Atlanta, GA

Authorities identify Atlanta 5-year-old, Florida woman killed in Thanksgiving wrong-way crash

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies released the identities of the woman and child killed in a wrong-way crash.

Bibb County Sheriff officials said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on Interstate 75 when a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north in the southbound lanes near the Bass Road ramp.

Officials said the driver of the Tahoe hit a Toyota Camry going southbound head-on.

According to deputies, the impact killed the driver, 27-year-old Nomari Waite of Florida and 5-year-old Carmyn Anderson of Atlanta, who was in the back seat.

Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said the front passenger, identified as 26-year-old Marcellas Coppage of Florida, Anderson’s father, was taken to the Navicent Health Hospital. He is in critical condition.

The driver of the Tahoe was taken to the Navicent Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to deputies. His identity has not been released.

The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

National treasure
4d ago

God bless this family....so tragic 😭...so young...😢 I hope the family shared the gift of life with organ donation.😭🙏

Ferris Cannon
3d ago

God be with everyone In this very bad accident the ones that are living and the ones that are gone Rest in peace and please And dear God place your angels around the ones that have survived Amen

Perdido River fungal research Center
4d ago

Condolences to the father, my heart breaks for him. may he find peace.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
