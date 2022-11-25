ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston issues boil water notice following power outages to water treatment plants

HOUSTON - A boil water notice was issued in Houston, Texas, on Sunday after multiple water treatment plants lost power. Houston Public Works wrote in a press release that the water pressure had dropped "below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant."
University of Houston to discipline football player who slapped opposing Tulsa player after close loss

The University of Houston will discipline a member of its football team that slapped a player on Tulsa’s squad, following their 37-30 loss on Saturday. Dana Holgorsen, the head coach of the Houston Cougars, and Chris Pezman, the University of Houston vice president for athletics, released a joint statement criticizing the actions of UH wide receiver Samuel Brown, who slapped Tulsa senior defensive back Bryson Powers after Saturday’s game.
