Tacoma, WA

Hit-and-run crash on Pacific Avenue in Tacoma kills pedestrian, shuts down part of road

By Peter Talbot
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash on Pacific Avenue in Tacoma, according to police. A portion of the roadway will be shut down for several hours for an investigation.

The collision was reported at about 6:02 a.m. near South 88th Street. Tacoma Police Department and emergency crews from Tacoma Fire Department responded. Police said Pacific Avenue was shut down between South 90th and 86th streets.

Police did not have any suspect information for the driver who hit the pedestrian, a man in his 30s. A police spokesperson did not have information about how the crash occurred. A crash investigation team was called to the scene.

Drivers were advised to use alternate routes through the area.

A collision Friday morning near South 88th Street and Pacific Avenue in Tacoma left one man dead. Police said Pacific Avenue would be shut down for several hours. Tacoma Police Department

Comments / 18

Jay Friedrich
4d ago

I drive pacific every day going to work and some people treat it as their own personal race track.. they will go in excess of 80 mph ....I'm surprised that nobody else has been killed.

12
PJ T
3d ago

We need stronger hit & run laws. Please be on the lookout for a white Audi that police believe hit another man and drove off. praying for Maggie to get some answers.

6
one of a kind
3d ago

A lot of ppl have been killed on pacific everyone doesn't even have a clue..I've been hit 2× this year on pacific ave...smh Thank God I'm still breathing 🙏

