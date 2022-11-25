ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Should Michigan or Georgia be No. 1 in second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Who should be ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff committee’s final rankings before conference championship weekend: Michigan or Georgia?. As two of only three undefeated teams in the country, the Wolverines and Bulldogs improved to 12-0 with wins over rivals Ohio State and Georgia Tech, respectively. Michigan will play Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game, while Georgia battles LSU for the SEC crown.
ATHENS, GA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Why Michigan is already in the College Football Playoff, no matter what happens in Big Ten title

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan will be returning to the College Football Playoff next month, no matter what happens against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game. The game is still important. Not only do the Wolverines want to win a second-straight Big Ten title, they also want to win 13 games for the first time in program history and position themselves for success in a semifinal game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jim Harbaugh named Big Ten Coach of the Year after Michigan football’s undefeated regular season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Jim Harbaugh has been named Big Ten Coach of the Year after leading the Michigan football team to an undefeated regular season and East Division title. The Wolverines are heading back to Indianapolis for a second-straight Big Ten Championship Game, and that was enough to earn Harbaugh the conference Coach of the Year award from both the media and his fellow coaches.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan football lands 3 Ohio recruits in the hours, days after beating Buckeyes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines have landed three recruits out of Ohio hours and days after boat racing the Buckeyes in Columbus. Three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun representing the 2023 class, is a 6′0′, 170lb stud from Winton Woods High School. He told his Twitter followers he would be in attendance last Wednesday, which he was. Calhoun received an offer from the Wolverines on Nov. 3 and made his decision hours after the victory through his Instagram account.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

QB Cade McNamara, who helped revive Michigan football program last year, enters transfer portal

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football quarterback Cade McNamara, who helped turn the program around last season, has entered the transfer, according to multiple reports. McNamara, a redshirt junior, still has two seasons of eligibility remaining after redshirting his freshman year and due to 2020 COVID rule. He has missed the majority of the 2022 season due to a knee injury he aggravated in the third game against Connecticut.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan football to play Purdue in Big Ten Championship Game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football will play Purdue next weekend in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Wolverines are looking for their second-straight conference crown after beating Iowa 42-3 last year in Indianapolis. It was the program’s first appearance in the Big Ten title game. Michigan clinched...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wolverines greeted by fans in Ann Arbor after beating Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – An enthusiastic group of fans greeted the Michigan football team as they returned to campus after beating Ohio State. The Michigan Wolverines beat the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Saturday, the first time winning in the Horseshoe since 2000. When the team returned to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan University amps up partnership with global esports organization

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University is expanding its partnership with global esports gaming organization Gen.G to include more on-campus events and project-based internships. University officials said that students can anticipate more student-driven events and that student-athletes will receive more support from both EMU and Gen.G for competitions and...
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Macomb County blind bowling league celebrates 50 years

FRASER, Mich. – A Macomb County blind bowling league has been playing together for 50 years. The Macomb Blind Bowling League has been playing together for decades, and Karla Fields has been with the league since the 1970s. “I’m not a very good bowler, but I enjoy doing it...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor’s Zingerman’s Delicatessen says its Instagram account was hacked

ANN ARBOR – Days before the Thanksgiving holiday, followers of Zingerman’s Delicatessen on Instagram began noticing strange posts coming from the official account. The famous Ann Arbor deli started to share off-brand stories written in the first person urging followers to make financial “investments” with another user.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Genesee County man says winning $150K Powerball prize was a ‘huge relief’

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A Genesee County man who won a $150,000 Powerball prize described winning as a “huge relief.”. Avery Williams, of Burton, matched four white balls and the Powerball (28-45-53-56-69 PB:20) in the Nov. 5, 2022, drawing to win $50,000. He had chosen the Power Play option, which multiplied his prize to a total of $150,000.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Check out this internationally renowned jazz artist

This jazz musician has performed with Marcus Belgrave and Dizzy Gillespie and has played across the globe. He is also the Director Of Jazz Studies at Michigan State University (MSU). Rodney Whitaker joined Michelle Oliver on “Live in the D” to discuss his two upcoming performances in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rain to follow quick warm-up in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

DETROIT – If you put up outdoor Christmas decorations, ensure they’re secure before Wednesday. Clouds act as a blanket tonight combined with a light southerly wind, keeping our lows around 36 in the city and low 30s in the burbs. Tuesday. Mostly cloudy and mild becoming breezy towards...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Big changes coming

DETROIT – The weather scenario appears to be playing out as expected, with impactful weather developing and continuing through Wednesday. We’ll see a lot of clouds on our Tuesday morning, but I think we’ll see a period of partly sunny or even partly cloudy skies develop at some point this afternoon. That, combined with south to southeasterly winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon will boost temperatures into the low-to-mid 50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius).
DETROIT, MI

