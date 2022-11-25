Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Related
Holiday artisan market coming to Liberty Plaza for the first time
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While the rest of Ann Arbor is awash in its usual annual holiday glow, one corner of the city will be lit up with holiday cheer for the first time. The inaugural Liberty Plaza Holiday Gift Market will take place 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 and bring a variety of artisan and baked goods to the downtown plot, 310 S. Division St. The Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation Department is coordinating the market.
Celebrate the holidays in Washtenaw County with Santa visits, Christmas parades
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- The snow may not be falling just yet, but the twinkling lights and ornamented trees peeking out of windows means the holidays are just around the corner. From Santa visits and artisan markets to Christmas parades and tree lightings, these events are sure to put anyone in the holiday mood.
Ann Arbor once had a grand Masonic Temple until the feds tore it down
ANN ARBOR, MI — Before the downtown Federal Building came along in the 1970s, a more ornamental building stood on the site in the center of Ann Arbor: the city’s Masonic Temple. While many Ann Arborites today never witnessed it, and it’s only a distant memory for those...
Photos with Santa, gift giveaways and holiday performances coming to Berston Field House
FLINT, MI – Photo opportunities with Santa Claus, gifts for children of all ages and special holiday performances are just a few of the things you might see at the Flint Christmas Celebration this week. The celebration, scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 at...
Ann Arbor proposes ban on natural gas connections for new buildings
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is considering changes to the city’s development code to prohibit natural gas connections for new buildings starting in 2023. The proposal recently presented to the city’s Planning Commission is aimed at meeting the city’s climate-action goals to reduce carbon emissions, and it could end the frustration city officials have with developers unwilling to voluntarily comply with the city’s aspirations for all-electric buildings.
Lights, Santa, festivals. Your 2022 guide for Christmas events in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – It’s the time of year to start making a list of the Christmas parades and events in Jackson County sure to get you in the holiday spirit. The seasonal celebrations began in Jackson with the Jackson Christmas Parade Friday, Nov. 18. But more events are going strong through the end of the year.
Chick-fil-A opening in Monroe this week will be Metro Detroit’s 12th location
MONROE, MI – More Chick-fil-A is coming to Metro Detroit. The Atlanta-based fast-food chain announced Monday that its new location will open at 2071 N. Telegraph Road in Monroe on Dec. 1. The restaurant will join 11 other locations in Metro Detroit, including one in Southfield that opened in...
Christmas on Main Street is coming to downtown Davison
DAVISON, MI - Christmas on Main Street is coming to downtown Davison this week. The parade is on Friday, Dec. 2, from 6-8 p.m. The parade runs down Mill Street, to Main Street, ending at the intersection of Fourth Street and Davison Street. People will have the opportunity to the...
A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened
If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
Santa Claus to appear at Goodrich Village Christmas Celebration on Dec. 8
GOODRICH, MI – Santa Claus himself will make a stop in Goodrich before finishing up Christmas preparations at the North Pole this year. The Goodrich Village Christmas Celebration will take place in downtown Goodrich from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are Detroit's Best Speakeasies?
Located in an alleyway off Griswold Street, Bad Luck Bar is an upscale cocktail bar with a unique theme. It's a perfect spot for a date, a group of friends, or to hang out and have a drink. The cocktail menu at Bad Luck Bar features a variety of world-famous cocktails. It also offers a selection of international snacks. Some signature cocktails include the Tower, which provides Aberlour 12-year scotch, baklava honey syrup, and atomized Fernet-Branca.
19 Indianapolis restaurants Michigan fans should visit while at the Big Ten Championship
INDIANAPOLIS - University of Michigan fans will be flocking to Indianapolis this weekend to see the Wolverines take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Championship game. And while fans are staying in town, they’ll be looking for some local staples to dine at. Saturday night’s game is...
Deteriorating streets on Ann Arbor’s north side slated for major upgrades
ANN ARBOR, MI — Rolling down Pontiac Trail and Swift Street to Broadway Street in Ann Arbor can be a bumpy ride, but that’s slated to change in the coming months. The city plans to fix deteriorating sections of various streets on the city’s north side next spring as part of its Pontiac-Swift-Moore-Wright water main and resurfacing project.
wemu.org
Overnight homeless shelter coming to Ypsilanti
This winter, the City of Ypsilanti will have an overnight shelter available to those experiencing homelessness. In recent years, if someone in Ypsilanti needed a place to stay overnight, they didn’t have a local option. They would have to catch a shuttle or find their way to Ann Arbor to stay at the Delonis Center.
80 years later, Ann Arbor’s Mast Shoes keeps customers at heart
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As they say — if the shoe fits. And for Molly Mast-Koss, it certainly does. Mast-Koss was in her early teens when she first started working at her family’s shoe store removing clumps of tissue paper from the shoes. “I was like 12, 13,...
Ann Arbor M-14 ramp closing for overnight construction
ANN ARBOR, MI - One ramp to M-14 near the Huron River bridge in Ann Arbor will be closing to all traffic overnight on Monday, Nov. 28. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the closure of the Barton Drive on- and off-ramp to eastbound M-14 in a news release on Monday afternoon. The closure is slated to begin at 10 p.m. and end by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
EXPO Michigan Marketplace celebrates opening weekend at Lakeside Mall
The annual EXPO Michigan Marketplace is officially off and running at Lakeside Mall for the 2022 holiday season. Now in its 11th year, the EXPO is equal parts entrepreneur exhibition, small business fair and crafters marketplace.
Tv20detroit.com
New museum exhibit features 7,000 vintage Christmas ornaments
DEARBORN, Mich. — A new exhibit at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn features nearly 7,000 Christmas tree ornaments. The Miniature Moments exhibit opened on November 20th with Christmas tree decor from the Hallmark company. Some of the ornaments date back to 1973 when the company first began producing them.
Small fire closes Mexican Village Restaurant in southwest Detroit
Southwest Detroit's long-standing Mexican Village Restaurant is closed until further notice. A message posted on the restaurant's website reads: "Due to a small fire, Mexican Village Restaurant in Detroit only will be closed until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience." A similar message was on the restaurant's telephone answering...
Jackson College to celebrate opening of King Center partnership location
JACKSON, MI - The Jackson community is invited to celebrate Jackson College’s partnership location with the City of Jackson’s Martin Luther King Jr. Center this week. A short program is set for 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the MLK Center, 1107 Adrian St., where the city and Jackson College are working to bring college classes closer to home for city residents and workers.
MLive
55K+
Followers
57K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0