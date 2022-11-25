ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Holiday artisan market coming to Liberty Plaza for the first time

ANN ARBOR, MI -- While the rest of Ann Arbor is awash in its usual annual holiday glow, one corner of the city will be lit up with holiday cheer for the first time. The inaugural Liberty Plaza Holiday Gift Market will take place 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 and bring a variety of artisan and baked goods to the downtown plot, 310 S. Division St. The Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation Department is coordinating the market.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor proposes ban on natural gas connections for new buildings

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is considering changes to the city’s development code to prohibit natural gas connections for new buildings starting in 2023. The proposal recently presented to the city’s Planning Commission is aimed at meeting the city’s climate-action goals to reduce carbon emissions, and it could end the frustration city officials have with developers unwilling to voluntarily comply with the city’s aspirations for all-electric buildings.
ANN ARBOR, MI
99.1 WFMK

A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened

If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
LANSING, MI
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are Detroit's Best Speakeasies?

Located in an alleyway off Griswold Street, Bad Luck Bar is an upscale cocktail bar with a unique theme. It's a perfect spot for a date, a group of friends, or to hang out and have a drink. The cocktail menu at Bad Luck Bar features a variety of world-famous cocktails. It also offers a selection of international snacks. Some signature cocktails include the Tower, which provides Aberlour 12-year scotch, baklava honey syrup, and atomized Fernet-Branca.
DETROIT, MI
wemu.org

Overnight homeless shelter coming to Ypsilanti

This winter, the City of Ypsilanti will have an overnight shelter available to those experiencing homelessness. In recent years, if someone in Ypsilanti needed a place to stay overnight, they didn’t have a local option. They would have to catch a shuttle or find their way to Ann Arbor to stay at the Delonis Center.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor M-14 ramp closing for overnight construction

ANN ARBOR, MI - One ramp to M-14 near the Huron River bridge in Ann Arbor will be closing to all traffic overnight on Monday, Nov. 28. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the closure of the Barton Drive on- and off-ramp to eastbound M-14 in a news release on Monday afternoon. The closure is slated to begin at 10 p.m. and end by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

New museum exhibit features 7,000 vintage Christmas ornaments

DEARBORN, Mich. — A new exhibit at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn features nearly 7,000 Christmas tree ornaments. The Miniature Moments exhibit opened on November 20th with Christmas tree decor from the Hallmark company. Some of the ornaments date back to 1973 when the company first began producing them.
DEARBORN, MI
MLive

Jackson College to celebrate opening of King Center partnership location

JACKSON, MI - The Jackson community is invited to celebrate Jackson College’s partnership location with the City of Jackson’s Martin Luther King Jr. Center this week. A short program is set for 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the MLK Center, 1107 Adrian St., where the city and Jackson College are working to bring college classes closer to home for city residents and workers.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

MLive

