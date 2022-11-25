Read full article on original website
Uptown Columbus to hold holiday parade, tree lighting and other activities
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — To celebrate the start of the holiday season, Uptown Columbus will hold a Broadway holiday parade and tree lighting on Friday, Dec. 2. The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. and go through the 900 to 1200 blocks of Broadway. At 7 p.m., Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson will light the city Christmas tree. […]
LIST: Christmas events in the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Most of us are feeling holly and jolly in the Chattahoochee Valley, and for those who aren’t - no worries! There are multiple holiday events taking place this weekend that will ensure you have holiday spirit!. We’ve compiled a list below of holiday events in...
2022 Bi-City Christmas Parade could have over 200 entries
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The annual Bi-City Christmas Parade will return to Phenix City and Columbus on Dec. 3, starting at 10 a.m., for a morning of holiday-themed fun. Holli Browder is the director of the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department, which is in charge of the event. She estimated that there will be about 175 entries […]
Uptown Columbus to celebrate Giving Tuesday on November 29
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 29, Uptown Columbus, Inc will celebrate Giving Tuesday by joining millions around the world participating in the global generosity movement. Uptown Columbus produces dozens of beloved events each year, such as the Friday Night Concerts, Food Truck Festivals, Riverfest and more. In addition to bringing area residents together, these events also raise money for the nonprofit organization, which helps the Uptown thrive.
WATCH REPLAY: Kadie the Cow on the “mooooove” to new home
A Columbus icon moved to a new home Tuesday morning. Kadie the Cow left her asphalt pasture in the parking lot of a shuttered electronics store off the Manchester Expressway. Next stop? A nice little piece of Chattahoochee riverfront property along Front Avenue in downtown Columbus. You can watch Kadie’s move through Columbus on the video […]
Feeding the Valley volunteers pack, deliver over 2,300 meals through annual Thanksgiving drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Local food bank, Feeding the Valley started off this giving season strong, hosting their 4th annual Thanksgiving outreach community project – The Big Gobble. The four-week long food drive culminated in hundreds of volunteers preparing, packing and delivering meals to those in need. Meals were distributed in Muscogee County and other […]
Gable-Front House, Meriwether County
This Craftsman-inspired gable front house was located near the Salem/Raleigh community, if my notes serve me correctly. It’s a nice example of the gable front form, with Craftsman influences.
Opelika Parks and Recreation to open new softball fields at West Ridge Park
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - On November 30, Opelika Parks and Recreation is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the renovated softball fields, located at West Ridge Park. The two softball fields were completely renovated over the past year by the City of Opelika. Both fields will include...
Wreaths Across America experiencing shortage of wreaths for veterans at Fort Benning Main Post Cemetery
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One visible way folks across the country show their thanks to deceased military loved ones is by placing wreaths on their graves during the holidays. The nonprofit organization carries out its mission to remember, honor and teach by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than […]
Columbus man killed in Buena Vista Road crash
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man was killed in an car accident along Buena Vista Road on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, Fredrick Worrills II, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:07 AM by Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison. The cause of the crash was determined to be […]
Fall feel for now, Warming up toward mid week with rain/storms likely
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get ready for some ups and downs this week as far as the weather and temperatures. It will be warm around mid week, colder late week followed by another warm up over the weekend. There is one high chance of rain. Lots of sun on this...
AARP warns of fake missing person scam circulating online
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - AARP Alabama is warning of a post urging people to flood their Facebook feeds to find a fake missing person. It has been shared across the country, including in Alabama. “Supposedly, this was a local person, that’s what they tried to say,” said Jamie Harding with...
2 Macon County railroad crossings to close for repairs Tuesday
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The closures of two Macon County railroad crossings could impact the commute for some on Tuesday. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the following crossings will be temporarily closed for repairs beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday:. The crossing on Alabama Highway 199 at Old...
Phenix City schools to have delayed start due to severe weather
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City schools will have a delayed start due to the likelihood of severe weather, school officials say. Interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Seldon says on Nov. 30, schools’ start time will be pushed back by two hours. So, for example, if the original bus pickup time is at 7 a.m., expect the bus at 9 a.m.
Chef opens Auburn restaurant in honor of mother
It was never going to be easy opening a new upscale restaurant in a town already saturated with them. Yet Vintage 2298 owner and chef Randall Baldwin has defied the odds all the same. Vintage 2298, the newest addition to the Auburn food scene, is an ode to Baldwin’s mom,...
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
Early voting for Georgia Senate runoff begins
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Long lines for early voting at the city services center in Columbus Monday as voters only have one race on the ballot. “I would recommend early voting because I feel the election day is going to be extremely busy. That’s just my opinion because it was very busy here today,” says voter Charlene Rallo. “It was a long line, but it went pretty quickly. You know you just have to make one choice,” says Heidi Graziano.
ALERT DAY: Late Tuesday Night/Wednesday AM for strong to severe storms
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have made it an Alert Day late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for east Alabama and west Georgia in anticipation of a strong complex of storms moving in from the west and northwest. The active weather quickly ends by midday Wednesday and it turns colder briefly.
Columbus woman pleads not guilty in weekend shooting on Enoch Dr.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 49-year-old woman has been arrested following an altercation that led to another woman being hospitalized after being shot several times on Enoch Drive in Columbus. According to police, on Nov. 26, just before 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1000...
Georgia: Three juveniles and two adults arrested in Talbot County shooting
TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three juveniles and two men were arrested in connection to the Talbotton, Georgia, shooting on Nov. 21, according to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Trecursion Favors and Markevious Warrior were arrested along with three juveniles. The shooting originally happened on Culpepper Drive and Clarke Street near […]
