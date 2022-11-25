Hit-and-run crash on Pacific Avenue in Tacoma kills pedestrian, shuts down part of road

A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash on Pacific Avenue in Tacoma, according to police. A portion of the roadway will be shut down for several hours for an investigation.

The collision was reported at about 6:02 a.m. near South 88th Street. Tacoma Police Department and emergency crews from Tacoma Fire Department responded. Police said Pacific Avenue was shut down between South 90th and 86th streets.

Police did not have any suspect information for the driver who hit the pedestrian, a man in his 30s. A police spokesperson did not have information about how the crash occurred. A crash investigation team was called to the scene.

Drivers were advised to use alternate routes through the area.