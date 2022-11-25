Produce the evidence. Republicans are very good at making claims but short on producing EVIDENCE. Obviously, Kari Lake predicted a win before a vote was cast. Is she clairvoyant or using the Trump playbook. Claim but no evidence to support their claim.
Why can't these people ever just accept the fact that they lost. If she had won, she wouldn't be complaining about election laws at all
Hmm? I wonder if this year's Superbowl loser will sue the NFL officials. LOL When you lose - you lose! Work on your mistakes and try again next time! Or go for a job at Fox if they'll have you - better pay and less stress!
Comments / 821