Well, well, well Mayor Barberio has been in office for just 11 months and it’s already “forward to the past” for Parsippany residents. In just 11 months, Mayor Barberio has imposed a 14% tax increase on Parsippany taxpayers (opposed only by Councilman Musella), orchestrated a quid pro quo sweetheart deal for which Mayor Barberio got $50,000 in campaign contributions from unions in exchange for Mayor Barberio ramming through the unnecessary and potentially expensive PLA (opposed only by Councilman Musella). And now surprise, surprise, Parsippany is being threatened by the Mayor’s union buddies with a potentially costly lawsuit aimed at intimidating Councilman Musella and punishing Parsippany residents.

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO