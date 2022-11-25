ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Beatrice Link
4d ago

Produce the evidence. Republicans are very good at making claims but short on producing EVIDENCE. Obviously, Kari Lake predicted a win before a vote was cast. Is she clairvoyant or using the Trump playbook. Claim but no evidence to support their claim.

Barb Nelson
4d ago

Why can't these people ever just accept the fact that they lost. If she had won, she wouldn't be complaining about election laws at all

Bardell Wagner
4d ago

Hmm? I wonder if this year's Superbowl loser will sue the NFL officials. LOL When you lose - you lose! Work on your mistakes and try again next time! Or go for a job at Fox if they'll have you - better pay and less stress!

The Hill

Maricopa County releases data on Election Day issues

Arizona’s Maricopa County on Sunday released new data about malfunctions at some of its vote centers on Election Day, pushing back on claims that voters were disenfranchised because of the issues. Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs, and others in the GOP have...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
CBS News

Supreme Court hears arguments on Biden immigration policy

The Supreme Court heard arguments today in the case United States v. Texas, which focuses on whether Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) can prioritize deporting migrants who are deemed dangerous. CBS News anchors Lana Zak and Elaine Quijano spoke with retired U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of Texas, Hon. Vanessa Gilmore, about the significance of this case.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Hundreds of thousands vote early in Georgia Senate runoff

Early voting is underway in the Georgia runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Associated Press deputy Washington bureau chief Steven Sloan joined CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss the larger effect of the race on Capitol Hill and the issues driving a record number of early voters to the polls.
GEORGIA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Sends Letter to Maricopa County Demanding Answers to Election Shortcomings

Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward sent a letter to Maricopa County Tuesday demanding answers to several issues and shortcomings seen on Election Day. “Given the systemic election failures experienced by voters in Maricopa County on Election Day, it is of paramount that a full accounting of every reconciled ballot and checked-in voter be done to assure the public that every vote was properly counted,” wrote Ward.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azmirror.com

Big increase in write-ins for governor’s race in Arizona midterm

The midterm election in Arizona garnered a high voter turnout of around 63% and led to some of the tightest races in Arizona history, but how exactly did Arizonans’ choices or lack thereof, compare to previous elections?. One area that saw some increases was the number of write-in votes...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Survivor of Virginia Walmart mass shooting files $50M suit

A Walmart employee who survived last week's mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter — a store supervisor — "who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior." The lawsuit, which...
VIRGINIA STATE
KOLD-TV

“That’s unacceptable”: Maricopa County Sheriff cracking down on threats against officials

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone held a presser on Monday afternoon, discussing threats made to election officials, including one that forced Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates to be temporarily moved to a safe location. Penzone says there were threats against several officials throughout the election process. “Have there been threats? Absolutely. Has it been against any one singular individual? No, those threats were cast broad and wide. They were irresponsible, arrogant. They were selfish, and they were criminal,” said Penzone. “Our investigators are hard at work to determine who’s responsible for these types of threats and what the capability is for them to carry out the potential threats.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Here’s how Republican voters helped Democrats win in Arizona

Kari Lake has suggested incompetence by election officials or cheating against Republicans by election officials hampered her failed gubernatorial bid. Other top GOP candidates have offered similar explanations for Democratic wins in Arizona’s statewide U.S. Senate and secretary of state races. But an Arizona Republic analysis of voting patterns,...
ARIZONA STATE
