Pueblo, CO

Help police identify 3 suspects of frequent burglaries

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying three suspects who have been regularly stealing from a business.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LZ3eo_0jNREKFa00
    Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yr8TN_0jNREKFa00
    Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cmuek_0jNREKFa00
    Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

Three men pictured above have been frequently stealing cases of beer from a business near the corner of West Abriendo Avenue and Van Buren Street, according to PPD.

If you have any information on the identity and whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact Officer Freeman at (719) 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or online . If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

