Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Should Michigan or Georgia be No. 1 in second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Who should be ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff committee’s final rankings before conference championship weekend: Michigan or Georgia?. As two of only three undefeated teams in the country, the Wolverines and Bulldogs improved to 12-0 with wins over rivals Ohio State and Georgia Tech, respectively. Michigan will play Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game, while Georgia battles LSU for the SEC crown.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Why Michigan is already in the College Football Playoff, no matter what happens in Big Ten title
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan will be returning to the College Football Playoff next month, no matter what happens against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game. The game is still important. Not only do the Wolverines want to win a second-straight Big Ten title, they also want to win 13 games for the first time in program history and position themselves for success in a semifinal game.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jim Harbaugh named Big Ten Coach of the Year after Michigan football’s undefeated regular season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Jim Harbaugh has been named Big Ten Coach of the Year after leading the Michigan football team to an undefeated regular season and East Division title. The Wolverines are heading back to Indianapolis for a second-straight Big Ten Championship Game, and that was enough to earn Harbaugh the conference Coach of the Year award from both the media and his fellow coaches.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football lands 3 Ohio recruits in the hours, days after beating Buckeyes
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines have landed three recruits out of Ohio hours and days after boat racing the Buckeyes in Columbus. Three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun representing the 2023 class, is a 6′0′, 170lb stud from Winton Woods High School. He told his Twitter followers he would be in attendance last Wednesday, which he was. Calhoun received an offer from the Wolverines on Nov. 3 and made his decision hours after the victory through his Instagram account.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Excuses vs. overcoming adversity: How Michigan football has taken over the Ohio State rivalry
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan football team dominated Ohio State for the second year a row on Saturday, using a 28-3 second-half run to finish the season undefeated and advance to the Big Ten championship. How did this happen again? Ohio State players and fans spent the past...
ClickOnDetroit.com
13 Michigan football players earn All-Big Ten defensive, special teams honors
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Thirteen players on the undefeated Michigan football team earned All-Big Ten defensive or special teams honors this season. The conference announced its defensive and special teams awards Tuesday (Nov. 29), and the Wolverines were well-represented. : Jim Harbaugh named Big Ten Coach of the Year...
ClickOnDetroit.com
QB Cade McNamara, who helped revive Michigan football program last year, enters transfer portal
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football quarterback Cade McNamara, who helped turn the program around last season, has entered the transfer, according to multiple reports. McNamara, a redshirt junior, still has two seasons of eligibility remaining after redshirting his freshman year and due to 2020 COVID rule. He has missed the majority of the 2022 season due to a knee injury he aggravated in the third game against Connecticut.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football to play Purdue in Big Ten Championship Game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football will play Purdue next weekend in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Wolverines are looking for their second-straight conference crown after beating Iowa 42-3 last year in Indianapolis. It was the program’s first appearance in the Big Ten title game. Michigan clinched...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Stadium tunnel incident: MSU fined, Michigan reprimanded, 1 player suspended into 2023
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – In an official statement about the Michigan Stadium tunnel incident, the Big Ten Conference said they would fine Michigan State University, reprimand the University of Michigan, and suspend one player from the Spartans into the 2023 season. The conference determined that the seven MSU players...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wolverines greeted by fans in Ann Arbor after beating Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – An enthusiastic group of fans greeted the Michigan football team as they returned to campus after beating Ohio State. The Michigan Wolverines beat the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Saturday, the first time winning in the Horseshoe since 2000. When the team returned to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Over 10K sippy cups recalled due to lead poisoning hazard -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Sippy cups sold at Whole Foods, Amazon recalled due to lead poisoning hazard. Green Sprouts has voluntarily recalled their stainless steel straw bottles, sippy cups...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan University amps up partnership with global esports organization
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University is expanding its partnership with global esports gaming organization Gen.G to include more on-campus events and project-based internships. University officials said that students can anticipate more student-driven events and that student-athletes will receive more support from both EMU and Gen.G for competitions and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County blind bowling league celebrates 50 years
FRASER, Mich. – A Macomb County blind bowling league has been playing together for 50 years. The Macomb Blind Bowling League has been playing together for decades, and Karla Fields has been with the league since the 1970s. “I’m not a very good bowler, but I enjoy doing it...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body found in trunk after police chase to Detroit-Dearborn border identified as missing Tennessee woman
DETROIT – The body found in the trunk of a vehicle that crashed at the border of Detroit and Dearborn has been identified as a missing woman from Tennessee. Michigan State Police have identified the woman found in the trunk, as well as the driver who was fatally shot after a chase and ended in a crash and a shooting on Sunday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s Zingerman’s Delicatessen says its Instagram account was hacked
ANN ARBOR – Days before the Thanksgiving holiday, followers of Zingerman’s Delicatessen on Instagram began noticing strange posts coming from the official account. The famous Ann Arbor deli started to share off-brand stories written in the first person urging followers to make financial “investments” with another user.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Genesee County man says winning $150K Powerball prize was a ‘huge relief’
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A Genesee County man who won a $150,000 Powerball prize described winning as a “huge relief.”. Avery Williams, of Burton, matched four white balls and the Powerball (28-45-53-56-69 PB:20) in the Nov. 5, 2022, drawing to win $50,000. He had chosen the Power Play option, which multiplied his prize to a total of $150,000.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Check out this internationally renowned jazz artist
This jazz musician has performed with Marcus Belgrave and Dizzy Gillespie and has played across the globe. He is also the Director Of Jazz Studies at Michigan State University (MSU). Rodney Whitaker joined Michelle Oliver on “Live in the D” to discuss his two upcoming performances in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking another round of rain before cold front crosses through Metro Detroit
DETROIT – What a weekend. After sunshine with highs in the low-to-mid-50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, Mother Nature did an about-face that left us with rain and temps near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. Once the last of the scattered raindrops and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rain to follow quick warm-up in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
DETROIT – If you put up outdoor Christmas decorations, ensure they’re secure before Wednesday. Clouds act as a blanket tonight combined with a light southerly wind, keeping our lows around 36 in the city and low 30s in the burbs. Tuesday. Mostly cloudy and mild becoming breezy towards...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Big changes coming
DETROIT – The weather scenario appears to be playing out as expected, with impactful weather developing and continuing through Wednesday. We’ll see a lot of clouds on our Tuesday morning, but I think we’ll see a period of partly sunny or even partly cloudy skies develop at some point this afternoon. That, combined with south to southeasterly winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon will boost temperatures into the low-to-mid 50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius).
