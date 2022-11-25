Read full article on original website
$22M paid for New Jersey medical office, park
An office and medical park in Wayne, N.J., was sold for $22.25 million, roi-nj.com reported Nov. 28. The property, Oak Hill Park, is 122,600 square feet. Forty-two percent of the property's tenants are medical, roi-nj.com reported. Its practices provide services including pediatrics, foot and ankle treatments, neurology, spine orthopedics, dentistry and plastic surgery.
Signature Acquisitions Taps Newmark to Lead Leasing at Parsippany Office Buildings
PARSIPPANY — Signature Acquisitions one of the region’s most active and prestigious owners/managers of Class A suburban office space, announces it has selected Newmark as the leasing brokerage firm for Waterview Plaza located at 2001 Route 46 and Boulevard Plaza located at 1055 Parsippany Boulevard. The assignment will...
Letter to the Editor: Parsippany is Being Threatened by Union Buddies
Well, well, well Mayor Barberio has been in office for just 11 months and it’s already “forward to the past” for Parsippany residents. In just 11 months, Mayor Barberio has imposed a 14% tax increase on Parsippany taxpayers (opposed only by Councilman Musella), orchestrated a quid pro quo sweetheart deal for which Mayor Barberio got $50,000 in campaign contributions from unions in exchange for Mayor Barberio ramming through the unnecessary and potentially expensive PLA (opposed only by Councilman Musella). And now surprise, surprise, Parsippany is being threatened by the Mayor’s union buddies with a potentially costly lawsuit aimed at intimidating Councilman Musella and punishing Parsippany residents.
Legal Procedures in NJ Motor Vehicle Stops
Many people have been pulled over by the police, usually for mundane reasons such as a broken taillight or speeding. A valid traffic stop is one where the police have observed an infraction related to your vehicle. Examples include broken headlights or tail lights, no license plate or expired plates, dark window tint, shattered windows, or visibly defective tires. They can also stop you when they have probable cause. Examples include speeding, not using headlights, swerving, reckless driving, or other driving-related infractions.
Union Representative Threatens to Sue Town Over OPRA Requests
PARSIPPANY — Ron Meischker, an out-of-town Edison resident, and a representative from the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters addressed the Mayor and Council at the Tuesday, November 22 meeting, and made it very clear he will sue the town over the Open Public Records Act (OPRA) requests.
Great! The Best New Jersey Town to Live in in America
It's tough to come up with a list like the "Best 50 Towns to Live in in America" but recently Stacker did just that. This list has some of the best places to live in America and New Jersey has a town in the Top 50. We have some great...
Seven New Tenants Lease at Parsippany Office Campus
PARSIPPANY — Seven tenants have leased a combined 90,000 square feet at a Parsippany office campus, in a series of newly announced transactions by Cushman & Wakefield. The brokerage team, which represents P3 Properties at 300 Interpace Parkway and One Upper Pond Road, said the deals include commitments by RF Industries, a manufacturer of electronic hardware used in wired and wireless communications networks, and Extremity Medical, a medical device manufacturer. They will occupy a combined 60,000 square feet at what’s known as The Grand, a two-building, 550,000-square-foot complex less than a mile from Interstate 80, Route 46, and Route 202 and a mile and a half from Interstate 287.
Santa to Arrive in Parsippany on Saturday
PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills invites all residents to welcome Santa & Tree Lighting Festivities on Saturday, December 3 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Parsippany Municipal Building, located at the corner of Route 46 West and Parsippany Boulevard. Santa will be arriving at 5:00...
Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board Meeting – November 21, 2022
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board Meeting – November 21, 2022. Michael dePierro 12/31/2022 III Council Rep. Jennifer Vealey* 12/31/2022 II Muni, Rep. Andrew Cangiano Board Engineer, Keller & Kirkpatrick. Joseph Garcia Board Attorney, Cleary Giacobbe Alfieri Jacobs. Nora O. Jolie Board Secretary.
Development underway on former Unilever hub in Englewood Cliffs
Work has begun on the first multifamily development in Englewood Cliffs in more than 40 years. Garden Communities recently started demolition at 800 Sylvan Avenue in the Bergen County borough, ROI-NJ reported. The 20-acre site housed office and research and development operations for Unilever for decades. Last year, Garden Communities...
