ANN ARBOR, MI -- While the rest of Ann Arbor is awash in its usual annual holiday glow, one corner of the city will be lit up with holiday cheer for the first time. The inaugural Liberty Plaza Holiday Gift Market will take place 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 and bring a variety of artisan and baked goods to the downtown plot, 310 S. Division St. The Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation Department is coordinating the market.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO