Amazon's Black Friday House Of Marley sale gives you a good opportunity to update that sound system

Black Friday weekend means there are plenty of Black Friday music deals for you to peruse - and many people will no doubt be taking this opportunity to give their sound systems a much-needed update. With that in mind, you could certainly do worse than check out Amazon's pretty decent House Of Marley Black Friday deals, with speakers, turntables and headphones amongst the items to have been slashed in price.

If you're in need of a new turntable, Amazon's deal on the House Of Marley Stir It Up model is pretty tempting. We really rated the Stir It Up turntable earlier this year, not least thanks to its lovely bamboo aesthetic and decent quality sound for its price bracket. Amazon have slashed 25% off its original asking price, down from £199.99 to £149.99 , or $242.09 to $181.56 . Meanwhile, the pricier wireless model has an event bigger discount, down 32% from £249.99 to £169.99 , or $302.61 to $205.77 .

The Redemption ANC 2 ear buds were another House Of Marley product we had good things to say about this year, and while there may be in-ear headphones out there with slightly better noise cancellation capabilities, you'd struggle to find many at House Of Marley's price level whose ANC is as effective. That's before the new Black Friday discount, which cuts 20% off the original price to take the Redemptions from £149.99 to £119.99 , or from $181.56 to $145.25 for US customers. There are two different colour options, too, if a white variant happens to seal the deal for you.

If you're in the market for new speakers, the House of Marley Get Together Duo Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers are a nice, relatively modest option that look lovely and have been slashed by 39% from £179.99 to £109.99 , or, in the US, from $217.88 to $133.14 .

If you're after something you can bring with you on the go, the Get Together Mini Portable Speaker is a cute and cheaper variant, though at only a 10% discount, down from £99.99 to £89.99 , or from $121.04 to $108.93 , this deal probably offers a little less value overall.