Preschool Advantage Annual Gala Funds Tuition for 40 Children
MORRIS COUNTY — Preschool Advantage, a Morristown-based non-profit organization, held its 2022 annual Turning Leaves benefit dinner at Brooklake Country Club in Florham Park on October 12. After a two-year hiatus, the event returned with great energy fueled by guest emcee Guy Adami of CNBC’s “Fast Money,” who challenged the 250 attendees to give generously in support of this important cause. They took note, raising over $200,000 to fund preschool tuition for children in our community. The event was sponsored by the William T. & Marie J. Henderson Foundation with additional support from Hackensack Meridian Health, Private Advisor Group, Wiley Malehorn Sirota & Raynes, and several other individual donor sponsors.
Mansion owned by Starbucks executive goes up in flames in NJ
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — A mansion owned by a Starbucks executive went up in flames early Friday morning. Fire broke out at the 6,300-square-foot home on Madison Avenue. The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived around 1:35 a.m. Units and tankers from several surrounding communities in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania provided assistance.
Foodie Website Names This The Best Pizza Place in New Jersey
There may be no more controversial topic in the history of New Jersey than the battle for the best pizza, so why don't we dive right into the middle of it? A foodie website has named the best pizza in New Jersey. Let the battle begin. This is without a...
Parsippany Clergy Council Hosted Thanksgiving Gathering
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Interfaith Clergy Council hosted its first Thanksgiving Gathering on Tuesday, November 22. Parsippany United Methodist Church hosted the event. Clergy from seven houses of worship participated and shared greetings, music, and Thanksgiving reflections with the community. Participating in the gathering were: Vicar Psomi Psomas-Jackloski (St. Andrews Lutheran Church), Rev. Dr. Stacie Turk (Parsippany First Baptist Community Church), Rabbi Moshe Rudin (Adath Shalom) Rev. Don Bragg (Parsippany Presbyterian), Father Joseph Garbarino (St. Ann Roman Catholic Church), Rev. Marissa van der Valk (Parsippany United Methodist Church), and Father Aaron Oliver (St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church).
Lake Parsippany Fire Department Annual Pancake Breakfast was Delicious
PARSIPPANY — The Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and Firefighters District 3 held its 19th annual Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, November 27. The breakfast featured pancakes, sausages, bagels, orange juice, and coffee. The all-you-can breakfast was a bargain at $10.00 per person, Seniors (60 and over) $7.00, children 2 to 8 years old $5.00, and children under two years old is free.
Search Launched For Missing Person In Secaucus
A search that utilized a police K9 unit was launched for a missing person in Hudson County Monday, Nov. 28. Police in Secaucus said only that the search for the unidentified individual was under way near the Greenway walking path. This is a developing story. Check back for more. to...
N.J. Real Estate Developer, Lawyer Admit To Mortgage Fraud
Plead guilty to defrauding Fannie Mae, insurers of over $3.5 million. A New Jersey real estate developer and an attorney each admitted last week to participating in a mortgage fraud scheme that led to over $3.5 million in losses for Fannie Mae, government officials said. Philip R. Sellinger, the U.S....
10 great delights of the NJ Shore in winter
There’s no avoiding it. It occurred to me as I was walking along the beachfront in Pier Village on Saturday night that I much prefer this bustling, buzzy cool New Jersey destination in the summer. After all, rushing from your parked car to a restaurant, pulling your coat as...
Organized Crew Nabbed After Snatching $12G Worth Of Winter Clothing From Ski Barn: Paramus PD
A trio of high-end shoplifters who swiped nearly $18,000 worth of jackets and parkas from a Paramus Ski Barn earlier this month were captured after hitting the same store exactly a week later, authorities said. Shoppers and motorists were among those who looked on as the members of the shoplifting...
8.8 Acres In Chestnut Ridge Sells For $3.5 Million; Tappan Plaza Developer Sells Off Another Parcel; South Nyack Multi-Families Trade For $7.55 Million
Former Garden Center Acreage In Chestnut Ridge Sells For $3.5 Million. The properties at 755 and 759 Chestnut Ridge Road, the former home of Sgobbo’s Rockland Gardens, has sold to 757 Acquisitions LLC of Montvale, NJ. The two parcels comprising 8.88 acres sold for $3.5 million (about $400,000 per acre). The former garden center building remains. The rest of the property is undeveloped land.
