions against porch pirates. According to Sioux Falls police, some people are looking to take packages left on doorsteps. To avoid your package being stolen, officer Clemens suggests making sure you are home when it is expected to be delivered or having someone you trust retrieve the package. Otherwise, arrange to pick your package up directly from the mail carrier instead of being dropped off at your home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Four fire departments respond to Tea house fire

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Four fire departments were kept busy with an overnight fire in Tea. Our KELOLAND News crew was on the scene of the fire. According to the Lincoln County Emergency Management, the fire started in the attic of a home. The cause is unknown at this...
TEA, SD
kotatv.com

Drivers might be in luck as gas prices continue to remain steady

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The average gasoline price in South Dakota has fallen 12.2 cents per gallon in the last week, coming in at $3.36 per gallon. Prices are 24.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. But that relief is relative as gas prices still stand 12.4 cents higher than a year ago.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

39-year-old killed in Union County vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a vehicle-pedestrian crash Saturday morning. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information shows that a Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 near North Sioux City when it struck a 39-year-old woman who was walking in the driving lane.
UNION COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man claims four women assaulted & robbed him

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man claims four women assaulted and robbed him early Saturday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. The victim said he was in his parked car when four women approached him, and one of them broke his window. When he exited the car to confront them, the suspects assaulted him and took his keys before walking away. Police say the victim’s injuries are not serious.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

