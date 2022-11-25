Authorities identify Atlanta 5-year-old, Florida woman killed in Thanksgiving wrong-way crash

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies released the identities of the woman and child killed in a wrong-way crash.

Bibb County Sheriff officials said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on Interstate 75 when a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north in the southbound lanes near the Bass Road ramp.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials said the driver of the Tahoe hit a Toyota Camry going southbound head-on.

According to deputies, the impact killed the driver, 27-year-old Nomari Waite of Florida and 5-year-old Carmyn Anderson of Atlanta, who was in the back seat.

Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said the front passenger, identified as 26-year-old Marcellas Coppage of Florida, Anderson’s father, was taken to the Navicent Health Hospital. He is in critical condition.

The driver of the Tahoe was taken to the Navicent Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to deputies. His identity has not been released.

The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group