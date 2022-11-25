Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
Widget Financial Sponsors Preview of expERIEnce Children's Museum New Exhibit
The expERIEnce Children's Museum has announced a sneak peek of what's coming to the museum with Super Service Center. The preview is sponsored by Widget Financial. Widget Financial is a local non-profit, and all Widget Kidz Club members receive free admission to the Children's Museum. The Children's Museum said there...
erienewsnow.com
Festival of Trees Winners Announced
After a long holiday weekend of voting, we have the winners from this year's Festival of Trees. Erie News Now's military-themed tree won this year's people's choice award. It was decorated by Potratz Floral. The tree reflected the station's work with local veterans with The Wall That Heals and Vietnam...
erienewsnow.com
Festival of Trees Brings Holiday Spirit to the Bayfront
The Festival of Trees continues down at the Bayfront Convention Center. Proceeds from the event will go towards those who need it. "This year, the proceeds benefit Cardiac Care and Children's Miracle Network at Saint Vincent Hospital," said Ashley Ross, Director of Development at St. Vincent Hospital. "So it's just such a wonderful event to bring everybody together."
North East lights 40-foot Christmas tree to kick off holiday season
Folks over in North East got to celebrate the start of the holiday season in style. A 40-foot Christmas tree was lit up to kick off the festivities on Saturday night. There were also fireworks, free hot cocoa, live music and a movie. The fun event was sponsored by the North East Chamber of Commerce.
erienewsnow.com
Tree Lighting Ceremony at West Erie Plaza
The spirit of Christmas was on display Friday night in West Erie Plaza, as the plaza hosted its annual tree lighting ceremony. Friends and family gathered to celebrate the season, with sweet treats and even sweeter deals. Several shops in the plaza had special sales for the event, including signature...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Bank Sports Park Hosts Foam Dart Battles Every Monday
The Erie Bank Sports Park hosted a unique event Monday night. Foam dart aficionados of Erie and surrounding townships gathered at the park to do battle with the Erie Foam Dart League. They use foam dart battles for fun, family-friendly fitness as well as to teach our youth important character-traits...
erienewsnow.com
Augie's Pizza to Close this Saturday after 45 Years in the Corry Community
Augie's Pizza in Corry announced on Facebook that the business will be closing at the end of day Saturday, December 3rd. Augie's Pizza has worked to provide a high quality product within a family atmosphere for over 45 years. Patrons shared on Facebook that the business will be missed in...
Perry Square’s ice rink open for skaters
A synthetic ice rink is open and ready for skaters in downtown Erie. The Erie Downtown Partnership has built an ice rink in Perry Square for people to enjoy through the end of February. The synthetic ice can be used at any time and at any temperature, making it not dependent on the weather. It’s […]
erienewsnow.com
Community Enjoys Erie News Now Free Skate Day
The gray and rainy weather didn't stop people from enjoying some holiday fun at the new Ice Rink at Perry Square. Many people took advantage of Erie News Now Free Skate Day. Felicia Kerecman brought her son to Free Skate Day and said, "He's having so much fun. "It's nice to just have something free to do and just to get out in the community and interact with other kids, they all seem to be having a good time."
venangoextra.com
Black Friday draws shoppers to Cranberry Mall
While it may not be getting the crowds it did years ago, the Cranberry Mall in Seneca still saw a steady influx of shoppers in the holiday mood on Black Friday. “It’s been steady—we’ve had one or two rushes, but pretty much all steady,” said William Goodland, who works at JoAnn Fabrics in the mall. “We opened at 8 a.m. and we’ve not been without people since.”
erienewsnow.com
Erie's Lady Ninjas
There's a group of women in Erie who meet at least twice a week to have some fun. It's nothing like a book club or a coffee klatch. These women are flying through the air, climbing up walls, and balancing themselves on boards and steps. The women take ninja classes...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Zoo Welcomes New Animals
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The Erie Zoo is welcoming new animals to their collection. A new Père David’s deer was brought in as a companion for the Zoo’s current deer, Tai Yang. The new Père David’s deer was brought in on recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).
erienewsnow.com
Spectrum Performs at the Millcreek Mall
Shoppers could enjoy some live music that benefitted a good cause at the Millcreek Mall on Saturday afternoon. Lakeshore Community Services and Band Together Pittsburgh teamed up for a holiday show at the Millcreek Mall on Peach Street. The band The Spectrum performed twice at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m....
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 11/28/22
Miso is a sweet and quiet girl looking for a home of her own. She likes to be pet and would be a great lap cat! She would do best in a quiet home without other animals where she can be the center of your affection. Could this laid-back girl be the one for you? Visit Miso at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Flashback to Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm in 1950s
While gas prices sit around $4 a gallon and temperature setting in the mid-50s, let’s flashback to the mid-1950s for Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm. At this time, gas was $0.29 per gallon, and Erie received 24 inches of snow in a little over 24 hours. State Street had its Christmas decorations already up, but it […]
Girard deer processing business has busy weekend as hunting season continues
It’s been a busy weekend for area deer processing businesses, especially since doe season stretched into this past weekend. The folks at McDonald Meats in Girard have been going pretty much non-stop, taking in and processing deer. Their cooler is just about filled to capacity with deer already taken. The manager at McDonald Meats says […]
erienewsnow.com
Christmas Movie Features Local Horses & Driver
With Thanksgiving now behind us, it's time to officially roll out the Christmas season. For many people, that means watching those romantic holiday movies that are shown non-stop on the Hallmark Channel or Lifetime TV. Those kind of movies are very popular. This year, fans will be able to watch one that has a special connection to this area.
chautauquatoday.com
JCC and UPMC Chautauqua Sign Paramedicine Program Agreement
Jamestown Community College and UPMC Chautauqua recently signed an agreement that establishes a new paramedicine program in the region. The partnership provides students the opportunity to earn 30 credits each from JCC and the UPMC Regional Paramedic program. Students who complete the JCC-UPMC program will be eligible to take the test for New York State or National Registry Paramedic certification and will earn an Associate's degree in Applied Science in individual studies from JCC.
Fire crews respond to kitchen fire in North East
The North East Fire Department was called out to 7072 Findley Lake Road for a kitchen fire on Saturday. According to the 911 Center, the call first came in around 12:45 p.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke coming from the roof and kitchen window. It was determined the fire started in the kitchen. Crews […]
Comments / 0