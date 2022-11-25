Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Toy Bus highlights week of events supporting Toys for Tots
Toy donation events take center stage this week when Toys for Tots of Northwest Michigan works to help area children have a great holiday season this year. The campaign has announced a series of events to encourage toy donations. In addition to over 100 drop off locations in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Antrim and Kalkaska Counties, organizers have slated events to make toy donations easier.
UpNorthLive.com
TART Trails to host Giving Tuesday fundraiser
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – TART Trails announced that Timber Ridge Resort will match up to $8,000 of donations to TART Trails on Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday is observed on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving as the start of the charitable contribution season, TART Trails said. Another story: TART...
UpNorthLive.com
Strolling Lights Festival brings holiday cheer to Glen Arbor
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One Leelanau County community has started decorating its Christmas trees. The second annual Strolling Lights Festival kicked off this weekend at Glen Arbor's Crystal River Outfitters Recreational District. Each tree is adopted and decorated by a family or organization to help raise money for the...
UpNorthLive.com
Light show brightening the holidays
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Now that Thanksgiving is over, it's time to get into the Christmas spirit! And for some, that means putting up Christmas lights. But one Grand Traverse County man is taking his decorations a step further. There's something pretty amazing going on at the corner...
UpNorthLive.com
Holiday in the Village brings Christmas spirit to Suttons Bay
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In Suttons Bay, the village's Chamber of Commerce held an all-day holiday event to kick off the season. On top of local shops in the village offering holiday deals, families could get into the Christmas spirit early. Holiday in the Village brought out dozens of...
Business in Focus: Bay Street Urgent Care, Petoskey
9&10 News presents our “Business in Focus” segment, to highlight Northern Michigan businesses and products. Monday on The Four, we talk with Bay Street Urgent Care and Family Practice in Petoskey. The Urgent Care clinic is open seven days a week for both walk-ins and appointments. Their newest location opened this fall, and Dr. Joshua Saur talked with 9&10 News about the services they have to offer. The medical facility is equipped to treat minor illnesses and injuries and encompasses a broad spectrum of general medicine, but also can serve as an alternative to the Emergency Room. Bay Street Urgent Care mostly focuses on stabilizing patients before moving forward with diagnosis or management techniques for more serious conditions that may arise. You can visit them online here.
Michigan town featured on Hallmark's live Christmas Cam this holiday season [WATCH]
Harbor Springs, a resort town located on the north shore of the Little Traverse Bay on Lake Michigan, is being honored by Hallmark as one of the country’s “most festive” places thanks to its scenic snowy views and beautiful holiday displays.
UpNorthLive.com
TART Trail dedicated to visionary
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- TART Trails has dedicated the Boardman Lake Loop Trail to the person who started it all. Back in 1966, Ted Okerstrom had a vision of what the Boardman Lake Trail could be. Now, people who visit the newly finished trail can take a look...
See Harbor Springs Mich. on Hallmark's Christmas Cam
According to a release, you'll be able to see the festive happenings in Harbor Springs, Mich. as part of Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas on their Christmas Cam. Known for their holiday specials, Hallmark Channel has teamed up with towns across the country to help viewers "relax, indulge, and be inspired to get into the holiday spirit" with the towns' "twinkling lights and stunning displays".
glenarborsun.com
Grand Traverse County Sheriff
Recently, writer Tim Mulherin met Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ veteran Rich Stowe, 57, a former Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputy. While researching a book on the impact of the pandemic, climate change, and tourism on northwest lower Michigan, Mulherin had the opportunity to ride along with Officer Stowe in late September. “It’s always a great day to be a game warden,” Stowe told him.
Michigan woman called 911 after threatening boyfriend with handgun
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan woman allegedly threatened her boyfriend with a handgun then called 911 and was arrested for assault, police said. Around 12:35 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post and deputies from the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Elk Lake Road in Whitewater Township for a report of a felonious assault. The victim alleged that his girlfriend, 49-year-old Robin Lee Haveman from Williamsburg, had threatened him with a handgun during an argument and then fled.
Up North Voice
Police seek missing Charlevoix man
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post is requesting help in. locating a missing 51-year-old man, Daniel Schuler, from East Jordan. Daniel Schuler is a white male, approximately 5’05” and 145 pounds. He was last seen on November 4, 2022, walking away from his residence on Scofield Rd near East Jordan. He has not been seen or heard from since.
Fire rips through Northern Michigan farm, killing one person, one dog
A person and their dog have died after an overnight fire at the Green River Trout Farm in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
UpNorthLive.com
Missing East Jordan man found safe in Florida
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A missing East Jordan man was found safe by his family members, according to Michigan State Police. Daniel Schuler, 51, had not been seen or heard from since early November before he was reported as missing on Wednesday. Prior story: East Jordan man reported missing.
wcsx.com
Michigan Brothers Score Major Investment Deal on ‘Shark Tank’
It’s pretty much every business person’s dream to score a huge investment deal to make that vision come to life. Now, two brothers from northern Michigan are living out that fantasy. The two brothers, who are Traverse City natives, are getting national attention after pitching their company on...
glenarborsun.com
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Recently, writer Tim Mulherin met Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ veteran Rich Stowe, 57, a former Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputy. While researching a book on the impact of the pandemic, climate change, and tourism on northwest lower Michigan, Mulherin had the opportunity to ride along with Officer Stowe in late September. “It’s always a great day to be a game warden,” Stowe told him.
UpNorthLive.com
MDHHS files motion to dismiss appeal of Iron Pig ruling
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A legal battle began between the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Iron Pig Smokehouse after the restaurant decided to stay open during the beginning of the COVID pandemic in 2020. On Monday, MDHHS filed a motion to voluntarily dismiss their appeal...
Up North Voice
Calling all women voters of the Grand Traverse area
NORTHERN MICHIGAN – On Thursday, Dec. 1st from 1:00-2:30pm, the LWVGTA will present a program focused on the Board of Canvassers and the role of this board in the election process. You may attend in person at the Traverse Area District Library, 610 Woodmere Avenue, Traverse City, Michigan or...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
UpNorthLive.com
Buckley starts girls basketball season with win over Forest Area
WEXFORD COUNTY -- The high school girls basketball season is officially underway. The Buckley Bears started their season at home Monday night in hosting Forest Area. The Bears got the win in this one 50-29.
Comments / 1