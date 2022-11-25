Read full article on original website
South Dakota Sets Locations for December Sobriety Checkpoints
Law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the December locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state. After setting up sobriety checkpoints in 11 different counties in November, the Department of Public Safety has announced plans to conduct checkpoints in 14 checkpoints in 12 counties in December. In a press...
KEVN
South Dakota troopers patrol for drunk drivers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you plan on celebrating the holidays with a drink or two, remember that the South Dakota Department of Public Safety is conducting sobriety checkpoints. There will be 14 sobriety checkpoints in 12 counties throughout December. The counties are: Pennington, Lawrence, Meade, Beadle, Brown, Lyman,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Drive with caution in expected snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they usually see many accidents occur with the first snowfall and urge drivers to proceed with caution. A Winter Weather Advisory is set to go into effect starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday and last until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Some parts of the region, especially south and east of Sioux Falls, could see two to four inches of snow.
KELOLAND TV
DPS announces 14 sobriety checkpoints for December
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Fourteen sobriety checkpoints are scheduled to be held during the month of December, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced Monday. The December checkpoints are scheduled for 12 South Dakota counties: Beadle, Brown, Lawrence, Lyman, Meade, Mellette, Minnehaha, Moody, Pennington, Roberts, Stanley and Walworth.
101.9 KELO-FM
South Dakota Department of Public Safety announces sobriety checkpoints for December
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety says 14 sobriety checkpoints in 12 counties are scheduled to be held during the month of December. While most of the focus will be West River, December checkpoints in the KELO listening area will take place in...
nwestiowa.com
South Dakota driver arrested as fugitive
LARCHWOOD—A 42-year-old Rapid City, SD, man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, near Larchwood on charges of being a fugitive from justice, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts. The arrest of Cornell Lamone Miles stemmed from the stop of a...
KELOLAND TV
How snow impacts time, distance to stop your car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While southeast KELOLAND has missed out on the recent snow, that will soon change. So it’s time to be reminded of your winter weather driving skills. As light snow moves west to east across southern KELOLAND tonight, don’t be surprised to see snow...
kotatv.com
South Dakota certifies 39 new-certified law enforcement officers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has 39 newly-certified law enforcement officers who recently graduated from the state’s Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course in Pierre. The 13-week course, conducted at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, included instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling,...
KELOLAND TV
Roberts County fentanyl arrest largest in South Dakota history, sheriff says
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Roberts County deputy and a Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribal Officer have made the largest fentanyl seizure in South Dakota history, according to a Facebook post by the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO). According to the post, the officers seized around 16.462 pounds...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota DOT prepping for freezing rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some freezing rain is in the forecast for a portion of South Dakota, and the DOT is preparing. KELOLAND Meteorologist Adam Rutt tells us that the best chances for the freezing rain will be near and southeast of Sioux Falls beginning early on the morning of November 29, though cold air is expected to quickly turn the precipitation to snow as the day progresses.
KELOLAND TV
Officials investigating vandalism in Harrisburg
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Harrisburg are asking for the public’s help in solving a recent vandalism. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at new buildings for the baseball diamonds at Central Park, near Liberty Elementary. Several areas of concrete and electrical boxes...
Video: Dead birds along Missouri River near Yankton
Monte James was out looking for pheasants on public land along the Missouri River Sunday afternoon when he noticed a lot of white along the shoreline.
kotatv.com
Finding help in a South Dakota mental healthcare desert
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Having access to mental health services in a rural area can be difficult. A recent study found 47% of South Dakota counties don’t have a mental health provider. In rural South Dakota, mental health care services are generally provided by a nonprofit community mental health center, such as Southern Plains Behavioral Health Services in Winner.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Porch pirates scout packages in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With all the online shopping deals circulating, officer Sam Clemens says to take precautions against porch pirates. According to Sioux Falls police, some people are looking to take packages left on doorsteps. To avoid your package being stolen, officer Clemens suggests making sure you are home when it is expected to be delivered or having someone you trust retrieve the package. Otherwise, arrange to pick your package up directly from the mail carrier instead of being dropped off at your home.
Snow Returns To South Dakota: Remember These 10 Storms?
Here's some news that some South Dakotans prefer not to hear this time of year. Winter is coming. In denial? Dropping temperatures and early snowstorms out west near Deadwood speak for itself. Now snow has finally entered in the Sioux Empire, including Sioux Falls. Slowly but surely, people are bracing...
KELOLAND TV
Four fire departments respond to Tea house fire
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Four fire departments were kept busy with an overnight fire in Tea. Our KELOLAND News crew was on the scene of the fire. According to the Lincoln County Emergency Management, the fire started in the attic of a home. The cause is unknown at this...
kotatv.com
Drivers might be in luck as gas prices continue to remain steady
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The average gasoline price in South Dakota has fallen 12.2 cents per gallon in the last week, coming in at $3.36 per gallon. Prices are 24.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. But that relief is relative as gas prices still stand 12.4 cents higher than a year ago.
kotatv.com
South Dakota’s MMIP: group formed to search within minutes when community member is missing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -November is Native American Heritage Month. As we share stories of rich culture and celebration, we also share the struggles and hardships, including the search for answers for those who are missing or murdered. According to the National Urban Indian Health Institute, murder is...
KELOLAND TV
39-year-old killed in Union County vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a vehicle-pedestrian crash Saturday morning. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information shows that a Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 near North Sioux City when it struck a 39-year-old woman who was walking in the driving lane.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man claims four women assaulted & robbed him
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man claims four women assaulted and robbed him early Saturday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. The victim said he was in his parked car when four women approached him, and one of them broke his window. When he exited the car to confront them, the suspects assaulted him and took his keys before walking away. Police say the victim’s injuries are not serious.
